AMD: Third Time's The Charm

For AMD price to go over $13, Q1 revenue has to beat by $200 million or to $1.70 billion with Q1 EPS $0.09 or better and Q2 revenue guidance needs.

For AMD price to go over $12, Q1 revenue has to beat by $100 million or to $1.65 billion, or Q1 EPS needs to beat by 3 cents to $0.11.

Given a generally positive view that AMD will beat Q1 ER, this may be the time that AMD will finally break out the stagnant $10 price level.

By K C Ma and Mad.id10t

With SA author's title like "Buy AMD Now and Sell At $12 Before Earnings," and SA readers' comments like, "will sell regardless of the ER outcome, " it seems like a foregone conclusion that there is little upside for Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) share prices amid Q1 2018 Earnings report (ER). However, in this article, we tend to provide a road map for the price reactions to various likely Q1 ER outcomes.

How Did AMD Prices React to ERs?

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to (1) revenue surprise, (2) earnings surprise, (3) gross margin surprise, (4) guidance surprise, and (5) guidance changes. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, I seek to identify the actual relationship between AMD stock price reactions to these ER metrics. We used last 4-year actual ERs (48 quarters) to correlate the post-ER 5-day stock returns to these factors. The historical relationship can be presented in two different manners. In Table 1, the price impact of a simple directional ER outcome is summarized. A simple revenue beat, regardless the size of the beat, will increase AMD price by 4.09% in the next 5 days. While earnings beat did not show significance, it is because 6.61% price impact from gross margin beat has reflected the same reason. In this context, raising next-quarter revenue guidance from the ER commands the largest impact of 9.75% (Table 1).

For a more specific manner, we also summarized the price impacts based on the size of various ER metrics (Table 2). For every $100 million revenue beat, the stock price increased by 10.86% while every 10 cents EPS beat, AMD price responded with an 8.86% rise. In this case, the impact from gross margin changes has already been reflected by the EPS beat and showed little additional significance.

The different reactions to different beats are uniquely interesting to AMD shareholders. It appears that, at least for last 10 years, AMD investors paid more attention to EPS than revenue. However, since revenue beats are often correlated with earnings beats, there may be some statistical ambiguity regarding the relative impact of the two factors. Just for argument sake, the price impact from gross margin beat is slightly less than that from revenue. Similarly, guidance changes are more important than guidance beats. This is also understandable since analysts often base their estimates on management guidance; the bulk part of the impact has been already reflected by the revenue and earnings (estimate) beats.

However, since last few quarters of generally positive ERs have been met with sell-offs, there have been concerns that AMD prices were not responding to improving fundamentals due to non-economic factors. We also included metric of daily short volume and option volume, which was used to capture the price impact from those "swing traders." It appears there was -4% to -6% sell-off, which is not explained by the ER fundamentals (Table 1 & Table 2).

Earnings Estimates

Using the above framework, we will be able to estimate the likely price impact given specific earnings estimates (Table 3). Just days of the Q1 ER, the consensus earnings estimate ranges from $0.08 to $0.13 per share with Q1 revenue from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Based on Earnings Whisper, investor sentiment going into the company's earnings release has 76% expecting an earnings beat. Consensus estimates are for year-over-year earnings growth of 325.00% with revenue increasing by 57.52%. Overall earnings estimates have been revised higher since the company's last earnings release.

Short interest has increased by 3.5% since the company's last earnings release while the stock has drifted lower by 24.5% from its open following the earnings release to be 18.4% below its 200-day moving average of $12.24. Though, the level of short volume has been reduced in last week.

On Friday, April 13, 2018, there was some notable buying of 23,570 contracts of the $10.00 call and 22,520 contracts of the $10.00 put expiring on Friday, June 15, 2018. Option traders are pricing in a 10.6% move on earnings and the stock has averaged a 12.0% move in recent quarters.

Likely Post-Q1 Price Impacts

Based on the street consensus of $1.566 Q1 revenue and $0.09 Q1 EPS, we were able to use the metrics reported in the last section to estimate the likely price impact across various actual outcomes. In Table 1-B, we first present the simple estimates based on the fact if ER beats or not. The price impact ranges from the best "all beats" case of +21% to the worst case of "all misses" case of -27%. Our most likely case of +16% is based on the assumption that all Q1 beats are accompanied with a lowering GM guidance for Q2.

We also wanted to estimate the price impact more accurately by considering the actual magnitude of the ER beats. To this end, we rely on the specific actual price reaction to a given size of the beats (Table 2). Using these numbers, we were able to compute the corresponding stock return, given each combination of Q1 EPS and revenue outcome. The predicted 5-day post-ER returns could range from -14% to +26% (Table 4-A). Based on our forecasts on Q1 revenue ($1.55 billion to $1.65 billion,) and EPS ($0.09 to $0.11), our most likely return estimates are between -3.24% and 13.39% (in red).

