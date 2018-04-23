Star Bulk Vessel Acquisition Leads Us To Upgrade Our Target Price

The company adds 16 vessels to one of the largest listed fleets in the industry to create a dry bulk behemoth. The deal is neutral on NAV but adds some value per share in terms of forward NAV and earnings multiples. This leads us to raise our target price from $22 to $23/sh. We reiterate our BUY rating and still highlight Star Bulk as a top pick in the dry bulk space.

Deal summary: Star Bulk (SBLK) announced Friday a shares-for-ships deal for 16 modern vessels (7 Capesizes, 8 Panamaxes and 1 Ultramax). The implied price of the deal is $433m, which is basically spot-on our own valuation of the fleet at $429m. The transaction is expected to be closed in 2Q18 and selling entities will be left with 14.1% of the NewCo. Overall a balanced and fair deal in the current market, but it should be accretive going forward given our view of rising earnings and asset prices ahead.

Investment case: We estimate a massive 92% upside to the current share price over the next year (peer median 56%). Although Star Bulk is currently priced at a P/NAV of 1.07 (peers 1.06), we find strong support in forward P/NAV of 0.55 (0.55) and EV/EBITDA of 3.7x and 3.0x in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Even more enticing is the estimated FCF yield of 47% in 2019 (peers 40%) and 56% in 2020 (47%). Assuming a pay-out ratio of ~90%, the potential dividend yield is a massive 32% in 2019 (peers 21%) and 41% in 2020 (27%).

We have also added a 1Q18 preview in this report, where consensus is roughly in-line with our own forecast.

Source: Gersemi Research, Bloomberg, www, company data

Deal Overview:

Star Bulk announced on Friday the acquisition of 16 dry bulk vessels from "entities affiliated with Augustea Atlantica SpA and York Capital Management" in a shares-for-ships deal. The fleet consists of three Newcastlemaxes, two Capesizes, two mini-Capesizes, three Post-Panamaxes, five Kamsarmaxes and one Ultramax. The vintages range from 2010 to 2017 with an average age of 4.5 years.

The company will finance the vessels through a combination of $310m debt assumed and the issuance of 10.5m new shares. Applying the pre-deal last done share price of $11.69, the company raises $123m in new equity. Thus, the full acquisition price is approximately $433m, which is basically spot-on our own valuation of the fleet at $429m.

The deal is "expected to be consummated in the second quarter of 2018" and will take the share count from 64.2m to 74.7m where the selling entities will be left with 14.1% of the NewCo.

Overall a balanced and fair deal in the current market, but it should be accretive going forward given our view of rising earnings and asset prices ahead.

1Q 2018 Preview:

The 1Q18 report is expected 23 May (subject to change), and the main focus will likely be the recently announced 16 vessel acquisitions. In terms of numbers we expect an uneventful quarterly report as consensus is aligned with our forecast, although slightly above on TCE and slightly below on opex and G&A.

Market: Recent developments (from our 22 March sector report)

The Baltic Dry Index has averaged ~1,180 in 1Q18 (-22% q/q, +25% y/y) with the quarter more or less closed at the time of writing. Capesize spot rates have averaged $13k/d (-42% q/q, +20% y/y), Panamaxes $11k/d (-4% q/q, +38% y/y) and Supramaxes $10k/d (-2% q/q, +28% y/y).

We estimate a net fleet growth in 1Q18 of 1.1% q/q (2.4% y/y) vs our previous forecast of 0.8%. The change is primarily driven by less scrapping than expected as the improving outlook left owners thinking twice before sending their aging vessels to the beaches. This is somewhat offset by an updated newbuilding delivery forecast of 10.6m dwt, down from 11.5m dwt previously. Also noteworthy is that higher than expected newbuilding contracting YTD leaves us with a new forecast of 9.9m dwt in sum for the quarter vs our previous forecast of 7.3m.

On the other side of the equitation, we now see implied demand growth of -0.9% q/q (4.5% y/y) vs our earlier -1.9% forecast. China has YTD as of February imported 5.4% more iron ore than in the same period last year, and we estimate that the 12-month moving average ton mile growth is up 5.3% y/y as of end January. Chinese coal imports YTD is up a massive 14.4% y/y. Please see supporting graphs below.

In sum, we estimate fleet utilization in 1Q18 of 84.5% (-1.8%p q/q, +1.7%p y/y), above our previous 83.9% forecast.

Market: Outlook (from our 22 March sector report)

There has been a lot of focus on the up to 50% forced reduction in output for northern Chinese steel mills during this winter season in an effort to cut emissions. However, we have not seen any impact in iron ore import numbers (+2.2% y/y in Nov.-Jan.) or Chinese steel output (unchanged y/y in Nov.-Dec.). The only anti-pollution effect we can read from these numbers is a continued substitution from low-grade domestic iron ore to high-grade imports. As aforementioned, implied dry bulk shipping demand YTD has been 4.5% y/y (vs. our forecast of 3.5%). This is in-line with our full-year 2018 forecast of 4.4% demand growth.

Against this, we forecast very low net supply growth of 2.1%, 1.2% and 2.3% in 2018/'19/'20 respectively, comparative to the historical average of 5.1% since 1989. Both 2018 and 2019 are fairly transparent as the order book is more or less closed for these years, although our elevated scrapping estimate in 2019 and 2020 due to new emission regulations has a fairly wide range of outcomes.

