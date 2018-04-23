Nucor Sees Further Growth Acceleration

The second quarter is poised to be a good one according to high expectations in key segments.

Last week, Nucor Corp. (NUE) released its first-quarter earnings. America's biggest steel producer reported another strong quarter and mentioned the favorable environment to increase its sales and earnings in the second quarter of this year as well.

Source: Nucor

Earnings Beat Estimates

Nucor reported earnings per share of $1.17 which was 5 cents above expectations. The year-on-year growth rate came in at 4%. Note that the company has reported just one month with contraction since the first quarter of 2016. Back then, global growth bottomed and supported a massive commodity rally that is still rallying to new highs. Before that the company was reporting disastrous earnings.

Source: Estimize

The first quarter is another statement of a strong financial performance after 2017 saw its strongest year since the recession.

That said, all shipments except for sheet metal saw a volume increase. Steel bars saw 15% higher shipments while both structural and plate went up by single digits. Total steel mills shipments increased 7% while shipments to outside customers soared 6%.



Source: Nucor Q1 2018 Earnings Release

That being said, total sales increased 16%. The bad news is that total expenses also soared. Total costs increased 18.3% to a little over $5 billion. This was mainly due to an $800 million increase of cost of goods sold which is no surprise given the strong input/commodity inflation trend we are currently witnessing.

Source: Nucor Q1 2018 Earnings Release

This pushes EBIT down 6% to a little over half a billion dollars. The lower tax rate, however, has saved the day thanks to an effective tax rate of 23.3% which was able to increase net income almost 1% to $380 million.

The bigger picture shows that sales are massively increasing and about to break the peak set right before the growth slowing trend in 2014.

NUE data by YCharts

The Second Quarter Looks Promising

Nucor expects earnings to increase significantly in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. The company mentioned its strong backlog and order flow. The company also pointed out sustainable strength in its steel-end-use markets.

This seems to be confirmed by recent comments from purchasing managers as seen in the most recent ISM manufacturing reports. Both managers from fabricated metal companies as well as primary metals indicate price increases and a strong demand for steel.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

Moreover, recent tax and regulatory reforms have reduced uncertainty among companies which are now back to making long-term investments. Hence, Nucor is reporting a strong pipeline of bigger projects and strong overall business activity.

That's not everything. 21 out of 24 end-use markets served by Nucor are seeing improved demand. Especially three key segments: energy, construction and heavy equipment.

Moreover, the company is mentioning further benefits from increased efficiency due to capital expenditures worth $8 billion over the past 9 years to cut cost and enhance productivity.

That said, profit margins are at their highest levels since the recession, even though the company is witnessing increasing pressure from input costs.

NUE data by YCharts

Furthermore, the company is mentioning the steel tariffs on China and the importance to protect the domestic steel market. Even though they support free trade, it is important to mention that there is no level playing field at this point. Total finished steel imports had a market share of 27% in 2017. In the first quarter of this year, it is estimated that this share is still at 25%.

In case of Nucor, it would massively benefit the company's performance if this rate were to drop further, especially given the fact that Nucor is the biggest U.S. steel player which would immediately benefit the company's bottom line.

Analysts Agree, Better Times Are Ahead

EPS expectations for the full year of 2018 started below $4 in Q1 of 2017. At this point, they have risen to $5.88 after dipping in Q4 of 2017.

Over the past 4 weeks alone, the company got 4 upgrades for 2018 while 5 analysts increased their expectations for 2019.

The stock is therefore trading at roughly 10 times next year's earnings which is a very conservative number which does not price in the potential the company has in my opinion.

That being said, the chart seems to reflect the current growth story. It is just a matter of time until this company is worth $75 a share. This could happen over the next few months if economic growth stays its course.

Takeaway

Nucor published a strong quarter. Shipments saw massive gains while earnings were able to grow under tremendous pressure from input costs. The company is also very positive when it comes to the second quarter which will be supported by a strong economy, higher demand from key customer segments and Chinese import tariffs.

On top of that, we see that the stock is working itself up after offering investors an interesting discount.

I believe that the bull case will be strong enough to push the stock up to $75 over the next few months.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.