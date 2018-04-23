A False Bottom?

Stocks have pulled back in the last two sessions after surrendering most of their gains last week. While the major averages are still above their immediate-term trend lines, there is some evidence that internal selling pressure is increasing once again. In today’s commentary we’ll examine the possibility that the recent series of immediate-term bottom signals were “head fakes.” While there is still enough technical evidence to support a bottom, the single most important determinant of broad market strength, the tape, still hasn’t improved enough to warrant buying new positions in NYSE stocks.

In the last eight days we’ve seen the major averages, starting with the Nasdaq Composite Index, confirm immediate-term (1-4 week) bottoms based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. We also saw notable improvement in the Nasdaq with the number of listed shares on that exchange making significantly more new 52-week highs than lows. Meanwhile, the number of Nasdaq stocks making new lows was below 40 for most of the last two weeks - a sign that internal selling pressure was virtually nil.

That improvement came to an abrupt halt last Thursday as new 52-week lows on both exchanges shot above 40 for the last two days of the week. Of even greater concern was the fact that the new high-new low differential for the Nasdaq on April 20 was negative, with more stocks making new lows than highs.

The pullback in the Nasdaq Composite in the last two days would be considered a normal reaction following a rally were it not for the abnormal expansion in new 52-week lows which accompanied the pullback. With only 54 Nasdaq stocks making new highs compared to 63 new lows on Friday, it’s clear that investors have pulled in their horns and are spooked by the latest spike in Treasury yields. As long as incremental demand for tech sector stocks is going to suffer this much whenever yields rise, investors would do well to tighten protective stops on existing long positions and hold off on any new buying until the internal weakness fades.

Source: BigCharts

It’s worth mentioning that the Nasdaq stocks which made new lows on Friday came from a mix of industries and weren’t entirely relegated to interest rate-sensitive securities, as has been the case lately on the NYSE. For example, Friday’s new lows on the Nasdaq included stocks in the biotech, energy, retail, consumer staples, as well as the obligatory bond funds. This gives us all the more reason to be cautious when approaching the equity market until the internal selling pressure dies down.

On the subject of rising yields Mark DeCambre of MarketWatch addressed this timely subject in a recent article. He noted that as the U.S. economy enters its ninth year of expansion, many investors are concerned about what impact rising bond yields might have on growth prospects going forward. These concerns have mostly centered on the flattening Treasury yield curve, which some view as a sign that the economy may be slowing. In normal times the yield curve tends to get steeper due to investors’ increasing demand for higher yields for longer-term loans. By contrast, a flattening curve is considered to be a sign that investors are worried about the longer-term outlook.

Not all analysts share the prevailing view that a flattening yield curve is necessarily bad news for the economy. DeCambre quoted Raymond James analyst Andrew Adams, who argued in a recent commentary that narrowing yield spreads between longer and shorter dated Treasuries doesn’t always result in the widely-feared inverted yield curve. In fact, according to Adams, some of the best stock-market performances in past years have coincided with flattening yield trends. While acknowledging that all recessions since 1960 were preceded by an inverted yield curve (when the 2-year Treasury yields more than the 10-year Treasury), Adams asserted:

A yield curve as flat as it is now does not always lead to an inverted yield curve and even if it does, the lag time can be years before it occurs. What’s more, some of the best stock market returns in history have come after the yield curve became flatter than it is now, including after 1984, 1988, 1994, and 2005.”

Could rising rates undermine the recent immediate-term buy signal confirmed in the major averages? While this remains a definite possibility, that signal will remain intact with the major averages still above their rising 15-day moving averages. Thus it’s still too early to throw in the towel on the market’s attempt at a turnaround. There is enough preliminary evidence to suggest that stocks could be in for a choppy week ahead, however, as we’ll discuss here.

The evidence to date suggests that rising Treasury yields are mainly a consequence of investors liquidating bond portfolios in favor of risk assets which have greater upside potential. This would include equities of course, but the process of selling bonds - and the rising yields which attends it - is ironically creating some headwinds for the broad market. When the process of bond liquidation has been completed, though, stocks should stabilize and continue the long-term upward trend which began in 2009. Corporate balance sheets and a favorable tax environment support this view.

Speaking of fundamentals, the current week will be the busiest of the current earnings season with a plethora of companies across several industries reporting. With the 52-week new high-new low differential going negative last week on both exchanges, the market will be more vulnerable than normal to negative surprises. Thus investors should be prepared for increased volatility until the latest slew of earnings have been reported and fully discounted by the market.

Peering under the market’s hood reveals a couple of interesting cross-currents. While the net number of new 52-week lows on both exchanges has been at unhealthy levels lately and has even exceeded the new highs at times, the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows has still been rising. Amazingly, the 4-week high-low momentum indicator shown below has managed to maintain its upward stair-stepping pattern throughout the last few days. See graph below.

Source: WSJ

The above graph suggests that there is just enough internal momentum, based on immediate-term incremental demand, to keep the major averages from breaking down under the weight of increased selling as seen by the expansion of 52-week new lows. If there aren’t too many negative earnings surprises this week, not only should the major averages should remain near current levels but there’s also some relief rally potential if we get some positive earnings surprises.

There’s also some relative strength visible in the graph of the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line shown here. As discussed last week, the recent outperformance in the A-D line is a sign that there has been enough buying interest across many different industry groups to keep the market relatively buoyant in the face of rising interest rates and other imminent worries (tariffs, Syria, Russia, et al). The A-D line is telling us that the market should have enough support to prevent a major sell-off in the immediate term.

Source: WSJ

Nonetheless, investors should tread lightly until the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges decreases below 40 for several days in a row. As long as there are more than 40 lows on a daily basis the implication is that there’s just enough weakness below the market’s surface to keep the market from rallying to its previous highs.

On a strategic note, I currently have a conservative long position in the ETFMC Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) based on momentum and relative strength considerations. I’m using the $35 level as the stop loss for this position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.