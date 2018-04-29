Randstad's Cash Flow Machine Paves The Way For A Record Dividend

The company appears to be trading at an attractive valuation, but it's subject to changes in the economic cycle.

I have already written numerous articles about Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF) (OTCPK:RANJY), the Dutch outsourcing and temporary labor company as the low capital intensity of the business model and its cyclical nature are an excellent way to benefit from increasing employment rates. As Randstad will be hit by any economic downcycle, shareholders need to harvest during the good years, and there's very little doubt 2017 could and should be seen as an excellent year. I wanted to check up on Randstad's performance before the company reports its Q1 results later this week.

Randstad's primary listing is on Euronext Amsterdam, where it's also part of the AEX index. The ticker symbol in Amsterdam is RAND, and the average daily volume is 640,000 shares. Considering the share count constantly remains stable at around 183.3M shares, Friday's closing price of 55.50 EUR results in a current market capitalization of 10.2B EUR. As Randstad is trading and reporting in Euro, I will use the EUR as base currency throughout this article.

2017 was an excellent year, on all fronts

As mentioned in the introduction, Randstad is perhaps one of the most cyclical stocks available. During good economic times, the demand for labor goes up (increasing the demand for Randstad's services) while a downturn will undoubtedly have an above-average impact on the performance of the Randstad group.

I rarely use any bold expressions, but 2017 most definitely was an excellent year. The total revenue increased from 20.7B EUR to almost 23.3B EUR, resulting in an almost 20% increase in the company's gross profit performance. The operating profit increased at a lower rate (approximately 10%, to 860M EUR) as Randstad incurred a 20% increase in its G&A expenses and a 25% increase in its selling expenses. But with a net income of 631M EUR or 3.38 EUR per share, I don't think anyone has any reasons to complain as this represents an EPS increase of approximately 7%.

Indeed, a good result overall, and the low-capex nature of Randstad's business was once again confirmed in its cash flow statements.

Randstad reported a total EBITDA of 1.08B EUR, which included a 12M EUR payment to top up the company's pension fund. Talking about the pension liability; compared to other companies, Randstad's pension deficit is virtually non-existing. Despite completing an acquisition in 2017, the total pension deficit decreased from 132.3M EUR to just 128M EUR. Needless to say Randstad doesn't have to worry about anything, and I don't think there will be any special and specific mandatory top-up payments.

Back to the cash flows. From the 1.08B EUR EBITDA, you'd still have to deduct the approximately 20M EUR in interest payments and commitment fees as well as the 207M EUR in taxes to get to the adjusted operating cash flows of 850M EUR.

The total amount of capital expenditures in FY 2017 was just 107M EUR, resulting in a total free cash flow result of approximately 740M EUR, which works out to be approximately 4.04 EUR per share (based on the 183.3M common shares currently outstanding.

No share buybacks, but a generous dividend

Considering Randstad is currently trading at just 55.5 EUR per share, the current free cash flow yield of 7.3% is relatively attractive given the company's robust balance sheet (the total net debt position is just 1.03B EUR for a net debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 1) and considering there's no pension deficit overhang.

Randstad doesn't appear to be a fan of share repurchases. It only buys the exact amount of shares it needs to mitigate the impact from share bonus payments and option exercises, so the total share count has remained stable at 183.3M EUR for quite a while now.

The majority of the cash flow is being used to pay for the dividend, and to acquire other companies in cash (rather than in stock which would dilute the per-share results further down the road). In FY 2017, and 2016, Randstad spent respectively 348M EUR and 572M EUR on acquisitions.

But the company doesn't forget to reward its shareholders. Randstad has announced (and already paid) a record dividend of 2.76 EUR per share, for a current dividend yield of approximately 5%. That's indeed very generous, and it still represents a payout ratio (based on the free cash flow result) of just 68% based on my adjusted free cash flow result. Randstad has also initiated a "floor dividend" of 1.62 EUR per share. Even when the normal 40-50% payout ratio would be too low, the 1.62 EUR/share will act as a minimum dividend from now on (barren unforeseen circumstances).

This means Randstad will be spending 506M EUR on the dividend, and based on the 740M EUR free cash flow result, in excess of 230M EUR per year remains on the table that could be used for acquisitions. Randstad's acquisition program actually isn't too bad, and recently acquired Monster Worldwide (MWW) was an interesting diversification.

Investment thesis

Randstad remains an ultra-cyclical business and while a free cash flow yield of 7.3% appears to be good, you should realize the free cash flows could decrease really fast when the world economy starts to turn around.

I currently have no position in Randstad, but could be interested in writing a (some) put option/s on Randstad. Additionally, it might be an interesting company to add to the Nest Egg Portfolio as well. But due to the cyclical nature of the sector Randstad is operating in, a position will remain relatively limited.

