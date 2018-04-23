Roper Technologies Comes Through Again

Roper shares don't look especially cheap, but they seldom do, and the company offers some of the best margin and FCF generation potential in its wider peer group.

The overall outlook for spending on medical software, medical devices, and scientific imaging is healthy, and Roper is likewise poised to benefit from recoveries in spending on energy and water.

Three of Roper's four segments saw healthy margin expansion, as the Neptune business continues to propel Industrial Tech and Sunquest weighs on the Medical business.

Investors continue to appreciate Roper’s (ROP) M&A-driven growth and its leverage to higher-margin product categories like SaaS (including medical software), metering, and controls/instrumentation. Although industrial conglomerates on the whole haven’t had an especially good run since the fourth-quarter earnings reporting season, Roper has continued to outperform both the market and many of its peers. With good underlying market drivers, strong cash flow, and upcoming M&A deployments, the underlying drivers for Roper still look to be very much in place.

Balanced Growth

Next to Danaher’s (DHR) 5.5% organic revenue growth and Honeywell’s (HON) 5% growth, Roper’s 6% organic growth in the first quarter is a good result. Roper’s largest businesses, RF Tech and Medical and Scientific Imaging, were both up 4% on an organic basis, while Industrial Tech saw 15% growth and Energy was up 5%.

RF Tech was held back slightly by low single-digit growth in its Toll and Traffic business, but other businesses like Freight Match are performing well. Medical saw ongoing strength in Strata and high single-digit growth for software targeting long-term and home care, while Sunquest continues to see expected weakness in the U.S. lab business. The Industrial Tech business was driven by double-digit growth in the Neptune metering business, and I believe Roper is taking share from rivals like Xylem (XYL) in a market where water utilities are once again reinvesting in their businesses. Roper is also seeing strength in its pumps business, which is not surprising given recoveries in oil & gas, water, agriculture, and general industrial markets. Roper is likewise seeing improving demand for upstream oil & gas products, and I would expect Xylem and Emerson (EMR) to echo some of that strength.

Margin improvement was modest, but better than expected. Gross margin improved slightly a somewhat adverse revenue mix, as higher-margin segments like RF Tech and Medical under-grew the other two segments. Segment profits grew 10%, with a 40 bp improvement in segment margin. The Medical segment is still seeing the impact of weaker U.S. demand for Sunquest, but all of the other segments saw improvements of one point or more.

Management guidance was a little more conservative for the second quarter, but I don’t see anything problematic on a full-year basis. I’d also note the company continues to generate good cash flow, facilitating over $200 million in net debt reduction from the fourth quarter.

Good Market Exposures Overall

Roper has been quite transparent about the motivations for its shift toward a more software-centric (particularly SaaS) business model – including stronger recurring revenue, attractive margins, and less ongoing need for capital reinvestment. Aside from that, though, the company is still leveraged to some good underlying end-market trends.

Healthcare service providers continue to invest in their IT systems, and the ongoing service and maintenance revenue streams from these installations can support healthy growth over the long term – Cerner (CERN) has a good run of mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth in its support and maintenance revenues. Unfortunately, Sunquest is still looking at revenue headwinds and strong competition from Cerner in the smaller hospital lab space. Arguably, the biggest challenge that Roper is facing here is the regulatory requirements that stimulated a wave of upgrades a few years ago and then subsequent ERP rollouts that eroded Sunquest’s installed base. With very strong margins, these revenue headwinds at Sunquest are having a disproportionate impact on segment profits and this is likely to persist for a little while longer.

Although the Sunquest headwinds are substantial, Roper has still been seeing good adoption in other business segments like financial planning software and long-term care/home care software systems. Likewise, the life sciences space is healthy now (as seen with companies like Danaher), and that should support better results in Roper’s scientific imaging businesses. Medical devices should also continue to growth at a mid-single-digit rate with healthy margins.

Roper is also leveraged to other markets that are seeing healthy growth. With freight rates heading higher and increasingly complex customer logistics needs, the company’s freight software business should do well. Roper is also well-placed to benefit from a recovery in oil & gas equipment spending (both catch-up spending and spending to support production growth). Last and not least, there's some good momentum behind the Neptune business today and I think the combination of share gains and increased spending on water infrastructure (in part to support housing construction growth) will continue to support the business.

The Opportunity

Although the Sunquest headwinds are meaningful and there are some uncertainties as to when the toll/traffic business will pick up, I’m not concerned with the core business at Roper. The bigger modeling challenge comes from M&A, as management has made it clear that they intend to make some meaningful moves over the next three years. At the risk of stating the obvious, what the company chooses to buy, what they pay, and when the deals happen all have potentially meaningful impacts upon the future reported results. With that, there’s a wider margin of error here than for many other industrials that I follow.

I still expect high single-digit growth in both revenue and free cash flow, including the impact of M&A. So long as the company’s underlying base businesses continue to perform well, I don’t believe M&A timing will be tremendously impactful, though I suppose the shares could drift if those deals come later than sooner.

The Bottom Line

Roper is not a conservative pick in the industrial space, and neither is it a cheap stock. It does offer above-average growth potential, though, as well as attractive margins and very attractive long-term FCF generation potential. I think today’s price accurately reflects those positives, but margins are an under-appreciated driver of valuation and Roper has certainly positioned itself well to deliver healthy margins for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.