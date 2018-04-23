Facebook: Are Tech Investors Seeing The Bigger Picture?

Key earnings release ahead

Facebook (FB) is set to announce first quarter earnings after Wednesday's closing bell and the report, alongside a conference call with Mark Zuckerberg, who will offer some vital insight into the road ahead for Facebook after its recent privacy troubles. Investors have been quick to dismiss the recent grilling of Zuckerberg by the U.S. Senate but they should understand that it may never be "business-as-usual" at Facebook ever again and the company's shareholders must consider the risk/reward dynamics and the implications for the broader sector and the stock market as a whole ahead of this key report.

"Senator, we run ads!"

In his recent appearance before the Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees, Mark Zuckerberg reminded Senator Hatch how his company's business model remained a free service with the comment, "Senator, we run ads".

The problem for Facebook, as CIO Sheryl Sandberg confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg at the beginning of this month, is that Facebook's recent troubles have seen advertisers pulling back from the platform. Sandberg optimistically called this development a "pause" but there was no further information on the size of these clients and despite reviewing their products and policies surrounding data, advertisers may begin to cool their spending, which could seriously affect the bottom line and there should also be some concern regarding Facebook's entire business model.

Another interesting development that ties in with Facebook's advertising situation is the recent resignation of Martin Sorrell, from the advertising titan WPP. Sorrell stepped down ahead of an investigation into allegations of personal misconduct. The company had also experienced a disappointing downturn in earnings, which was ironically caused by the growth in competition from the new wave of technology firms such as Facebook, which saw the ad group's stock down 40% from its early 2017 highs. WPP noted in its full-year results for 2017, that the company spent more than $7 billion with Google and Facebook over the year and we need to ask the question whether it is clients such as WPP that are deciding to "pause" their spending? Facebook's revenues are almost entirely comprised of advertising spend and were $12.8 billion in 2017, a 48% increase on the year, so the WPP figure of $7 billion is worth noting.

(Source: Facebook)

The resignation of Sorrell also brings the question about his successor and their vision for the business amidst the decline in profits. Mr Sorrell had been at the business he founded for more than thirty years and the company had been run autocratically in what was termed "Sorrellcentricity". Will executives at the firm use their new-found freedom to radically change the company's direction? In the Guardian article regarding the resignation a senior advertising executive at a global rival had said that, “Martin falls, WPP falls. There will be chaos. The industry is not prepared, clients are not prepared.”

How will Facebook's business model change?

In her Bloomberg interview, Sheryl Sandberg stated that, "the company will have 20,000 people working on security by year's end," and that the business is, “massively investing in smart technology. And we’re doing all of this to make sure we get to a place where we can proactively protect people’s data.” This push to enhance security will come at significant cost and this should be another alarm bell for the financial position Facebook. Facebook's 32% rise in costs and expenses will have to ramp up further to account for the new security measures.

Many investor's are seeing the recent stock price drop as an opportunity to buy in but there are serious questions to consider about the business model of Facebook and how it evolves in the wake of the privacy scandal. The conference call during the upcoming earnings release will be the first time that Wall Street analysts will get a chance to discuss their own concerns with the CEO and that will add to the stock's volatility around the earnings results.

The real game changer for Facebook however, is likely to come in the form of a paid model. This has always been dismissed in the past but the Cambridge Analytica scandal has changed the game and there should be a realization that Facebook's service was never free. In a recent interview with NBC, the CIO confirmed this by saying that restricting use of personal data for targeted ads would come at a cost, stating that, "We don't have an opt-out at the highest level. That would be a paid product". In Mark Zuckerberg's recent Senate hearing he said that, "There will always be a version of Facebook that is free". Zuckerberg referenced Sandberg's earlier comments stating, "I think what Sheryl was saying is in order to not run ads at all we would need some sort of business model... To be clear, we don't offer an option today for people to pay to not show ads. We think offering people an ad-supported service is the most aligned with our mission of trying to connect everyone in the world, because we want to offer a free service that everyone can afford. That's the only way we can reach billions of people."

