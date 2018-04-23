Will Philip Morris Recover?

What's New

Philip Morris (PM) shares sank 16 percent, or the biggest daily fall in a decade:

PM Price data by YCharts

The shares have continued to decline since Thursday.

Wall Street Journal headlined:

Philip Morris Shares Suffer Biggest Daily Fall in a Decade on Declining Cigarette Volume

... but this is nothing new. In fact, I noted in my first-ever Seeking Alpha article on June 2, 2016, titled Philip Morris May Cut Dividend:

Declining revenues The uptrend in the company's revenues came to a halt in 2014 at $80.1 billion before reversing course to $73.9 billion in 2015. As management pointed out, the recent revenue decline is in part due to the stronger dollar, however this rhetoric does not tell the full story. Declining unit sales The company's total cigarette shipments have continuously decreased from 927 billion units in 2012, to 880 billion units in 2013, to 856 billion in 2014, and to 847 billion in 2015. This is a 9% decline in just three years.

Philip Morris has since trailed the S&P 500 index by 43 percent:

PM data by YCharts

I have written seven articles on Philip Morris in two years. You can find my articles on various topics related to the company on my author page.

What This Means

Mr. Market is finally pricing in the upcoming dividend cut, two years later.

The fact is Philip Morris has been borrowing in order to keep the dividend train going, even after it halted stock buybacks in 2015:

PM Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As Philip Morris borrowed to pay shareholders a few percent of yield each year, its balance sheet ballooned with debt:

PM Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Despite the slight improvement in the last two years, it has now become abundantly clear that Philip Morris will likely cut its dividend as higher interest rates exacerbate its balance sheet, and profit margins continue to decline:

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

What's Next?

Although nearly all of the coverage on Philip Morris has been positive in recent months and in previous years, even as the stock has continued to underperform, I take a conservative stance.

iQOS Won't Save Philip Morris

As I discussed at length in Philip Morris Quits Smoking, there are too many unknowns around the business potential and risks of the so-called reduced-risk products (RRPs) to conclude that RRPs will save Philip Morris from a potential dividend cut. It's simply too early to know. Until then, investors are stuck with declining unit sales, increasing excise taxes paid, a dangerously high debt-to-asset ratio, negative credit outlook, and a management team that may be prioritizing dividend yield over the health of the company's balance sheet.

Regulatory Woes

In July 2017, shares of cigarette companies dropped significantly across the board when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it plans to reduce nicotine levels to a point where it's not addictive. I explained the primary significance of the recent FDA announcement for investors in my recent article, Cigarette Companies Have A Problem, so I won't rehash that information here. Regulation directly affects the company's gross profit margin.

In February of 2018, Reuters reported that 10 U.S. senators called on the Food and Drug Administration to reject Philip Morris' application to market its iQOS smoking device as being less risky than cigarettes, according to a letter to the agency’s commissioner. In a series of investigative pieces, Reuters laid out the uphill battle Philip Morris faces, and I recommend investors read each piece in its entirety.

Bottom Line

Philip Morris' woes are beyond its dying cigarette business. The company's balance sheet is persistently leveraged, its profit margins continue to shrink, and regulatory pressure continues to mount.

As with any cigarette business, investors should be conservative and demand cheap prices before purchasing the stock. I continue to rate the company a sell, and I will revisit my analysis when the stock reaches $25 per share, or 5x price-to-earnings ratio, by next year.

Follow For Free Articles If you enjoyed this article, please click "Follow" next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you. Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.