Fast-Growing Dividend Stock A Must Own, But Only At The Right Price

However, valuation always matters because even the best company can make a terrible investment if you overpay. The trouble is that there are numerous ways to value a company.

And better yet the company has proven very shareholder friendly with one of the fastest-growing dividends of any company in America.

The co-founder led company is at the bleeding edge of numerous major technology mega trends that could make it one of the world's best growth stocks.

Nvidia has been one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street in the last few years, and for good reason.

(Source: imgflip)

The cornerstone of my dividend growth retirement portfolio is a simple philosophy - the right company at the right price. That means I'm looking for well-run companies with bright growth prospects that are trading at fair value or less. (Source: Yale University Study)

That's because a Yale study that looked at total returns between 1881 to 2016 found that the strongest determinant of total returns was the starting valuation, as measured by the PE ratio. This relationship held true for all time periods between five and 30 years. Or to put another way if you buy a great growth stock at the wrong price you can't necessarily expect to generate good returns even if you wait a long time for the company to grow into the valuation.

Well Nvidia (NVDA) is certainly a wonderful company. In fact there are three reasons why it's potentially set up to become one of the top investments of the coming decades.

NVDA Total Return Price data by YCharts

The problem is that Wall Street has recognized Nvidia's potential and the stock has been red hot for several years now, crushing all three major indexes as it has risen nearly 20 fold over the past five years.

As a value investor I'm eager to avoid chasing performance and overpaying. However I also know there are numerous ways to value a stock, none of which is 100% objectively correct. This is why markets exist, because every investor has slightly different needs, goals, time horizons and opinions regarding the fair value of a stock.

So let's take a look at four methods of valuing a stock to see whether or not Nvidia is worth buying today or merely deserves a place on your watch list to wait for a better price.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Model

Theoretically the value of any stock is the present value of future free cash flow, or FCF. FCF is what's left over after running the company and investing in future growth. It's what ultimately pays for cash returns to shareholders such as buybacks and dividends.

This is why one popular way of modeling a company's valuation is via a discounted free cash flow analysis. This method projects a company's future FCF and then discounts it back to the present value to approximate a company's intrinsic or fair value.

Of course this method has its own flaws, since it requires smoothed out guesstimates of a company's long-term growth rates.

TTM Free Cash Flow Per Share Projected 10 Year FCF/Share Growth Rate Projected FCF/Share Growth Years 11-20 Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $4.64 12% (conservative case) 6% $116.63 21.1% -96% 17% (analyst consensus) 9% $173.64 -32% 22% (bullish case) 11% $257.69 11%

(Sources: earnings release, Fast Graphs, Gurufocus)

This is why I like to use a range of what I consider to be reasonable growth assumptions, ranging from conservative to bullish. For the discount rate I use 9.1% since that's the total return a low-cost S&P 500 ETF would have delivered since 1871 net of expense ratio.

Using this method we can see that Nvidia appears to be deeply overvalued unless you assume a very bullish growth outlook, one much higher than what analysts believe is likely over the next decade. In fact the stock appears to be pricing in about 21% annual FCF/share growth through 2028. That equates to a near seven fold increase in FCF/share over the next 10 years.

However Nvidia bulls argue that Nvidia may actually be able to achieve fast enough growth numbers to justify its high price. After all the company's latest annual results were a blow out.

Nvidia 2017 Results

Metric 2017 Growth Revenue 40.6% Earnings 82.9% Free Cash Flow 94.5% EPS 87.5% FCF/Share 87.6%

(Source: earnings release)

In addition the company has exposure to numerous growth catalysts that will likely dominate the future of both technology and the global economy.

Business Segment Industries % of 2017 Revenue 2017 Revenue Growth Gaming Video Games 57% 36% Professional Visualization 3D computer rendering, special effects, computer aided design 10% 12% Data Center Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence 20% 133% Automotive Infotainment Systems, Driverless Cars 6% 15%

(Source: earnings release)

The core business for Nvidia remains its gaming hardware, specifically the graphics processing units or GPUs that it invented in 1999 to serve the PC gaming market. Because it invented the industry the company has a strong patent portfolio whose patents expire between April 2018 and 2037.