This could see the company introduce a two-tiered system at the company, which could bring a wake up call for the company in the form of a decline in the average user numbers as many passive users of the service could simply walk away from the platform- a development which would also confirm a self-reinforcing cycle of declining advertising spend as the audience narrows. The issue would not be whether users could afford a paid service but whether they would want it and whether they would trust the company after the recent developments. A recent survey by Recode found that 77 per cent of Americans would prefer to stick to a free version with ads. The survey found that 41.6% of those willing to pay would only pay $1-5 per month so again it brings the question of what will happen to the 77% when they are faced with the option of paying, or being data-farmed, is weighed up with the benefits of staying?

(Source: Recode)

If we assume that global users are aligned with their U.S. counterparts, 77% of 2.13 billion Monthly Average Users (MAUs) is 1.64 billion users that may reconsider their loyalties to the Facebook platform. In the following graph we can see the potential annual revenues from a paid service using the hypothetical scenario that 77% of users were to opt out of a paid service (500 million AUMs) and the numbers for double that on the assumption that Facebook's own studies would use the $1-5 per month model.

(Source: Author, Facebook Investor Relations)

So now we have to consider the implications of the point noted earlier that a fall in AUMs could further a self-fulfilling cycle of reduced advertising revenues due to a lower audience. Advertising companies would require a new strategy to target those missing users and that spend would take place away from Facebook. With that in mind, Facebook would have to create a pricing structure that either makes up for any ad spend shortfall, or negates it by providing added benefits to a subscription, thus holding onto some of the doubtful users. Increasing security costs would also have to be factored into the numbers for any changes to the business model.

Are tech investors seeing the bigger picture?

A defining moment for technology investors in the near future will be a realization that Facebook's problem is not just a Facebook-specific problem. The efforts that the company makes over security will see calls for replication at other tech firms and will add to their costs. This may also lead to other tech firms having to consider a paid model or adjust their privacy models regarding advertising, and consumers would have to consider their monthly outlay on their social media access or control which companies they trust with their data if more transparency is demanded. Despite the Senate hearing passing with little negative effects for Facebook's stock, the likelihood of further regulation is still real with governments putting pressure on tech firms to do more to protect user's privacy and increase the screening of some of their content. Another big risk for Facebook's stock is the potential for CEO Zuckerberg to be ousted from the board in the same way Steve Jobs was forced out of Apple. New York City's comptroller, who oversees a $1bn stake in the company made a call for Zuckerberg to be replaced to restore the public's faith in the firm. However, despite many Facebook users considering the prospect of a paid model with Zuckerberg at the helm, would they have the same appetite for a company run without its founder?

Any adverse effects for Facebook in the coming months will not only affect the tech sector, but will have a material impact on the stock market due to Facebook's "FANG" status, as a driver of the broad market. This point will not be lost amongst other institutions as they digest the upcoming earnings and the potential for further regulation. Although the earnings release will likely continue the trends of 2016-17, it will be the analysts call with the CEO that defines the near-term direction for Facebook's stock and the broader market.

Conclusion

Facebook's earnings release on Wednesday will bring increased volatility to the stock but the analyst call with Mark Zuckerberg will be the first time that investors have had the chance to quiz the CEO on the recent scandal, his own future and the future of Facebook's business model. With all of these unknowns hanging over the stock, the recent rally following the Senate hearing would be a good time for investors to consider their exposure to Facebook ahead of this potentially volatile event. The dust has settled on the Cambridge Analytica scandal but it's clear that the model of free technology may be changing. Facebook and other platforms were never really free and the risks of further regulation and transparency could see radical changes at tech firms and the advertisers who fund their revenues in the months ahead. Facebook stock is up around 12% YTD despite strong gains in the broader market. At this stage, the risks circling the company may be larger than its potential rewards. Investors should consider rotating some exposure out of the tech sector until more information is available on the changes that will be seen in the sector and at Facebook in particular.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.