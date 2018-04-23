Microsoft Earnings Preview

Operating income margins are in decline. It could become a point of contention if revenue growth ever slows.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft (MSFT) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $25.77 billion and EPS of $0.85. The revenue estimate implies double-digit revenue growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

The Cloud Will Continue To Power Microsoft

In the past, Microsoft has been plagued by a decline in revenue for its computer licensing business and a lack of digital advertising revenue vis-a-vis Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). The company controls less than 5% of the digital advertising market. What used to be a glaring weakness could now be considered a strength. Facebook was lambasted after Cambridge Analytical obtained Facebook data to advertise to direct political ads to millions of its users during the 2016 presidential election. Selling user data to generate revenue to spur online advertising is not an issue Microsoft needs to be worried about, and that's a good thing.

The other major positive is Microsoft's cloud services business. Revenue from the company's Intelligent Cloud includes server products, cloud services, Enterprise Services and Microsoft Consulting Services. Revenue from this segment was $7.8 billion, up 15% Y/Y. It now represents about 27% of total revenue.

Customers continue to store their computing and data in the cloud, which means data centers operated by Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), Google and IBM (IBM) will become increasingly important. Not only did Intelligent Cloud revenue grow by double digits, but its operating income margins improved by 200 basis points. This implies Microsoft has maintained pricing power along with robust growth. IBM, on the other hand, has seen its margins slide despite digital services growing as a percentage of total revenue. This implies IBM could lack pricing power as it tries to break into the upper echelon of cloud services.

Operating Income Margins Could Gain The Spotlight

Revenue from Productivity and Business Processes was extremely robust, while revenue from More Personal Computing was in the low single digits. Productivity and Business Processes includes LinkedIn and subscription fees from Office 365. Operating income margins from this segment fell from 43% in the quarter ended December 2016 to 37% in the most recent quarter. It was the main reason Microsoft's total operating income margins declined to 30% from 31% in the year earlier period.

Microsoft is growing its top line at double digits despite its tremendous scale at $29 billion in quarterly revenue. The company is growing in the important cloud segment and is not exposed to user privacy issues faced by Facebook. It is difficult to find fault. However, declining operating income margins could gain more attention if its top line growth slows. I also expect the company to see a furious push from Oracle (ORCL) and IBM in cloud services which could hamper margins.

Conclusion

This should be another solid quarter for Microsoft. At 14x run-rate EBITDA, I rate the stock a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.