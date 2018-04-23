Construction Partners Finalizes Terms For $180 Million IPO

ROAD is growing smartly and has a promising macro industry growth backdrop, but the IPO valuation is high.

The company provides transportation construction services in the Southeast U.S.

Quick Take

Construction Partners (ROAD) intends to sell Class A common stock for gross proceeds of $180 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a vertically integrated construction company providing construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. The company specializes in highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites.

ROAD is growing quickly, but IPO valuation isn't cheap and major shareholders are selling into the IPO.

Company & Business

Dothan, AL-based Construction Partners was founded in 2001. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

Management is headed by President and CEO Charles Owens. Owens was previously the President and CEO of Couch Construction and Superfos Construction. In addition, Owens assisted with the identification, acquisition and integration of more than 35 companies towards becoming one of the largest highway construction companies in the United States.

ROAD serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company has grown from three to 27 HMA plants since inception and is considered one of the largest operators in the Southeastern United States.

Investors in the firm include affiliates of SunTx, Squam Lake Investors and Grace, Ltd.

ROAD has developed a fast-growing civil infrastructure company specializing in the building and maintenance of transportation networks. The firm provides construction materials, road construction and paving, and commercial site development.

Below is a brief overview of the locations of ROAD’s HQ, production facilities, and surface treatment market:

(Source: Construction Partners)

The company covers a geographic area of nearly 29,000 miles of highway infrastructure. ROAD produced 3.2 million tons of Hot Mix Asphalt [HMA] in fiscal 2017 for use in more than 900 transportation or infrastructure projects.

ROAD’s focus is the Southeastern United States, one of the fastest growing regions with respect to population and job growth. This drives additional federal funding to the area.

According to the S-1 statement, the states in its footprint have experienced a combined annual population growth of 1.4% from 2000 to 2016, as compared to 0.8% for the rest of the United States, and combined annual economic growth of 2.7% from 2013 to 2016, as compared to 2.1% for the rest of the United States. Each of the states also recently passed legislation to increase transportation funding.

ROAD’s operations include strategically located hot mix asphalt (“HMA”) plants, substantial construction assets and select material deposits. The company provides construction products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites in the Southeastern United States.

Customer Acquisition

ROAD offers a wide range of large sitework construction and HMA paving services to private construction customers. These include commercial and residential developers and local businesses. Public customers include federal agencies, state DOTs and local municipalities. ROAD’s largest customers are state DOTs.

Potential contracts are identified through a variety of sources, including:

[i] subscriber services that consolidate and alert CPI to contracts open for bidding;

[ii] posted solicitations by federal, state and local governmental entities through agency websites, disclosure of long-term infrastructure plans or advertising and other general solicitations;

[iii] business development efforts; and

[iv] communications with other participants in the industry.

The company considers factors that can create variability in contract performance, as well as financial results compared to bid assumptions and methodologies on a contract. After reviewing the potential contracts available, ROAD decides which contracts to pursue based on factors such as the contract size and duration, size and makeup of the current contract backlog, likely competition, the source of contract funding, etc.

(Source: S-1 statement)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by BCC Research, the global highway, street and bridge construction market is expected to reach $2.2 trillion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017-2022.

The main factors expected to drive market growth are the increased demand for better connectivity and infrastructure development, as well as technological advances such as use of autonomous vehicles and digital technologies to improve road safety.

Concerning region, the North American highway, street and bridge construction market is expected to grow from $184.1 billion in 2017 to $215.8 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 3.2%.

Major competitive vendors in the global highway, street and bridge construction market include:

Fluor (FLR)

Sterling Construction (STRL)

Grupo ACS

VINCI

Management believes that competition is constrained in the industry because participants are limited by the distance that materials can be efficiently transported. They believe that this results in a fragmented market of over 13,300 businesses of primarily local or regional operators.

Primary competitors are primarily local businesses in each market, although an occasional large, national corporation can provide competition.

Management lists the following as competitive strengths:

Leading market position in strategic geographic footprint

Scale advantages

Customer and revenue diversification

Consistent history of managing construction projects and contract risk Successful record of executing and integrating acquisitions

Common processes and technology systems

Financials

Construction Partners’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit dollars

Uneven gross margin percentage

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: S-1 statement)

Revenue ($)

Q4 2017: $150.4 million, 23% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $568.2 million, 5% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $542.3 million

Gross Profit ($)

Q4 2017: $22.8 million

FYE 2017: $91.0 million

FYE 2016: $74.9 million

Gross Margin (%)

Q4 2017: 15%

FYE 2017: 16%

FYE 2016: 14%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q4 2017: $19.5 million

FYE 2017: $46.9 million

FYE 2016: $51.7 million

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $30.2 million in cash and $152.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Construction Partners intends to sell 6.75 million shares and selling stockholders intend to sell 4.5 million shares of Class A common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $180 million.

The Class A shares will be entitled to one vote per share vs. ten votes per share for Class B shares.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing shareholders and management to retain voting control even if they lose economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $777 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

... we have entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the ongoing operations of a civil infrastructure company in the Southeastern United States. If we complete this transaction according to the terms contained in the letter of intent, we would use approximately $30.0 million of the net proceeds of this offering and additional borrowings under the Term Loan as consideration for the acquisition.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Baird, Raymond James, Stephens, Imperial Capital and D.A. Davidson & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018.

