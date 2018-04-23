Don't Underestimate JD.Com's Network Effect

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ryan Teo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

JD.com (JD) is China's second largest e-commerce provider. It is building a powerful online retail platform and an ever-increasing nation-spanning distribution system. Currently, China is the largest e-commerce market in the world and accounts for 40% of global retail e-commerce. With a growing middle class and space for e-commerce user penetration to grow, there is without question that China's e-commerce market is on an upward trajectory. With the huge growth potential of e-commerce in China, JD's network effect of partnerships, logistic network and its ability to scale should give investors a clear idea of JD’s future growth prospects. There is no doubt that JD's significantly heavy investments into technology, marketing and its logistics distribution network has taken a toll on its bottom-line. However, revenue growth remains strong and robust. I believe its only a matter of time for JD to reflect its margin upside and strong bottom-line growth.

Recent macroeconomics events have sent the stock tumbling down but I believe patient long term investors will be rewarded as the company's long term vision is still intact.

The Power of Network Effect

Moats are critical for a business to sustain a competitive advantage. In the case of JD and its network effect, as more people and company partnerships join the network, the more valuable and stronger its moat is. Some of JD's key partnerships include Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Walmart (WMT) and Baidu (BIDU). Tencent and JD.com have been partners since 2014. Tencent offers a huge variety of services in China through its main app, WeChat, including instant messaging, online gaming and online media, and even food delivery. As part of this strategic partnership, the agreement with Tencent was to provide JD.com with prominent direct access (known as "level 1 access points") in its mobile apps WeChat and Mobile QQ and provide internet traffic to JD. Level 1 access points refer to entries and links that Tencent users can directly access on the interfaces that will launch after one click on the home interface on Tencent’s mobile apps.

This is a powerful network effect leveraging on Tencent's 1 billion and growing active users and is a huge mobile user traffic generator. In fact, Winston Cheng, President of International at JD.com mentioned that nearly 25% of the online traffic comes from Tencent. That's the value Tencent brings to the table.

Last year, JD and Baidu announce a partnership to help funnel the search engine's users looking to purchase products to JD. Under this partnership, users looking for product information on Baidu’s mobile app can now access and buy items directly from JD. Baidu commented that this will allow it to "use its advantages in information to help JD greatly shorten the time between spotting an item to actual purchase...This improves efficiency, reduces marketing costs but also enhances the shopping experience.”

Other partnerships with Vipshop (VIPS) and signing up brands including Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen for JD's Toplife platform will boost audience demographics with younger female shoppers and luxury buyers respectively.



Rapid Expansion of Logistics Network

JD Logistics assists both JD.com's e-commerce business needs and the logistical needs. With rapidly expanding distribution network and increasing number of fulfillment centers and warehouses, JD is also making huge strides into automation by investing in new drones and robotics technology into its logistics business. Such investment will help to bring down costs and transform the logistics industry in the longer term.

Valuation

Top-line revenue growth has always been a the key metric for the Chinese e-commerce giant. Active customer accounts for the past 5 years is growing at an average 44%.

One of the metrics to analyse JD can be the Price to Sales ratio. Currently, JD's price to sales is about 1. It is worth noting that it currently trading around its lowest Price to Sales ratio in recent years.

Comparing with MercadoLibre (MELI) which has a PS ratio of 10.2, while Amazon (AMZN) has a PS ratio of 4.3.

Based on this, surely JD deserves a better valuation multiple in relation to its peers.

But Just a Caution...

Last year, JD accused an unknown competitor of "coercive tactics" which forced a number of brands to leave the platform. However, this should just be a small hiccup in the broader picture. A slightly bigger worry will be how China regulates its e-commerce space.

Looking ahead

On a forward note, JD has mentioned a few times to look at their results on a yearly basis rather than a quarterly basis to better analyse how the business is doing.

We also mentioned in the past that our business was managed on a full year basis. So because of the excess return in the first 3 quarters, our business managers were encouraged to return part of the profit back to our consumers during big promotions. We believe these are very worthwhile investments. And so you can't look at one quarter, any single quarter, to extrapolate the profitability trend, just as I cautioned in the third quarter that you should not extrapolate that for the future quarters. So I would still only encourage our investors to look at the full year trend, which I mentioned, is still on the rise." says Sidney Huang, CFO during Q4 2017 earnings conference call.

JD.com has all the makings to be a multi-bagger as it expands its ecosystem and has good potential for margin expansion. Its ability to leverage on its network effect with partnerships with Tencent, Baidu and Walmart with help fuel its growth. JD.com is focusing for now on Southeast Asia as its next stage of expansion outside of China. It's worth noting that China’s overall economic strategy and "One Belt and One Road" project is in line with the direction of JD's direction.

When forced to choose between optimizing the appearance of our GAAP accounting and maximizing the present value of our future cash flows, we'll take the latter." Jeff Bezos, 1997 Letter to Shareholders.

With founder and CEO Richard Liu having the same long term view in value creation for shareholders, it is pretty much safe to say the company is in good hands. Everything points to JD becoming to China what Amazon has been to the U.S. Just be patient and give it the time and space needed to grow...