Combining the two sides equates to a utilization forecast of 86% in 2018 (+2%p y/y), 88% in 2019 and 89% in 2020. This fleet utilization forecast implies a BDI average of 1,515 in 2018 (+32% y/y), 2,010 in 2019 and 2,208 in 2020. For Capes, we forecast TCE spot rates to average $21k/d (+36% y/y) in 2018, $30k/d in 2019 and $33k/d in 2020.

Given the forward-looking nature of share and asset prices, and the historical significant relationship between the two;

we believe that share prices on average could appreciated 150% in value over the next year, leaving investors that entered dry bulk shares in 1Q16 with a handsome ~720% return on their investment (CAGR of ~100%). Whether this potential share price appreciation will occur over the next six months or later is however highly uncertain.

Market: Seasonality (from our 22 March sector report)

Looking at the history, demand for dry bulk shipping has exhibited seasonal properties. Since 1989, demand has on average grown by 1.2-2.2% q/q in 2Q-4Q vs 0.6% in 1Q which seasonally is the weakest period. Looking at just the last 12 years, the pattern is even more profound with average growth of 2.7-3.1% in 2Q-4Q and negative 0.4% growth on average in 1Q. As aforementioned, we estimate the implied demand growth in 1Q18 at negative 0.9% q/q, fitting nicely into the historical seasonal pattern.

Unsurprisingly, we can find a similar seasonal pattern in historical dry bulk spot earnings, but with some variations between the vessel classes. It is also worth noting that 1Q shows weaker earning seasonality and 4Q stronger than would be expected purely based on demand dynamics. This can be explained by supply growth which across shipping tends to be higher in 1Q than in 4Q as owners push delivery into the new year to get a better "timestamp" on their asset.

For Capesizes, the peak season is without doubt from August/September to November/December where spot rates have averaged 7% above the annual average since 1992. Spring and autumn are the traditional construction seasons in China with high demand for steel, whereas winter is impacted by cold weather in the north and the summers tend to be too hot. On the iron ore supply side, the Brazilian rainy season runs from November and through May, often impacting export infrastructure. This also coincides with the Australian cyclone season, affecting iron ore and coal exports. In addition, the West Pacific typhoon season typically runs from May to October and can cause discharge challenges and port congestion.

For Panamaxes and Supramaxes there two distinct seasons, one in the spring and one during autumn. These seasons have several drivers, with agricultural exports one of the major. The South American grain season is a significant contributor from around March, while grain exports out of the Black Sea typically heats up in late summer.

In sum, Panas and Supras are in the early stages of a seasonal strong period, while Capes have limited downside as earnings currently are close to opex. More specifically, several independent issues have led to the low Capesize rates at present, including: 1) Heavy rainfall and an accident in Brazil having caused delays at ports Tubarao and Acu, 2) cyclone Marcus has impacted loading around Port Hedland (see map below) and 3) Saldanha Bay has declared Force Majeure due to a derailment. Most of these incidents ties back into the seasonality but should be alleviated somewhat in the very short term, leading to higher spot rates for Capes in the coming weeks. Investors should keep in mind that Capesize spot rates YTD are 41% above the same period last year, and the FFA curve supports our view of rising earnings ahead. We currently forecast average Capesize earnings of $34k/d in the seasonally strong 4Q18 with peaks towards $45k/d.

Asset Valuation (from our 22 March sector report)

One would expect the market value of a vessel to be a function of its future cash generation, amongst other things. This is very much true, empirically described through a simple univariate regression model which shows that the one-year time charter rate almost fully explains the valuation of a five-year-old Capesize, represented by a Pearson's R² of 0.92 on a quarterly basis since 1998.

Recent chatter has revealed one-year time charters for modern Capes up towards $23k/d, although brokers are currently quoting 1y TCs at around $19k/d. As an example, Diana Shipping today announced a TC of 11-13 months for its 2015-built Capesize New Orleans at gross $21,000/d.

The pivotal question is thus, what is the implied fair value of a 5y Cape given the current 1y TC, and why is it so misaligned?

Current broker quotes for a 5y old Cape is around $34m, similar to what we estimate in-house based on recent S&P transactions and current sentiment in the S&P market. Applying a low broker estimate of a 1y TC at $18k/d to our regression model implies a fair value for a 5y Cape at $37m (+10% vs current valuation). Similarly, Diana's $21k/d TC implies a $40m valuation (+17%) and the high point of $23k/d equates to $41m (+22%). The situation is thus unsustainable. Either 1y TC will come down, or 5y asset values will appreciate. The former might develop in the short term due to seasonality in sentiment from spot rates, but most likely not down to a 1y TC of $14k/d which is implied in the $34m vessel valuation. Our base case is for further rising 1y TCs towards the end of the year, and that asset prices will have to catch-up and increase even more to restore the economical equilibrium between future earnings capacity and the price of the asset. This forms the foundation for our forecast of share prices on average appreciating ~150% over the next year.

This is an extract of the full 20-page research report first published at GersemiResearch.com 22/Apr/2018.

Source: Gersemi Research, Bloomberg, www, company data

Disclaimer: The publisher currently owns shares in SBLK-US. More disclaimers at the end of the full report

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.