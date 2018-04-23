Mineral Drilling Sector - Still Overlooked And Underestimated

If I am correct, the sector may present an interesting buying opportunity for precious metals investors looking for unorthodox diversification.

However, in my opinion, we are still quite far from a real boom in the sector.

A mineral drilling sector is an important element of the precious metals industry. Despite this fact, it is not a widely followed sector on Seeking Alpha - investors prefer classic miners or streaming companies and… mineral drilling companies are generally ignored. I am a bit surprised because the mineral drilling sector performs quite well during a bull market in precious metals. For example, since the beginning of the current bull market (the end of 2015), GDX and GDXJ, two most popular ETFs replicating the share price action of a basket of precious metals miners, delivered a profit of 61.2% and 83.7%, respectively while a basket of mineral drilling companies returned 102.1%.

Note: I measure the performance of the mineral drilling sector using the DRILL index (created by the author) comprising the following stocks: Energold Drilling (OTCPK:EGDFF), Major Drilling (OTCPK:MJDLF), Orbit Garant (OTC:OBGRF), Geodrill (OTCPK:GDLLF), and Capital Drilling (OTC:CILLF).

In this article, I discuss the results delivered by the sector in 2017.

Revenue

Last year, nine drilling companies servicing the precious metals sector increased the combined revenue (measured in US dollars) by 14.3%, compared to 2016. Definitely, relatively high prices of gold, silver, and base metals resulted in higher exploration budgets reported by precious metals miners (the main customers for the mineral drilling sector). Hence, higher revenue recorded by the sector.

The chart below shows the leaders and the laggards, i.e. the companies that reported the highest increase in their revenue (compared to 2016) and the lowest one. However, one thing is clear - all drillers recorded growth. In other words, the situation is good enough that each market participant has its slice of the cake:

Note: In the case of Energold and Boart Longyear (OTCPK:BOARF), I have disclosed revenue reported by their mineral drilling segments

As the chart shows, there were two leaders: Capital Drilling (operating mainly in Western Africa; this region is home to many precious metals producers and explorers) and Energold Drilling (a global company running three divisions: mineral drilling, energy drilling, and manufacturing).

Drilling prices

Due to undisclosed reasons, only a few drilling companies report the prices they are paid for their services. Below, I disclose drilling prices reported by four plays:

There seems to be a general rule that those drillers that increased their prices reported a bit lower revenue growth (than their peers). For example, in 2017, the drilling prices reported by Geodrill went up 16.3% but the company's revenue jumped by 12.6% only (simply put, Geodrill drilled fewer meters than in 2016).

On the other hand, Energold made a small price cut and its revenue went up 24.8% (by the way, Energold's drilling prices are still among the highest in the industry).

However, it looks like the pricing power demonstrated by the drilling sector is still limited. Excluding Geodrill, the average drilling price reported by the remaining three drillers (Energold, Orbit, and Swick) went up from $47.2 per meter in 2016 to $49.7 in 2017 (an increase of 5.1%). Simply, although there is definite improvement in the precious metals industry, we are still quite far from a booming stage…

Financial results

The mineral drilling sector is capital intensive. High CAPEX (new rigs and upgrades to older equipment) and working capital requirements (supply of spare parts, relatively long cash cycle etc.) are common things in the sector. On the other hand, even small improvement in business conditions has a big (and positive) impact on the bottom line (and vice versa). The chart below shows growth rates in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) reported by a few drillers:

It is easy to spot that of seven drillers, the majority (five) reported growth. The leaders were Major Drilling (a global drilling services provider) and once again, Capital Drilling. Interestingly, the laggards were Geodrill and Swick (the red eclipse), two companies reporting a relatively high increase in drilling prices.

By the way, I am not particularly surprised to see the poor result delivered by Geodrill. Last year, this driller, operating in a few very active gold camps in Western Africa, bet a lot of money on the current bull cycle in precious metals and added 13 new rigs to its fleet (an increase of 29%, compared to 2016). Simply put, Geodrill expects much higher demand for its services in the region. However, to operate new equipment, the company needs the qualified drillers. And these experts are not at Geodrill's beck and call, which means that they have to be employed before the company starts new contracts. Hence, higher employee benefits reported in 2017 resulting in lower earnings. However, if the company's optimism is well-grounded, we should see much better results this year.

Valuation measures

The shares of drilling companies are not richly valued. For example, using a price to book value multiple, they trade at around 1.0 but share prices of a few drillers are well below their book values (Energold, Foraco, Swick):

On the other hand, using an EV/EBITDA multiple (enterprise value to EBITDA), the shares of drilling services providers are quite richly valued and only two plays trade at a relatively low multiple (Capital Drilling and Geodrill - look at the chart on the right). Interestingly, in my opinion, Capital Drilling and Geodrill are one of the best plays in the industry, so their undervaluation against their peers should be considered as a buying opportunity.

Summary

Last year, the mineral drilling sector made progress. Revenue reported by the sector (represented by nine listed drilling companies) went up 14.3%, compared to 2016 and a few drillers significantly improved their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. However, in my opinion, the best is still ahead:

The chart shows a gross profit reported by Energold's mineral division. The red arrow pictures the mineral drilling cycle. Note that the cyclical top was established in 2012 when the precious metals market was in its late bull stage. Then, between 2012 and 2015, the sector encountered a big slump. Since that time, Energold has been improving its margins, but despite a big jump in revenue reported in 2017, the company is still quite far from the condition described as "a full-blown industry boom". My thesis is supported by relatively poor valuation measures demonstrated by the sector (refer to the section "Valuation measures"). As a result, I believe that there are a few interesting mineral drilling plays that could be included in a diversified precious metals portfolio (refer to my Marketplace service for details on specific plays).