Since there are many moving parts to affect price reactions. We are only able to show the two most important factors, revenue and earnings surprises at a time. The estimates were produced based on the assumption if Q2 guidance will not be raised.

Let's say that the pre-ER AMD closes at $10.50, the stock may be traded somewhere between $8.95 and $13.23 (Table 4-B) corresponding to the 5-day return estimates (Table 4-A). Our most likely price forecast prices are between $10.58 and $12, if the pre-ER prices closes at $10.50.

We also present a parallel case if the Q2 revenue guidance is raised. This will add another 4.5% to the return case. However, the additional return will only apply those positive cases that Q1 is not a miss. In this context, AMD stock return may vary from -14.74% to +34% and stock prices from $8.95 to $14. Our most likely estimates are from +4.76% to +21% and price estimates from $11 to $12.84, assuming starting from a base price of $10.50 (Table 5-A and Table 5-B).

Q1 Beat Already Baked In?

The company continues to receive wider adoption of its Ryzen CPU, EPYC and Radeon Vega GPUs. The company's collaborations with Baidu BIDU, Amazon AMZN, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com help to fuel the long-term growth in the server CPUs, AI and graphics business. For Q1, shareholders are waiting to see AMD's turn in the first report card for the early adoption of EPYC. With glowing reviews on the EPYC processor's competitive pricing and superior performance, LeMagIT in France urged users to "remember that the high end from Intel has 28 cores, vs. AMD's 32, with a price tag 2.5 times higher in a dual socket configuration and it only manages 1.5 TB of memory."

In terms of EYPC's contribution to Q1 revenue, SA commentator "Adaveinus2" had the following detailed analysis:

"I changed my prediction for Q1 2018 from $1600 (eps = $0.10) to $1701 based on the early release of the quarter. In Q3 2017 too AMD had early release (before Intel) and beat guidance by 11%. This is why I changed my prediction to be 11% above guidance. Regarding EPYC, Dr. Lisa Su said it will be steady rise in first half and ramp up significantly in second half. I think C&G has been sufficiently ramp up (plus new Ryzen Mobile, APU, Semi-Custom for Intel, some revenue from Ryzen 2) so that if AMD does not sell as much EPYC as I am expecting 250 million then the gap can be covered by C&G (+-100 million change in EPYC sales will be covered by C&G extra sales). Also if we get only $1600 million then guidance will also be lower and stock may fall badly. It is not only about this quarter or next quarter earnings. AMD should somehow telegraph the entire years revenue. This they can do if they bring out real good earnings and clearly state that 2nd half is better than 1st half."

Accordingly, Ada has the highest estimates in Table 3, with $1.7 billion Q1 revenue and $1.8 billion Q2 and $0.13 Q1 EPS and $0.19 Q2 EPS (Table 3). Moreover, improving mix of higher margin GPUs also drove gross margin. AMD is expected to keep on gaining from this growing demand. The 36% gross margin guidance may be conservative considering the new product rolling out.

Ironically, AMD's only "crypto-nite" is the decline in crypto-mining demand, which could negatively impact the GPU market. It is estimated that somewhere around 10-20% of AMD revenue may be exposed to the volatility of the cryptocurrency, although we believe that the crypto risk, which has been reflected in previous revenue surprises, has been already baked into the prices.

Cautions

Some may say that it is a futile attempt to predict stock price reactions on the quarterly earnings announcements, since many things can go wrong.

We obviously did not count in, but did not ignore, the overriding market and sector impacts in the recent period. There is clear strong evidence that AMD returns reacted less to the upside and more to the downside of the market move. However, in order to reflect the market impact into AMD prices, it would have required us to forecast the future market moves; this is not a task we are willing to take on at any point. We also did not consider the impact of recent Intel security flaws, crypto risk, and tariffs effect on AMD. For all practical reasons, we have concluded in previous posts that (1) security flaws have not produced a permanent impact on AMD, (2) the crypto risk has already been factored into revenue surprise, and (3) Trump's tariffs impact is negligible to AMD's revenue. The historical pattern (Table 1 & Table 2) only shows market reactions to changes in the financials contained in ERs, but not other technical reasons. In fact, there has been an approximately -6% to -10% return loss which is not accounted for by the actual earnings announcement. I would like to attribute the losses to the long-suspected investors' sell-off for profit-taking or other "non-financial" reasons, which occur both before and after the earnings releases.

Note that this is an article to estimate a short-horizon AMD stock reaction to Q1 ER, it is not an attempt to value the stock. Furthermore, we are not to persuade you what the actual ER outcome will be, but provide our most likely guesses. If you don't agree with our forecasts, you still can use Table 4 and Table 5 to estimate the AMD price reactions based on your own forecasts of the Q1 revenue and EPS.

Finally, Q1 ER is highly anticipated not that much of our disagreement on the outcome, but more on the uncertainty how or if the market will react to the announcement. This may be the time that AMD will respond to the new fundamentals and break out either way from the current level. May be the third time is the charm!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.