AMD: Earnings Will Clear The Smoke

The stock is not without risks, but they have been overblown.

In the past months, AMD (AMD) unveiled Ryzen 3 mobile, Raven Ridge architecture and the second generation of Ryzen. Despite these unveilings, AMD is once again trading close to single digits.

Valuation-wise, it is very similar to the one I presented in my previous article if not slightly better.

AMD's future is not without risks, but its current price is overly pessimistic. Fear is obscuring the progress AMD has made. Quarterly earnings will ease the concerns of investors and might be the catalyst AMD for the price to surge.

Ryzen Rollouts

This month, AMD announced the release of Ryzen 2. The price was slashed substantially, and the performance is in line with expectations.

Gaming performance is still Intel's (INTC) strong suit, and it delivered an average of 8% more frames per second (FPS) than AMD's Ryzen across several games.

Source: Linus Tech Tips

Non-gaming benchmarks show AMD's strengths. AMD delivered an average of 23% better results than Intel in 7 zip, Blender, and Cinebench. Gaming is typically single-threaded workload, and fewer cores tend to do better, while more cores do better with several non-gaming tasks.

Source: Linus Tech Tips

These benchmarks are made comparing second-generation Ryzen its closest performing first generation Ryzen and Intel equivalent. When we add the price consideration to these benchmarks, AMD offers enticing proposals.

Source: AMD an Intel

The Benchmark compares the second generation Ryzen 5 2600X to its first generation counterpart, the Ryzen 5 1600X. The Intel counterpart, the I5-8600K is considerably more expensive than either AMD offers and is closer in price to the Ryzen 7 1800 and 1700X, both far superior CPU's.

The incredibly low prices of Ryzen first generation will stand until AMD is out of inventory, and the rest of the second generation Ryzen is rolled out. In the meantime, Intel will suffer from the price gap. Even second generation Ryzen is substantially cheaper when factoring in that AMD includes a wraith cooler with all the second generation models.

If AMD makes a similar price reduction for the second generation of Ryzen 3, Intel will have a hard time retaining the budget CPU market. Even if Intel has better gaming performance, budget gamers may sacrifice slightly higher FPS for a better price tag. Raven Ridge architecture might increase this tendency further.

The Raven Ridge architecture combines Vega and Ryzen. The two models available are the AMD Ryzen 3 2200G, and AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, priced at $94.99 and $159.99 respectively. In comparison, Intel's i3 prices range from $168 to $117. Unless Intel makes an appropriate response to AMD's prices, AMD stands to win a sizeable portion of the budget CPU market.

Risks

Three risks could harm AMD the most. Cyber Security Flaws lowering AMD's sales, NVIDIA pushing exclusivity with suppliers and Bitmain's ASIC for Ethereum (ETH-USD) mining.

Security Flaws: The CTS-Labs report of AMD's security flaws could discourage sales. However, for the flaws to be exploitable administrative access to the system is required.

"There is no immediate risk of exploitation of these vulnerabilities for most users. Even if the full details were published today, attackers would need to invest significant development efforts to build attack tools that utilize these vulnerabilities. This level of effort is beyond the reach of most attackers"

Source: Trail of bits report

Spectre and Meltdown are far more serious threats, as the correction of the flaws impacts performance. These flaws will affect Intel, which could be a silver lining for AMD (this video briefly explains Spectre and Meltdown). While the CTS report is bad publicity, the increase in awareness in security might end up benefitting AMD.

Nvidia's GeForce Partner Program (GPP): Nvidia's (NVDA) exclusive program is full of uncertainties. Kumquat Research has a comprehensive article detailing the program's implications. In short, the program aims to increase Nvidia's influence in the market, and it has AMD's on its toes. Nvidia started targeting OEM's, and it appears they are also targeting resellers, as the tweet below shows.

Source: Scott Herkelman CVP @ GM AMD Radeon Gaming's Twitter.

AMD is responding with a video calling for "Freedom of Choice." The video is well made and could put the gaming community on its side. It will be interesting to see how AMD addresses this on the quarterly earnings call.

Ethereum Mining: Susquehanna downgraded AMD on reports that Bitmain had developed an ASIC for Ethereum mining that would cut AMD's sales 20%. DigiTimes recently reported that:

ASIC supplier Bitmain has postponed shipments for its Ethereum ASIC miner, the Antminer E3, from April to mid- or late-July due to the circuit's weaker-than-expected performance, but the company still expects the shipments to reach the original target of 1.8-2 million units in 2018, according to industry sources.

Source: Digitimes

These puts AMD in a more comfortable position, and the $7.50 price target probably off the table. While AMD current sales of graphics cards might very well be to Ethereum miners, the overall demand for graphics cards is still very high. The demand has increased because of the proliferation of cryptocurrency offerings, and the gaming market demand. Even if Bitmain delivers the specs of its ASIC, I doubt AMD would have problems selling their cards.

Conclusions.

AMD has several launches pending for this year, not to mention the possibility that EPYC brings a positive surprise. While the stock is not without risks, there are plenty more reasons to be bullish than bearish. In little more than a year, AMD reached profitability, launched Ryzen, EPYC, Radeon Vega and the powerful Threatripper. The price is the same as it was in December of 2016, and it is a far better company than it was back then.

As Warren Buffett said, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful."

As Warren Buffett said, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.