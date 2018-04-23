Biotech Forum: The Week Ahead

What is ahead for the biotech sector this week is outlined below as well as we spotlight why Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a stock to watch.

A couple of stocks could get a boost as they present this week at the American Academy of Neurology conference in Los Angeles.

The big story of the sector last week was the possibility that Shire (SHPG) might be targeted as a buyout target by either Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) or Allergan (AGN). This would be the biggest acquisition since the ~$150 billion merger between Allergan and Pfizer (PFE) was put asunder by the Treasury Department two years ago. I don't think this particular acquisition happens, but the speculation could help ignite the 'animal spirits' for M&A across the sector.

The biotech sector had a solid start to the week, but the late week sell-off in the overall market put main biotech indices and ETFs slightly in the red by weekend. So, what is on the calendar for the industry in the week ahead? We take a look below.

Baricitinib for rheumatoid arthritis, a joint effort between Eli Lilly (LLY) and Incyte (INCY), has an Ad Comm Panel today. The compound got a CRL earlier in the month and currently has a PDUFA date scheduled for June. Investors are currently bearish on this outcome due to some concerns that were illuminated in the briefing documents filed ahead of this panel.

The American Academy of Neurology conference is going on from April 21st through the 27th this year in Los Angeles. Numerous firms will be presenting trial data which could be catalysts for their stocks in the weeks ahead.

Argenx SE (ARGX) will be presenting full data from a Phase 2 trial around its compound ARGX-113 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis on Tuesday. The company presented partial data from this study late in 2017 that showed 75% of individuals in the trial had 'meaningful improvement'.

That same day, Tocagen (TOCA) will be presenting updated Phase 1 trial data for its effort against glioma.

On Friday, MediciNova (MNOV) will have a poster for a Phase 1b/2a study for its compound MN-166 against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Phase 2 data from a trial called STORM from Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) for its compound Selinexor against Quadruple Refractory Multiple Myeloma is due out before the end of April and quite possibly could hit this week as well.

Overall, it is very light week as far as the FDA calendar goes. We do start to get first quarter earnings reports from drug and biotech giants this week with the likes of AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), Biogen (BIIB), and Eli Lilly are all due to provide quarterly results this week.

Stock of the Week:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is our stock to watch this week for three reasons. First, the company reports quarterly results on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for earnings per share of $1.50 on just over $920 million in revenue for the quarter. In early February, the company easily beat top and bottom line expectations for the fourth quarter. Alexion should see some positive impacts from tax reform on the bottom line this quarter as well.

Second, analysts are starting to warm up to this concern lately. Late last week, Oppenheimer, Evercore ISI, Piper Jaffray, and Morgan Stanley all reissued or assigned Buy ratings on the stock. Morgan Stanley was one of many analyst firms that stated that the news last week that Brazil had revoked the patent on Alexion's blockbuster Soliris was overreacted to in the market and the stock should recover this week.

Finally, if Shire avoids being acquired by Allergan or Takeda, it may look to get larger to ward off further takeover attempts. Alexion could make a logical partner in that endeavor. Both are in the rare disease space which is growing approximately 11% annually and is already an over $135 billion a year disease area.

In addition, the management of Alexion have made their own M&A moves lately including purchasing privately held Wilson Therapeutics for its rare disease drug WTX101 for just over $850 million earlier this month. They also seem open to a larger tie-up. It should be noted that most of the leadership from Alexion came from Baxalta, which was purchased by Shire for $32 billion in January of 2016.