This is why the company commands about 70% market share in gaming GPUs, with some of its high-end graphics cards selling for as much as $1,000 and earning gross margins of around 60%. Meanwhile the company's world class leading computer rendering hardware means that its latest Quadro GV100 will sell for $9,000 per card and be capable of rendering computer animation 10 times faster than a standard CPU.

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Nvidia 60% 31% 30% Industry Average 27% 5% NA

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar, Gurufocus)

This IP and tech advantage has allowed Nvidia to become one of the most profitable companies not just in its own industry, but in any industry in the world with an impressive 30% FCF margin. Even more impressive? Nvidia's margins have actually been improving over time.

(Source: Nvidia Investor Presentation)

This is due to two factors. First its product mix has been heavily skewed to its highest margin segments, gaming and data center.

(Source: Nvidia Investor Presentation)

The other major driver of margin growth has been incredible pricing power created by the company's leading technological edge in industries such as AI, automation, and driverless cars.

For example as traditional CPUs have struggled to advance due to the physical limitations of shrinking silicon circuitry, GPUs have become the preferred hardware for giant company's at the cutting edge of computer learning and artificial intelligence platforms. This has caused Nvidia's data center business to boom thanks to major customers such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

These companies are looking to use Nvidia's GPUs to accelerate their AI systems to be able to analyze data in order to better determine consumer preferences which is invaluable when it comes to online advertising or determining what original media content to invest in.

Today Nvidia's GPUs underpin the AI/cloud computing efforts of more than 2,000 companies around the world. What's more the number of software developers working on its platforms has grown 75% in the past year to about 770,000.

As you can see the AI industry is expected to grow exponentially over time and Nvidia intends to maintain its strong tech lead in this space. That's because in the words of co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, "We're not a chip company, we're a computing architecture and software company."

Specifically Nvidia has proven very adept at maximizing its relatively paltry $1.8 billion R&D budget (about 19% of 2017 revenue) to maximum effect. That includes its recently debuted Tesla V100 which the company calls, "the most advanced data center GPU ever built to accelerate AI, high-performance computing, and graphics."

The Tesla V100 is the cornerstone of its new DGX-2 server which the company dubs an "AI supercomputer in a box" and costs $399,000. This server contains 16 Tesla V100s and the company says it has the equivalent computing power of 300 standard servers but is 60 times smaller and utilizes 24 times less energy.

Thanks to these kinds of ongoing innovations Nvidia remains on the leading edge of AI hardware and Morningstar estimates that it will command 66% market share in AI hardware by 2021. But AI is just one of the big growth catalysts Nvidia is looking to continue its breakneck growth. Another is metro security and automation of factories.

(Source: Nvidia Investor Presentation)

For example the Jetson TX-2 platform is a high-performance, low-power computer chip system for delivering advanced AI for robots, drones and smart cameras.

The TX-2 is at the heart of Nvidia's Metropolis system, which the company is working on with more than 50 companies and cities around the globe. Theoretically Metropolis will be able to monitor and analyze data from video surveillance in real time and immediately respond to emergencies and threats. For example should an auto accident occur the system could immediately dispatch paramedics to the scene. Or if a terrorist attack occurs or is imminent the system could dispatch police to respond or even prevent it.

And of course there's the huge potential for future automation of the world's factories. Currently Nvidia estimates that just 10% of the world's factory output is fully automated. The TX-2 has been designed to provide the industry's best AI training tool for robots to be able to learn to operate autonomously in a wide variety of factory conditions, including safely alongside human workers.

Finally there's the company's nascent driverless car business with its Drive Pegasus, which is Nvidia's super computing hardware for autonomous cars. The Drive Pegasus is powered by two Tesla V100s and two Xavier Tegra systems on a chip. It's capable of 320 trillion calculations per second, including crunching data from 360 degree cameras and LIDAR, (light radar), sensors. This is meant to support Nvidia's efforts to become the world's leading supplier for hardware for level 5 fully autonomous cars, trucks, and other industrial machines.

(Source: Nvidia Investor Presentation)

The company already is working with more than 370 companies in the automotive space to hasten the arrival of driverless cars. The company estimates that autonomous vehicles could grow to a $60 billion market by 2035.

