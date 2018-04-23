Weekly Rig Count Report: U.S. Kept Adding, Canada In Spring Break-Up

Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 157 in the U.S. and lowered by 6 in Canada.

Welcome to another week of the Rig Count Report. The past week we saw another add to the U.S. rig count bringing the total count to 1013. The increase was all from oil rigs as gas stayed flat on the week. Canadian drilling has now entered spring break-up, a seasonally weak period due to weather restrictions. The macro backdrop has been supportive for higher rig counts and continued production growth as oil price approached US$70 in the U.S. We think the momentum in U.S. rig scene will continue as E&P companies become increasingly comfortable with the notion of “higher for longer” which is supported by a cooperative OPEC and strong oil demand globally.

In the past week, the U.S. rig count increased by 5 to 1013 while Canadian rig count lowered by 9 to 102. Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 157 in the U.S. and lowered by 6 in Canada.

U.S. Rig Count

Oil rig count increased by 5 while gas count stayed flat last week. The overall rig count continued to show strong momentum given the year over year increase and rising domestic oil production from the U.S. producers.

After rig counts troughed during 2016, the count has continued to climb as the onshore drilling gets busier and busier every week! The current count is approaching levels last seen during 2014. We think the trend is not slowing down anytime soon given a supportive OPEC and rising oil prices.

Permian continued to dominate other basins in the U.S. and now accounts for almost half of the total count. Despite the strong performance in Permian, there have been increasing concerns over takeaway capacities and pipeline constraints in the basin that might hamper further gains. We haven't seen any slowdown in the Permian, however, we think there are potential for other basins to pick up the steam if Permian were to slow down. Other basins such as Eagle Ford could see increased drilling activities.

Rig counts continued to shift towards horizontal as shale production continues to increase which favors horizontal.

Canada Rig Count

Canada rig counts saw another week of decrease as weakness continues amid the industry faces one of the most challenging investment environment. The recent Transmountain drama further highlighted the dilemma faced by Canadian oil and gas companies. The pipeline constraints have pushed many Canadian companies to curtail development program. The weak AECO pricing has also resulted in many dry gas producers freezing capital spending. We think the liquids-rich producers will see improved economics given the higher oil price and narrowed WCS differential.

Canadian oil count has been lower sequentially due to "spring break-up", a normal seasonal pattern among Canadian producers. The oil count is holding strong given the better economics for liquids-rich plays while gas rigs declined by 11 from last year due to the challenging pricing environment. We will continue to monitor the diverging performance between oil and gas producers to help us assess the impact on service providers.

Investment Themes

We are adding this section in our reports going forward due to requests from readers to better integrate our rig count analysis and investment ideas in the related stocks. We have long been vocal about our preference for oilfield services and drilling stocks due to our positive near to medium-term view on the oil price and North American onshore drilling and completions sectors. We think energy investors should consider adding exposures to the OFS stocks given their torque to higher oil price and historically cheap valuations. The stocks are trading at half of their normal multiples and we think the continued momentum in rig counts will support earnings growth for these companies. We like the pressure pumpers for the undersupplied market and expected pricing increases in 2018. Slow Q4 resulted in a selloff that presented attractive entry points for most pumpers, and we think the fear of overbuilding is overblown, at least for the near-term and as long as oil price stays above $55-$60. We also like drillers given their direct exposure to the rig counts, which has been on the rise and will continue to benefit from the gradually rising oil price. Producers will be more prudent with their capital allocation this time around but demand for drilling and completions is supported by a cyclical recovery in the U.S. production and a tight market resulted from years of attrition and under-investment.

We will cover a list of pressure pumpers and drillers, see below. Going forward we will include news and analysis on these names, leveraging our weekly data on the rig counts and macro oil price movements.

Calfrac (OTCPK:CFWFF) Keane (FRAC) ProPetro (PUMP) Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) RPC (RES) Liberty (LBRT) FTS (FTSI) Superior Energy (SPN) Basic Energy (BAS) Mammoth Energy (TUSK) Precision Drilling (PDS) Helmerich & Payne (HP) Nabors (NBR) Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

