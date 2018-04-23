Cisco: A Dividend Growth Giant

Though our fair value estimate is roughly in line with where shares of Cisco are currently trading, the company is a dividend growth giant, in our view.

By The Valuentum Team

Cisco (CSCO) is no tech dinosaur. Though we like the prospects of "newer" companies such as Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG), for example, companies that are on the cutting-edge of customer-facing platforms via social media and search, we think Cisco is working hard behind the scenes, and it may not get all the attention it deserves. Not only has Cisco stayed relevant during the past 30 years as technology has changed rapidly, but the company has continuously reinvented itself time and time again. Today, Cisco spends a great deal of resources helping customers work through massive amounts of data, as it reiterates that security remains the foundation of everything it does. Switching and routing remain integral to networking technology and the foundation of the Internet, respectively, and that's where Cisco dominates.

From analyzing the billions of things connected to the Internet to blocking billions of threats each and every day, Cisco remains resilient in today's fast-changing consumer marketplace, and as customers demand greater control and security over their "multi-cloud" environments, Cisco will be there for them. At the core, however, is a management team that has shareholder interests in the right place. The executive suite remains "firmly committed to returning a minimum of 50% of (its) free cash flow to shareholders annually (source: Cisco 2017 10-K)." Unlike many in tech that come and go, Cisco has long-term staying power as it strives for continuous innovation across all aspects of its product portfolio.

Cisco At A Glance

• Cisco sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and IT industry. The firm provides a broad line of products for transporting data, voice, and video. It is #1 or #2 across a wide variety of architectures, and we like the progress it is making in its transition to a software and subscription based business model. The company's Catalyst 9000 series of switches is just one example of how it is shifting more to a subscription-based business model, as software and hardware become more and more dis-aggregated. Cisco organizes its products and technologies into the following areas: Switching (~39% of revenue); Next-Generation Network (NGN) Routing (~22%); Collaboration (~12%); Data Center (~9%); Wireless (~8%); Security (~6%); Service Provider Video (~3%) and Other Products (~2%). It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in California.

• Cisco has been acquisitive as of late. Instead of targeting suppliers to improve its gross margin, the firm's M&A strategy will be focused on disruptive technology and software and cloud acquisitions that will positively impact gross margins. For example, there were several meaningful acquisitions closed in 2017 across the cloud, security, data center, and artificial intelligence end markets (as shown in image above).

• On the basis of the high end of our fair value range, we like that Cisco is aggressively buying back stock. We can't say this enough that the company intends to return a minimum of 50% of annual free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Incredibly, since its share repurchase program began through July 2017, the firm has repurchased roughly $100 billion in shares, and has nearly $12 billion remaining authorized for share repurchases.

• Cisco has worked hard to stay relevant in today's fast-changing tech landscape, and while its top line has faced some pressure in recent years, the company's net cash from operating activities has improved. We think cash-flow trends are more telling of Cisco's changing business model and increasingly more efficient operations. Deferred revenue trends are highly encouraging, too. The company had an incredible ~$70+ billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of fiscal 2017, and while debt has advanced since 2013, for example, Cisco still holds an incredible net cash position (total cash less total debt). Such a net cash hoard gives it tremendous financial flexibility to pursue value-creating acquisitions and/or significantly increase the dividend.

• Though future revenue growth at Cisco is now expected to be in the range of 1%-3% during the next 3-5 years, down from 5%-7% annual growth expectations it set during its conference in 2011 and a more recent target of 3%-6%, we're not worried by the slowing growth (cash flow performance remains on the up-and-up). In any case, however, the firm must continue to adapt to evolving markets and meet the changing demands of customers. Cisco's Catalyst 9000, the foundation of "intent-based networking," is a great example of the company's ongoing ability to innovate. The Catalyst 9000, for example, is the "fastest ramping product introduction" it has had in history (source).

Cisco's Dividend Growth Potential Is Fantastic

Cisco made a splash in early 2011 when it announced that it would start paying cash dividends to shareholders. Not only did this timing coincide with a strong equity bull market, but it also coincided with the rising popularity of dividend growth investing, both dynamics providing a nice tailwind to its equity price in recent years. The pace at which Cisco is growing the dividend is absolutely phenomenal (see image above), and we think it has many, many years of dividend growth ahead of it. Management's ongoing willingness to keep raising the payout hasn't been put to the test just yet (perhaps during the next downturn in tech), but when it comes to capacity as in the form of a strong balance sheet and excellent free cash flow generation, very few companies may be better than Cisco. Here's what we say about Cisco in an excerpt from our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths We're huge fans of Cisco's business model, balance sheet health, and free cash flow generation, all of which are key reasons why it is a holding in both newsletter portfolios. As of the end of fiscal 2017 the company had nearly $70.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments compared to ~$25.7 billion in long-term debt. Average annual free cash flow generation of over $12.2 billion from fiscal 2015-2017 is more than sufficient in covering annual run rate cash dividend obligations of just over $5.5 billion. Cisco is one of our favorite dividend growth ideas, and we are expecting continued meaningful growth in its payout, as long as it is able to continue recent momentum in its shift to a software and subscription focus. Potential Weaknesses After considering the size of its dividend yield, Cisco has one of the strongest Dividend Cushion ratios in our coverage universe, which makes it difficult for us to point to any material weaknesses in its payout. Competing capital allocation options could impact the pace of dividend expansion moving forward as share repurchases have averaged nearly $4 billion from fiscal 2015-2017 and tuck-in acquisitions can be expected. However, we expect Cisco's free cash flow generation and fortress-like balance sheet will be able to handle its capital allocation needs. We like the progress the firm is making in the transition of its business to a software and subscription based business model, which should only boost the reliability of its free cash flow generation.

Conclusion

We like what Cisco has been up to. Though its shares are starting to trade closer and closer to our estimate of their intrinsic value ($45 per share), the company's equity may not be as frothy as those of others in tech that don't have nearly the type of financial profile and durability of business model as that of Cisco. At the high end of our fair value estimate range, we peg the company's intrinsic value close to $54, so more optimistic investors are expecting further upside. Regardless of its pricing performance, we expect Cisco's pace of dividend growth to remain robust in coming years, and at a yield of ~3% at the time of this writing, the company offers a payout significantly higher than the average of an S&P 500 company. The rapidly-changing pace of technology, obsolescence risk, and pricing pressures offer considerable uncertainty to Cisco's long run, but it would take nothing short of a catastrophe to derail what Cisco has going for it these days.

