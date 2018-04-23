Scary Headlines: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

​All investors are looking for astute analysis, but in order to appreciate it when you see it, it is worthwhile considering what bad analysis looks like. In an important "final thought" to his "Weighing the Week" column, Jeff Miller does just that, critiquing analysts who make spurious connections between long-term economic trends and specific portfolio recommendations. I've seen scary headlines to this effect offering "sell now"-type advice in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 up until today. Even though such analysts had all kinds of valid concerns, investors following the serial bad advice have missed out.

I myself have been known to express my worries over economic trends - as I did a short time ago in this podcast, for example. And yet I find myself irked when I see serial worrywart headlines from other writers. Can this seeming contradiction be reconciled? I think so. When seeing representative articles from this genre, I ask myself what manner of benevolence prompts a writer to offer ever fresh warnings of doomsday. Wouldn't one such article fulfill one's civic obligation? Yet the articles come again and again and again - and they're not infrequently frightening. What's going on with these analysts? Jeff hits the nail on the head. I quote in pertinent part:

"Their business model seems to be one of supporting the insatiable appetite for confirmation bias from investors who have misjudged the market. Unfortunately, many average investors stumble on these sources and take the material seriously. They do not know about past errors or track records. You never see a retraction or admission of an error. The only clue is that these sources monetize their audience with a 'solution' to fear - gold, annuities, a no-fail trading system, or some other seductive, high-commission product."

The point is a critical reader must understand not just what an author's main point is, but what is his interest in writing the article. This is not to say that someone with a point of view and a business interest should be ignored. Such a combination often prompts very good content. But understanding these elements can help you evaluate the analysis. Is it tendentious or is it instructive? Strong financial communicators educate; salesmen agitate.