(Source: Nvidia Investor Presentation)

In total the company estimates that it's currently working in industries with current or future total addressable markets of:

Data Center: $50 billion

Driverless cars: $60 billion

Medical Imaging (AI analysis): $100 billion

Gaming: $100 billion

For context last year Nvidia's addressable markets were $42 billion in size but that's expected to grow to at least $310 billion in the future. Or to put another way Nvidia is the leader in bleeding edge hardware and is potentially set to become the cornerstone of one of the most important industries in the future of the global economy.

Still there's a big difference between strong potential and actually maintaining these kinds of outstanding growth rates. Which is why I think it's important to consider what a company's valuation says about its implied long-term growth rate.

Implied Growth Rate Analysis

TTM PE Ratio TTM P/FCF Ratio Implied 10 Year EPS Growth Rate Implied 10 Year FCF/Share Growth Rate 45.6 47.7 20.3% 21.4%

(Source: earnings release)

Benjamin Graham is the father of modern value investing. Graham came up with a rule of thumb formula for estimating a reasonable valuation multiple for a company based on its expected seven- to 10-year growth rate in earnings or free cash flow.

The formula is: ((8.5 + (2X expected growth rate))/ minimum required return)

The basic idea is that a company that has zero earnings or FCF growth is worth about 7.8 times EPS or FCF, assuming that investors are looking to match the market's historical 9.1% total return. This formula is useful in that we can use it to back out an estimated long-term EPS or FCF growth rate for any stock.

In this case we see that the market is projecting that Nvidia will grow its EPS and FCF at just over 20% a year for the next decade. That is pretty close to what the DCF analysis shows as well.

Now given Nvidia's immense growth potential in numerous red-hot tech sectors it's not impossible that the company could achieve this kind of growth. However sustaining 20%-plus growth for a decade also is a pretty tall order. In effect it assumes that Nvidia will remain at the cutting edge and an industry leader with little or no loss of market share or pricing power (stable or growing margins).

Or to put another way Nvidia is priced as if its winning streak is certain to continue. However that may not prove true given the large number of rivals that also are gunning for a share of the future tech market including:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

ARM Holdings plc - division of Softbank

Imagination Technologies Group

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN)

Now I'll be the first to give Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang huge credit for proving to be the Steve Jobs of the industry. He's been able to spend relatively the same amount of revenue as a percentage of R&D as the company's peers while still keeping Nvidia ahead of rivals such as Qualcomm, Intel, and IBM, which last year spent $6.8 billion (assuming NXPI merger closes), $13 billion, and $4.0 billion on R&D, respectively.

Or to put another way, under Huang, Nvidia has remained far more nimble and innovative. However it is also competing not just with other chip makers but other software companies including Alphabet, which is designing its own AI focused chip, the TPU.

(Source: Nvidia Investor Presentation)

As long as Nvidia is able to continue innovating its products at its current pace and stay on the bleeding edge (it says it can increase the processing power of its GPUs by 1000 times by 2025), then it might hold onto its market share.

But remember the nature of hardware margins is that over time products become "good enough" and pricing power decreases. That's especially true as Nvidia's treasure trove of patents start to expire.

Basically I'm saying that Nvidia has thus far grabbed a strong first mover advantage, courtesy of having invented the GPU industry which is ideally suited to powering the tech of the future. However it's also true that the AI/automation/driverless car industries are all still very young, meaning we're still in the early innings of a very long game.

So while I certainly love Nvidia's business fundamentals and growth prospects I'd personally need to see a more reasonable valuation to justify either buying the stock for my own portfolio or recommending it. What kind of valuation?

Well using the Graham PE formula and the analyst consensus of 17% growth over the next decade I'd say a reasonable trailing valuation multiple for the stock would be 39.0. Based on the TTM FCF/share and TTM EPS that comes to about a $181 to $188 price that I would call "fair value" and would be willing to pay for this grade A industry leader. The midrange of that estimated fair value is $185, or about 20% below the current share price.

Potential Total Return Analysis

Company Forward Yield 2017 FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Rate Potential 10 Year Annual Total Return NVIDIA 0.3% 12.3% 12% to 22% 12.3% to 22.3% S&P 500 1.9% 32% 6.2% 8.1%

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, Multpl, CSImarketing)

Now I know that some people will criticize me for even considering Nvidia a dividend growth stock. After all its yield is paltry, even compared to the overheated S&P 500. However the fact remains that one of the things I find most attractive about Nvidia is that despite its rapid growth management, has proven to be very shareholder friendly.

