Honeywell Offers Attractive Leverage To Multiple Healthy Markets

Having more or less tracked the S&P 500 lower over the past three months, the valuation on Honeywell (HON) is looking a little better these days. Not only did the company's recent investor day give more insight into long-term growth initiatives, particularly those concerning software, but also many of its major end-markets are still in attractive stages of their cycle. I wouldn't say that Honeywell's valuation is at a can't-miss level here (particularly for investors focused on the short term), but it looks pretty good to me on a long-term basis.

A Good Quarter On Balance

Honeywell's first quarter wasn't without some flaws, but all told I believe the company is off to a good start for FY 2018. Revenue rose 5% on an organic basis, beating expectations by more than 3%.

Aerospace revenue rose 8% organically, with good growth in Defense & Space (up 13%), Commercial OE (up 9%), and Transport (up 7%), offset by weaker growth (up 4%) in the Commercial Aftermarket business - a result that surprised me a little bit given overall strength in air traffic (at least as measured in take-offs and landings). Home and Building Technologies was the growth laggard, up just 2%, with Homes up 6% and Buildings flat. Safety and Productivity was up 6%, with 2% growth in Safety and 8% growth in Productivity. PMT saw 3% growth, with Process Solutions leading with 4% growth, while UOP and Advanced Materials grew 3% and 1%, respectively.

Margins were not as strong and offset some of the revenue outperformance. Gross margin was surprisingly soft (down more than two points), and this flowed through the income statement. Operating income fell almost 4% yoy, with more than a two point decline in operating margin. At the segment level, margins were steady in Aero, stronger in both HBT and SPS, and more than two points weaker in PMT due to a mix shift and the timing of catalyst shipments.

It's Early, But…

Not many industrial companies have reported yet, but a few trends seem to be emerging.

First, demand in the U.S. is looking surprisingly sluggish, while China is very strong. Honeywell doesn't provide much geographical information, but management did say sales in China were up more than 20%. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) reported that North American sales growth slowed into the low single-digits, and likewise with Danaher (DHR), while ABB (ABB) also saw relatively lackluster growth in the U.S.

As far as end-markets go, non-residential construction seems okay for now, and oil & gas spending is starting to pick up - which ought to bode well for Emerson's (EMR) upcoming report and guidance. Automation is looking healthy, with good numbers from ABB, Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Honeywell (Honeywell saw 4% growth), although factory/"discrete" seems stronger than process automation at this point - which should be good for Rockwell (ROK). Aero is looking healthy, with good results from both Honeywell and GE (GE), and auto remains confusing - 3M (MMM) lowered expectations during the quarter (and hasn't yet reported), but Stanley Black & Decker did okay and Honeywell's results were good (helped, though, by commercial vehicle markets). Electronics is likewise looking softer - it's not a big part of Honeywell's business and Danaher's comments about Pall's electronics business seemed okay, but other indications have been less positive.

All told, I think Honeywell is in a relatively good position to report good results in 2018. I do worry a little that 2018 may be a little stronger and 2019 and 2020 might be a little weaker, but for now Honeywell's business mix fits this part of the cycle. Aerospace, non-residential construction, commercial vehicles, automation, and oil/gas all seem to be either at good places in their cycles or on the way back up (oil/gas in particular). What's more, Honeywell doesn't have a lot of exposure to potential problem areas like auto capex, electronics, or power generation. Healthcare and life sciences are also looking good, but Honeywell doesn't really operate in these areas and that's not likely to change.

Honeywell continues to see good win rates in its aerospace OEM business (75% or higher) and aftermarket business should pick up on continuing growth in air traffic. Honeywell is also going after new business opportunities like drones and is looking to push further into software and "connected" offerings in the aerospace space. In the PMT business, Honeywell should continue to pick up business in the refrigerants market, and I would expect UOP to benefit from increasing refinery activity and growing production of wet gas.

The Opportunity

I don't like to make big changes to my models just because of one quarterly report, but I do wonder if 2018 will set up as stronger on revenue and somewhat weaker on margins. I also would expect the company to try to do something on the M&A front, as management has repeatedly said that it is open for business and would prefer to buy companies instead of shares. I've talked a lot in the past about potential targets, and I wouldn't be surprised if the company looked for more automation/control/software assets, but I wouldn't rule out acquisitions in aerospace or specialty chemicals/catalysts either.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 4% on an annualized basis and FCF growth around 7%.

The Bottom Line

Honeywell shares are still a little above my preferred buy-in price, but offer a decent long-term annualized estimated return in the high single digits. As a strong industrial conglomerate and one that is making progress on its efforts to pivot toward software, connectivity, and IoT, I believe there are still compelling arguments for holding Honeywell's shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.