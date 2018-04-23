Halliburton: A Cheaper Alternative To Playing The Energy Recovery

For the long-term investor seeking exposure to the oil and gas sector, HAL could be a name worth further consideration.

The key trends at play in the early months of the year in the O&G sector are reflected in Halliburton's solid 1Q18 performance.

Halliburton's (HAL) most recent earnings report, released earlier this morning, reminded me a lot of peer Schlumberger's (SLB) own results shared last week. The similarities don't end with revenues and EPS that largely met expectations. Most importantly, the key trends at play in the early months of the year, which I briefly discussed on Friday, seem to have been reflected in Halliburton's solid 1Q18 performance.

Source: Folha de S.Paulo

More specifically, North America land continues to fire on all cylinders. This happened despite the warnings of a slowdown in activity in the continent disclosed in 2Q17 that proved short-lived and, in my view, helped to set the tone for choppy and sideways trading in the second half of the year. This quarter, North America was up a solid 58% YOY and 3% sequentially over an already impressive 4Q17, with "homeland" revenues surpassing 60% of total company's sales.

The resilience in North America seems to have mirrored the pickup in U.S. rig count since November 2017, in turn aided by another leg up in crude oil prices. The graphs below illustrate the trend since the beginning of the oil and gas downcylce (first chart) and since mid-year 2017 (second chart), shortly after management's announced prediction of a slump in the continent.

With supply cuts taking place around the globe, active rigs are back on the rise domestically, and so seem to be drilling, completion and production. Reinforced by management's remarks this morning that the "North America business exited the quarter in a strong position" with March setting "a new record for stages per spread," I continue to be cautiously optimistic that the domestic recovery is intact and still has enough fuel to burn, despite the concerns raised earlier last year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Baker Hughes

Internationally, the results were a bit less encouraging on the surface, with revenues rising only 9% YOY and dipping 12% sequentially following a strong 4Q17. This is, however, a significant improvement over the much softer expectations this time last year, which included a sideways-moving foreign market coupled with observed pricing pressures.

At one point in the not-so-distant past, the performance of Halliburton's international division (and those of most energy service companies, to be fair) was a source of uncertainty and fear that prevented me from pounding on the table regarding an investment in the company's stock. Today, those concerns are much less relevant, in my opinion, as the fundamentals seem to have improved without signs of deterioration in the horizon.

The table below summarizes Halliburton's P&L results in 1Q18.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Once again, I feel mildly upbeat about the oil and gas sector - understanding that the ever-present risks associated with swinging commodity prices could change sentiment on a dime. My positive stance appears to be reinforced by a rare combination of rising crude oil prices, resilience in North America activity, the early stages of a recovery abroad, and stock prices that have yet to jump much higher over the past 24 months.

HAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I believe HAL could be a good option for those looking to play the potential energy recovery by still investing in quality, but at a lower valuation than my favorite OFS (oilfield services) name, SLB. As the chart above suggests, HAL's forward P/E multiple is about as low as it gets within the peer group (possibly justifying the geographic concentration and more erratic margins), with earnings growth expectations still looking quite healthy and pointing at a rock-bottom forward PEG of 0.3x.

Because HAL sprinted by a whopping 11% between April 9th and the end of last week, shares could trade down in the very near term as profit taking runs its course. But I doubt that any weakness observed in the next couple of trading sessions will morph into heavier selloff.

For the long-term investor seeking exposure to the oil and gas sector, who is fully aware of the risks associated with crude price fluctuations, HAL might be a name worth further consideration, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may be passively invested in HAL and SLB through diversified and sector-specific ETFs.