April 20: Latest Trends In The Global LNG Market - A U.S. Perspective

Despite the fact that global LNG prices are falling, the U.S. contract has been trending up over the past 20 trading sessions.

Thanks to the abundant (and cheap) supply of natural gas, United States is poised to become a leader in global LNG market. Already, LNG exports make up almost a third of total natural gas exports from the United States and are now greater than pipeline exports into Canada. It becomes increasingly important to monitor LNG fundamentals on a regular basis. Hence the reason we decided to launch a bi-weekly publication on LNG market with a specific focus on the United States. Every report includes the latest data on:

LNG prices (U.S. Gulf Coast vs. global prices vs. Henry Hub);

U.S. LNG export contribution margin (for Japan, the largest importer);

U.S. exports and liquefaction flows; and

LNG demand (top five importers + major European importers + selected "significant others").

Prices

In the week ending April 20, the average global LNG price was around $7.00 per MMBtu, down 6.9% m-o-m, but up as much as 35.0% y-o-y. Prices continued to decline due to seasonal factors in all five markets that we track (see the chart below). Brazil, China and Japan saw the biggest drop in spot prices (almost 9% m-o-m), while import prices in Europe declined by less than 5% m-o-m. The base effect is to blame for the steeper fall in Asian LNG prices vs. European prices. Despite the fact that February and March were relatively cold in both continents, the dependence of Asian economies on LNG imports is greater than that of Europe. Therefore, during the times of peak (heating) demand, Asian LNG prices can rise higher in winter and have more space to fall back to during the spring. We expect price to remain under pressure due to seasonal factors, but the rate of decline should slow down. Also, we do not anticipate prices to test last year's lows.

Source: IMF, World Bank, companies' reports, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The price of U.S. (Gulf Coast) LNG future contract finished the week at $6.477 per MMBtu, up 3.8% m-o-m. Despite the fact that global LNG prices are falling, the U.S. contract has been trending up over the past 20 trading sessions. The price has increased by 10% since April 3 even as the launch of Cove Point export terminal has improved LNG supply outlook in the Atlantic in general and in the Gulf area in particular. Henry Hub futures (May contract) finished the week at $2.745 per MMBtu (up 0.33% w-o-w and 2.62% m-o-m).

Source: ICE, CME

On a weekly basis, the price of U.S. LNG was down slightly, while the price of NYMEX Henry Hub futures was up. Therefore, U.S. NG-LNG spread has narrowed. As of April 20, it stood at $3.732 per MMBtu, down $0.04 w-o-w and just $0.06 above its long-term average of $3.672.

Source: ICE, CME, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Notice that Gulf Coast LNG price is up almost 38% since May 2017, while NYMEX natural gas prompt month futures contract is down some 14% over the same period. This divergence is explained by a combination of two factors. First is the robust dry gas production in the U.S., which has been getting stronger over the past year. Second is the lack of export infrastructure - Sabine Pass and Cove Point combined have the capacity to export some 37 bcm of LNG per year, which translates into roughly 3.6 bcf of dry gas per day. These two factors together ensure that the lion's share of natural gas produced in the U.S. stays in the U.S. Therefore, local prices look extremely cheap relative to global prices (see the tables below). However, if we accept that LNG market is becoming more inter-connected, more global and more liquid, then we must also accept that regional and international natural gas prices must eventually converge.

Source: ICE, CME, ICIS, Bloomberg

Export Contribution Margin

Export contribution margin (ECM) is arguably the most important metric in LNG trade. ECM essentially answers three questions:

Does the export of LNG make economic sense?

What is the potential reward?

Where (in what markets) is the greatest reward?

ECM = overseas landed price for LNG minus Henry Hub price minus export cost (liquefaction cost + freight rate).

We have calculated the evolution of U.S. ECM for Japan, the biggest importer of LNG in the world (see the chart below). Please note that ECM has to be analyzed individually for each market and for each export and import terminal separately because local LNG prices are different in all markets and because freight rates will vary depending on the distance.

Source: ICE, CME, Hellenic Shipping News, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

As you can see, despite the fact that LNG price in Japan is down 34% from its recent peak, U.S. export contribution margin for that market is still positive - around $2.80 per MMBtu. In fact, we assess that U.S. ECMs are some of the best in the world (if not the best) because of their strategic geographical location between two major consumers (Europe and Asia), and also because of cheap and abundant natural gas. This is good news for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Exports And Liquefaction Flows

According to Marine Traffic data, no less than 13 LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 44 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past 14 days. Conversely, the exports from Cove Point remain rather sluggish. So far, the facility has exported only two cargoes, but a third one, Meridian Spirit, should be served shortly. Flows for liquefaction at Cove Point remain stable, around 400 MMcf per day, but are far below the available capacity. Total flows (i.e., Sabine Pass and Cover Point combined) amount to around 3.5 bcf/day, up 57% y-o-y.

Source: Genscape, Bluegold Research estimate and calculations

Cove Point's biggest customers are Japan's Sumitomo Corporation (OTCPK:SSUMF) (which has a 20-year service agreement to take 2.3 million tonnes per year) and Gail India (OTC:GAILY) (which has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes per annum of U.S. LNG in total, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass). We expect flows at Cove Point to increase in the coming months - specifically due to stronger demand on the spot market coming out of Europe.

According to the Energy Information Agency, United States was exporting 59 bcf of LNG per month (on average) in 2017. We estimate that in the first half of 2018, average monthly exports volume will exceed 81 bcf. Indeed, we currently project that United States will export 93 bcf of LNG in June this year, 77% more than in June 2017 (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Marine Traffic, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Since February 2016 (when the first cargo left Sabine Pass terminal), United States has exported some 1.130 TCF of LNG. Around 70% of that volume was sold in just two markets: East Asia and Latin America. Indeed, 23% (a fifth of all exports) was sold in just two countries: China and Mexico. Europe, which has a large network of LNG import infrastructure (regasification plants), makes up only a minor share in the overall LNG exports structure of the United States. However, this geographical distribution of U.S. exports is likely to change. The Cove Point facility in Maryland is almost a third closer to Britain and Spain (two major European LNG importers) than Sabine Pass on the Gulf Coast, cutting transport costs. And as already mentioned, we expect exports from Cove Point to pick up very soon and we expect Europe to grab a sizable share.

Source: EIA, Marine Traffic, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Demand

According to the International Gas Union, a total of 35 countries imported some amount of LNG in 2017. We do not have the capacity to track import statistics for all of these countries, but we do monitor key markets. At this point in time, we cover what we call the big ten importers:

Top five Asian importers (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan) Major European importers (United Kingdom and Spain)

(United Kingdom and Spain) "Significant others" (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Our preliminary research shows that this March "the big ten" imported some 915 bcf of natural gas (in the form of LNG), 5.0% more than in March 2017. The trend is very clear (see dark orange trend line on the chart below) - global LNG demand is growing.

Source: Official statistic bureaus, DOEs, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

We expect global LNG market to remain tight in 2018 for the following reasons:

Environmental policies in China (renewed commitment to "less coal, more natural gas").

(renewed commitment to "less coal, more natural gas"). Rising power generation in the South and Southeast Asia (electricity coverage in India is only 80% - i.e., 240 million Indians still have no electricity).

(electricity coverage in India is only 80% - i.e., 240 million Indians still have no electricity). Geopolitical events in Europe (strained relations with Russia are pushing Europe to improve its energy security and diversify natural gas imports at a time when domestic natural gas production is projected to decline).

