Unity Biotechnology Finalizes $85 Million IPO Terms

UBX' approach is differentiated and promising but the company is still at pre-clinical stage.

The firm is developing technologies to remove senescent cells from certain disease indications.

Unity Biotechnology has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Unity Biotechnology (UBX) intends to sell $85 million in common stock for its U.S. IPO, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of medicines that promise to treat diseases in the areas of osteoarthritis, ophthalmology and pulmonary disease.

UBX has a promising approach to disease treatment but is still extremely early stage.

Company & Technology

Brisbane, California-based Unity was founded in 2009 as Forge and changed its name to Unity in 2015.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Keith Leonard, who has been with the firm since January 2016 and was previously President and CEO of KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals (KYTH) through its acquisition by Allergan (AGN) in 2015.

Investors in the firm have invested $174 million to-date between several rounds of financing and include firms such as ARCH Venture Partners (27.5% pre-IPO), WuXi Pharma (8.9%), Venrock (7.3%), Mayo Clinic (6.9%), Baillie Gifford & Co. (7.0%) and Fidelity Growth Company Commingled Pool (6.1%). CEO Keith Leonard owns 5.8% and President Nathaniel David owns 8.5%.

Unity has created an early stage pipeline of senolytics medicines that operate to selectively eliminate senescent cells in the areas of osteoarthritis, ophthalmology and pulmonary disease.

Below is a brief interview video with Unity founder Nathaniel David:

(Source: Hello Tomorrow)

Unity’s current pipeline status is shown below:

(Source: Unity Biotechnology)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by GlobalData, the global osteoarthritis market (relevant to UBX’ lead drug candidate) is expected to reach $3.5 billion in the seven major markets by 2026.

This represents a projected CAGR of 8.1%.

Key drivers in the growth in demand include an aging population and the continued introduction of therapies ‘priced at a substantial premium to the generics and small-molecule therapies.’

Notably, the existing market is primarily served by generics and ‘no product is anticipated to lose patent protection’ during the period.

The U.S. is expected to generate the highest demand, with an up to 75% share by the end of 2026. The two comparison pie charts below show the forecast changes between the U.S., the 5EU and Japan:

Major competitive vendors that provide a range of treatment options include:

Pfizer (PFE)

Regeneron (REGN)

TissueGene

Calico

resTORbio (TORC)

Management says that it ‘co-owns a patent family directed to the treatment of senescence-related diseases, including osteoarthritis, by removal of senescent cells in or around the site of the disease. The other co-owners of this patent family are the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, the Johns Hopkins University, and Mayo Clinic, each of which has granted us an exclusive license in the field of senescence.’

IPO Details

UBX intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $85 million.

No existing shareholders have expressed an interest to purchase shares from the IPO. This is a typical feature of life science IPOs and the lack of existing investors who wish to support this very early stage firm’s IPO is a significant negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $786 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $10.0 million to $20.0 million to fund our planned Phase 1 clinical study and subsequent clinical development of UBX0101; approximately $15.0 million to $25.0 million to fund our planned IND-enabling studies and Phase 1 clinical study of UBX1967 in an ophthalmologic indication; approximately $30.0 million to $50.0 million to advance our research and development efforts, including conducting additional preclinical and IND-enabling studies, as well as an additional Phase 1 clinical study, in our other senolytic pipeline programs and advancing our programs targeting other aging mechanisms; and any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Mizuho Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article including valuation and my commentary & opinion on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.