(Source: Nvidia Investor Presentation)

In fact since it began returning excess capital to shareholders in 2012, (its fiscal 2013), the company has spent 70% of FCF on buybacks and a very fast growing dividend.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

There are two reasons I like this. First remember that FCF is what's left after a company has run its business as well as investing in maintenance and growth. That means R&D funding, the lifeblood of Nvidia's technological edge, already is accounted for.

The second is that historically dividend growth stocks' total returns follow what's called the Gordon Dividend Growth model. This is a formula devised by Myron Gordon, an economist from the University of Toronto, and Eli Shapiro in 1956. Basically what Gordon found was that a stock's total returns will, over the long-term, track the formula yield plus dividend growth.

That's because over time a company's yield will usually be mean reverting, meaning that the dividend yield will fluctuate around a fixed point. Meanwhile the dividend, assuming a stable payout ratio, will track the growth in earnings and cash flow. Or to put another way yield plus dividend growth is a proxy for current income and future earnings growth, which are the two major components of total returns. Valuation changes cancel out over time, assuming a relatively stable business model.

While it's true that this model isn't perfect, since no industry actually stands still over time, as a rule of thumb the formula is a good way of estimating whether or not a dividend stock has market beating total return potential. It's why I personally use the Gordon Dividend Growth model as the foundation of my own investment strategy.

So when analyzing a dividend stock using this method, I look at the entire dividend profile which consists of three parts: Yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Nvidia's low payout ratio of under 13% of FCF, combined with its share prices, stratospheric rise in recent years, explains the low yield. However that same low payout ratio, when combined with very fast FCF growth, means the dividend is also extremely safe.

The other part of dividend safety is balance sheet strength. Nvidia has $2 billion in total debt, but $7.1 billion in cash, meaning a $5.1 billion net cash position on its balance sheet. And thanks to a BBB+ credit rating from S&P this means the company can borrow extremely cheaply, (average interest rate 3.1%) to fund its growth endeavors. And 99.3% of that debt is fixed rate, long-term bonds meaning the company has little to fear from rising interest rates.

As for the growth prospects? Well that's why I have Nvidia on my master watchlist in the first place. Because even though the current yield is very low, the company has the ability to grow it at a very rapid pace. That's both from increasing its payout ratio, as well as due to strong FCF/share growth potential.

Based on the Gordon Dividend Growth model I estimate that Nvidia still has strong market beating total return potential. In fact it might be able to achieve about double the market's likely total return over the next decade, assuming that analyst estimates of its future growth rate bear out.

Historical Multiple Comparison

TTM PE Historical PE TTM FCF Historical P/FCF Yield Historical Yield 45.6 36.6 47.7 32.0 0.3% 1.2%

(Source: Fastgraphs, Gurufocus, earnings release)

The final valuation method I consider useful is to compare a company's earnings and cash flow multiples to its historical norms. Again this is to get a general sense of intrinsic value, assuming that over time valuation is mean reverting.

As we can see Nvidia's trailing EPS and P/FCF ratios are much higher than its historical norms. And the yield is just 25% of its norm. Of course the caveat is that comparison of historical multiples requires one to assume that the fundamentals of a company remain the same. If a company's growth prospects improve then multiples deserve to increase, and vice versa.

Bottom Line: Nvidia Remains A Must Own Stock But Not At Today's Price

Don't get me wrong, I'm deeply impressed with how Nvidia has managed to continue to maintain such a dominant lead in the tech of tomorrow. Its legendary R&D prowess and deep IP portfolio have allowed it to grow at a torrid pace, while still commanding sensational pricing power and become one of the most profitable companies on earth.

That being said investors can't forget the words of Charlie Munger, "invert, always invert." That means not just focusing on what might go right with an investment but what could go wrong.

Nvidia is a great stock, with a relatively wide moat in a highly commoditized industry. However it does face numerous challenges and fierce competition from giant rivals. That means it will need to continue growing its R&D budget in line with revenue and more importantly continuing to execute brilliantly by converting that into ever improved and cutting edge products.

I remain highly bullish on Nvidia's long-term future but ultimately I have to label the company a "hold" at current prices and recommend the following waiting for the price to hit about $185 before buying it.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.