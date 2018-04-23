Chesapeake Energy's Oil Discoveries In Texas Could Be Worth More Than Their Debt

Chesapeake Energy's South Texas oil discoveries in the Eagle Ford and the Austin Chalk may be worth more than all of their long-term debt.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has significant oil assets in South Texas in the Eagle Ford, Austin Chalk, potentially in the Buda, and potentially in the Georgetown. While investors are concerned about Chesapeake's high debt levels, they seem to be overly discounting the success Chesapeake is having in South Texas. The company's South Texas oil assets may now be worth more than all of Chesapeake's long-term debt.

Chesapeake is reporting $9.2 billion in long-term debt as of December 31, 2017. Most of Chesapeake's debt doesn't start coming due until 2021. Here is a look at their notes and when they come due:

Clearly, in today's interest rate environment an average interest rate of 7.1% is very high and indicative that the market considers Chesapeake as speculative and high-risk. But the perception of the company's risk profile would change if investors thought the company could monetize its South Texas oil assets and pay off all of its long-term liabilities.

According to the December 31, 2017, 10-K Chesapeake has 245,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, primarily in Dimmit, McMullen, and LaSalle counties in south Texas. Below is a look at their acreage position:

Four different oil formations have been proven to be productive in the three counties Chesapeake is operating in; the Eagle Ford, Austin Chalk, Buda, and Georgetown. Chesapeake has been primarily drilling in the Upper Eagle Ford and Lower Austin Chalk in Dimmit County with a very good success rate. Other operators in Northern Dimmit have also had success in the Buda, and very recently the Georgetown. Contango Oil and Gas (MCF) has successfully drilled in the Buda, and has recently participated in a very successful Georgetown well.

The Beeler Ranch #1 Georgetown oil well Contango participated in has reportedly already produced 42,674 barrels of oil and 29,655 Mcf of natural gas in its first two months of operations in January and February. What makes the Georgetown so attractive are the natural fractures in some areas. The well cost only $3.4 million to drill and complete. It has already returned more than half of its Capital Expenditure costs in the first two months of operations. It is currently not known how many of Chesapeake's 245,000 net acres are prospective for the Buda and the Georgetown. It is known that most of the 245,000 net acres are prospective for the Eagle Ford and the Georgetown.

Chesapeake's drilling plans in South Texas are being driven by corporate wide cash flow considerations and are not based on driving up the PV-10 value of the oil assets. Take a look at Chesapeake's current drilling plans:

Chesapeake only has 4 rigs operating in South Texas. A year ago they had 7 rigs drilling in the Eagle Ford and upper Austin Chalk. With oil prices approaching $70 per barrel Chesapeake has chosen to limit its drilling to maintain flat production and it plans to use the significantly higher free cash flow generated in South Texas for other corporate purposes. The company is producing over 100,000 Boe/d with a ratio of 60% oil and 78% liquids.

As an example of how much success Chesapeake is having consider the Vesper Unit II G 2H well drilled in the Upper Eagle Ford/Lower Austin Chalk. According to the Texas Railroad Commission, the well had its 24 hour initial production test conducted on October 12, 2017. During the test the well produced 1,604 barrels of oil and 759 mcf of natural gas, which equates to 1,736 boe/d. While not all wells performed this well, Chesapeake has experienced comparable success on multiple wells. Here is Chesapeake's recent evaluation of some of its well performances in its presentation at the Howard Weil Conference in March:

So the big question is just how much is all of that oil worth? There are four primary factors to consider in valuing Chesapeake's oil assets. First and foremost is what is the forward strip price of oil. Currently it is approaching $70 per barrel, which is well above the $44 SEC mandated oil price per barrel for PV-10 valuations used by everyone for the end of 2017. Below is Chesapeake's PV-10 valuation for December 31, 2017, from the company's 10-K:

It should be noted the SEC requires proven undeveloped reserves to be drilled within five years to count in the PV-10 valuation. Because Chesapeake has cut its drilling program back to four rigs, they can not come close to drilling all of their potential drilling positions in the Eagle Ford within five years. At year-end Chesapeake claimed 260 million barrels of oil in its PV-10, primarily in South Texas. Of that they claimed 109 million barrels were proved undeveloped.

The second factor in determining what an oil play is worth is estimating approximately how much recoverable oil is in place. If one used just the PV-10 valuation, then Chesapeake has 260 million barrels of oil at year end. But they have a lot more than that. At Chesapeake's Analyst Day in the Fall of 2017 the company estimated they have potentially 2 billion barrels of oil equivalents in South Texas. Below is their presentation slide:

They reported 5,260 drilling locations in South Texas. That does not include any potential drilling locations in the Buda, or the Georgetown. At best four rigs can probably drill 10% of those locations over the next five years. The third factor in valuing the oil assets is how long is it going to take to turn the oil into cash, a.k.a. what is the future discount rate. The estimated 2 billion barrels of oil equivalents are worth a lot more to a buyer who can run 20 rigs than they are to Chesapeake right now.

Finally, what is the current market for oil assets in South Texas. Chesapeake has a very big asset which limits the number of potential buyers. But on a much smaller scale Contango Oil and Gas mentioned above just sold some production and drilling locations a few weeks ago. Here is the relevant quote from their press release "Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American:MCF) announced today that it has sold its operated Eagle Ford Shale assets located in Karnes County, Texas to an independent oil and gas company for $21 million. The divestiture closed on Wednesday, March 28 and included approximately 1,500 gross (1,050 net) acres. Production from the sold assets was approximately 123 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe; 95% oil) per day." Contango had drilled 10 wells on the sold acreage and had 10 additional down-spacing drilling locations on the sold acreage.

What Contango sold is comparable and it does show Eagle Ford acreage can be quite valuable. Chesapeake has almost 1,000 times more production than the acreage sold above, and over 2,000 times the net acreage. Now 10 wells can be drilled in one year wiping out any consideration of a future discount factor. So I am not suggesting Chesapeake can sell its position for $20 billion to $40 billion. But it is possible they could sell it for $10 billion in the current oil price environment.

Another way to value Chesapeake's position is to compare it to a similar sized oil asset. Whiting Petroleum (WLL) has a similar amount of corporate wide production as Chesapeake has in South Texas and reports 1,680 future drilling locations in the Bakken. Whiting currently has an enterprise value of $5.2 billion. Whiting also has a lot of debt and does not have as high a valuation as other drillers. It is also drilling out of cash flow and currently is running only 7 rigs. So it will take a long time for Whiting to monetize all of its oil raising the future discount factor. The Bakken also has a lower price per barrel than the Eagle Ford, higher transportation costs, and higher production taxes. So a barrel of oil is worth more in South Texas than it is in North Dakota.

To me Whiting indicates that a floor valuation for Chesapeake's South Texas oil assets is $5 billion. And the Contango sale indicates the ceiling is under $20 billion because of the future discount factor. It is not inconceivable that Chesapeake could find a big buyer willing to pay $10 billion to more quickly monetize its South Texas fields. Since Chesapeake's long-term debt is $9.2 billion, a sale of $10 billion or more could completely pay-off that debt. If oil prices keep rising Chesapeake looks like a buy, and not like a company heading to bankruptcy. The qualifier of course is as long as oil prices stay above the $60 per barrel range.

