Celgene: Bold Pursuits In Science With 24.66% Discount

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) is one of the most appealing stocks for value investors within the pharmaceuticals sector because of its good value with a proven track record. The company is expecting a strong volume-driven growth in 2018, accelerating diversification by advancing medicines to transform the treatment of diseases and building a pipeline of next-generation growth drivers. In spite of these solid fundamentals, it trades at an attractive discount of 24.66%.

Company Overview

Celgene Corporation, together with its subsidiaries is a coordinated worldwide biopharmaceutical company drew in basically in the revelation, improvement and commercialization of inventive treatments for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through cutting edge solutions in protein homeostasis, immunooncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuroinflammation.

Its essential commercial stage products incorporate REVLIMID®, POMALYST®/IMNOVID®, OTEZLA®, ABRAXANE®, VIDAZA®, azacitidine for injection (generic version of VIDAZA®) and THALOMID®. Besides, it earns revenue from other product sales and licensing arrangements.

Celgene keeps on investing considerably in innovative work in support of multiple ongoing proprietary clinical development programs which bolster its existing products and pipeline of new drug candidates. Its clinical trial activity incorporates trials across the disease areas of hematology, solid tumors, and inflammation and immunology.

Some of the biggest players in the sector are J&J (JNJ), Merck (MRK) and AbbVie (ABBV).

Positioning a Master Plan to Grow Beyond 2020

Solid Volume-Driven Development Expected in 2018



Total Revenue $14.4B to $14.8B (Y/Y Growth 12%) - REVLIMID® Net Product Sales $9.4B - POMALYST®/ IMNOVID® Net Product Sales $1.9B - OTEZLA® Net Product Sales $1.5B - ABRAXANE® Net Product Sales $1.0B Adjusted operating margin 60.0% Adjusted Tax Rate 18% Adjusted diluted EPS $8.70 to $8.90

For the coming year 2018 or this present year, Celgene has given direction for the year, which is top line development, again twofold bottom line growth about of EPS around 18%. We can see the breakdown of revenue by product, yet we expect to see an aggregate product in the mid $14 billion range, from $14.4B to $14.8B. REVLIMID now up to $9.4B, a significant asset and also a significant product. Celgene will keep on having extremely decent operating margin improvement again this year.

Celgene announced an M&A deal in the first quarter here as of now, which will have a dilutive effect in the first year. It assessed at the time of the declaration that it will be something in the area of $0.50 per share that is not yet in these numbers. It recently brought home the bacon and getting its hands on precisely what that number will be during the current year. So on the Q1 earnings call, it will update that and give a particular direction to incorporate the acquisition impact.

Celgene is pushed to drive the pipeline forward and to venture into territories of significant neglected need, its concentration in hematology and then inflammation immunology, and these are the areas that it is centerd around. Furthermore, as should be obvious, these are extremely sizable markets: multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, myeloid diseases, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease.

Building a Pipeline of Cutting-edge Development Drivers

Celgene does have a genuinely rich internal pipeline that has been created after some time through Business Development (BD) and additionally through its own particular internal research. As appeared on the information, it actually had eight new projects going into the clinic. There are some pretty high-profile assets in there. Besides, Celgene has got one of its cutting-edge CELMoDs. It's now in early work for multiple myeloma. Think of this is an exceedingly powerful, a great deal of high potential to that Celgene call it 480 (Celgene may have made it as complicated as it can by calling it CC-92480 but 480 will probably easy to remember).

Late-stage Pipeline with Potential to Include Over $16B in Incremental Revenue Through 2030

So a quite energizing story, BD keeps on being a major need for Celgene. Furthermore, I do think this pipeline is beginning to turn out to offer a lot of possibilities. When we take a gander at the business through 2020, we think on a compound yearly growth rate basis, revenue will become around 14.5% every year and adjusted diluted EPS will be around 19% every year going through.

Financial Overview

Celgene Corporation reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2017, net product sales were $3,479 million, an increase of 17 percent, year-over-year. Fourth quarter total revenue increased 17 percent to $3,483 million.

Net product sales for the full year of 2017 were $12,973 million, an increase of 16 percent year-over-year. Total revenue for the full year of 2017 was $13,003 million, an increase of 16 percent year-over-year.

Based on U.S. GAAP, Celgene reported a net loss of $81 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2016, GAAP net income was $429 million and diluted EPS was $0.53. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Full-year GAAP net income for 2017 was $2,940 million and diluted EPS was $3.64. Full-year GAAP net income for 2016 was $1,999 million and diluted EPS was $2.49.

5-year cash flow forecast

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Levered FCF (USD, Millions) $6,437.67 $6,847.17 $8,504.50 $10,213.67 $11,164.33 Present Value Discounted (@12.94%) $5,700.20 $5,368.26 $5,903.82 $6,278.09 $6,076.31

Present value of next 5 years cash flows ≈ $29,327 Present value of terminal value: $59,483 Equity Value = Present value of next 5-year cash flows + terminal value

$88,809 = $29,327 + $59,483 Value per share = Total value/Shares Outstanding $118.07 = $88,809 / 752 Current discount (share price of $88.95 ): 24.66%

Source: Data taken from SEC Filings

Price Based on Past Earnings

$CELG US pharmaceuticals P/E ratio 23.6x 27.1x

Source: Data taken from SEC Filings

My analysis model shows that Celgene currently is below its future cash flow value at a 24.66% discount and is good value based on earnings compared to the US Biotech industry average. I also expect Celgene to efficiently use shareholders' funds in the future 3 years ($CELG ROE 47.9% vs. pharmaceuticals average ROE 17.90%).

Celgene's year on year earnings growth rate has been positive over the past 5 years. Its 1-year earnings growth exceeds its 5-year average (47.1% vs. 12.6%). Besides, its earnings growth has also exceeded the US Biotechs industry average in the past year (47.1% vs. 22.9%).

Performance Last Year

$CELG US pharmaceuticals Return on Equity 42.0% 17.9%

$CELG $CELG (3 years ago) Return on Capital Employed 19.0% 16.6%

Source: Data taken from SEC Filings

Celgene made outstanding use of shareholders' funds last year (Return on Equity greater than 40%). It has also improved its use of capital last year versus 3 years ago (Return on Capital Employed).

In the viewpoint of financial health, Celgene is able to meet its short-term (1 year) commitments with its holdings of cash and other short-term assets. Its debt is well covered by operating cash flow (33.1%, greater than 20% of total debt) and its interest payments on debt are well covered by earnings (EBIT is 13.1x coverage).

Risks

Celgene operating results may be subject to significant fluctuations.

It is dependent on the continued commercial success of its primary products.

Its future commercial success depends on gaining regulatory approval for products in development and obtaining approvals for the current products.

Conclusion

Celgene has favorable business outlooks and regardless of the solid profile, its valuation is appealing given that it is trading at 24.66% discount below future cash flow value. Additionally, its ROE and ROCE are showing that Celgene is good value based on earnings compared to the US Biotech industry average, besides the fact that Celgene is also undervalued based on its cash flows. It has substantial upside potential (target price $118.07 per share) to climb to the average of its competitors or trades at a slight premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.