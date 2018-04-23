AK Steel: Peak Auto Signals Tough Times Ahead

AK Steel (AKS) is a company I’ve mentioned often in coverage of other steel companies but have not laid out my thoughts directly on Seeking Alpha. I’ve never been a fan of the firm, primarily due to its volatile margin profile and poor capital structure which impacts outlook for the equity. Retail investors have been lured into this story in my opinion by a management team predisposed towards bullish commentary and brash dialogue towards foreign imports. While improvements to the balance sheet have been made, another secondary offering is likely in 2018 and Wall Street estimates on 2018 EBITDA are too high today. Highly levered to new car sales within North America, the market there is looking increasingly toppy and substantial risk exists for the company making new fifty-two week lows in spite of strong implied free cash flow. There are better opportunities out there within the steel sector.

Business Overview

Successor to Armco, AK Steel produces primarily specialized in flat-rolled steel used in the automotive, infrastructure, and electric power markets, with most of those sales taking place domestically within the United States. Roughly two-thirds of revenue (and likely a larger percentage of profit) is generated from automotive customers, an end market the company is doubling down on via the acquisition of PPHC Holdings (“Precision Partners”). As mentioned in the introduction, management takes considerable time and effort to speak towards the company’s specialization in “hard-to-make, high quality steel products combined with demanding delivery performance…” (Source: 2017 Form 10-K) and speaks often about the company’s unique asset base, but the reality is significantly different. AK Steel has always generated poor margins relative to other mid cap steel firms on average, with high quality companies like Steel Dynamics (STLD) or Gerdau (GGB) which are expected to see EBITDA margins 500-800 bps higher in the current fiscal year. While the reaction from many is to blame the company’s blast furnace operations versus mini mill activity using scrap steel, management stated on the Q4 conference call that its blast furnace operations “ran full last year, they will run full this year [2018] except for any planned outages”. Carrying costs on the idled Ashland facility aside, fixed cost leverage is not the problem. Why exactly does the company continue to struggle?

Automotive Steel: The Best Market In Steel Has Become Crowded

Automotive steel has been one of the sole sources of consistently strong steel demand in the United States. Given most other areas of the steel market have been highly susceptible to imports over the past decade because of global overcapacity, American steel manufacturers have been dumping billions of dollars in capital expenditures into factories geared towards the production of automotive steel. As an example, large cap giant Nucor (NUE), already a major player in automotive, is spending $500M on new expansion projects over the next three years. AK Steel, given its tight balance sheet and small size, does not have the money to compete on this level.

Tailwinds from automotive appear to be fading. North American light vehicle production fell 3% in 2017, but tons of steel shipped by AK Steel decreased 10%. While management pinned the blame on an even greater decline in cars produced in the United States, the company also has spoken about trying (and having success) in winning more contracts in the crossover utility vehicle (“CUV”)/sport utility vehicle (“SUV”) area of the market. This is a great outlet given tonnage per vehicle produced is higher. Within their most recent presentation, management pegged their platform mix towards SUV/CUV/trucks at 75% (February 2018 Update, Slide 5): Given United States sales have been strong in these types of vehicles over the past year, investors likely have many questions:

*Source: Chicago Federal Reserve Board, 2017 Automotive Recap

A double-digit comp decline in 2017 in automotive was far worse than many expected. To many industry observers, given that data, the reality is likely market share erosion and pressure on pricing. Automotive OEs such as Ford (NYSE:F), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are notorious for squeezing their suppliers year in, year out. OEs are under a lot of pressure. As investors can see below (also sourced from the Chicago Fed), the NADA new vehicle selling price has been stubbornly low, with vehicle price inflation barely keeping up with CPI inflation, especially post 2008:

While that seems “okay” at first glance, remember that the technological advancements required in light vehicles these days (new safety regulations, tighter gasoline standards, infotainment/electronification of vehicles) as well as the continued shift to larger vehicles. In 2008, SUVs/CUVs had 30% market share of new car sales. Today, that number is over 40%. Automotive suppliers are often tasked with cutting cost per unit in the low single digits on an annual basis; structural steel is no different. The fact that AK Steel capital expenditure investment seems more directed at electrical steel in 2018/2019 is telling.

The new vehicle automotive market is unlikely to improve meaningfully. Auto loan delinquency rates are rising (up nearly 150 bps since the low in Q3 2012), household non-housing debt is up massively since the recession (automotive and student loan debt has doubled), and the spread between new vehicle and used vehicle costs have widened as a glut of excess inventory from automotive fleets begins to liquidate. In terms of the business cycle (in regards to GDP growth), we are now in the second-longest running period of consecutive months of expansion since the Federal Reserve began tracking the data a century ago. It is incredibly unlikely that new car sales exceed 18M units (17M run-rate today). The trend is going to be down, not up, in my opinion.

As far as potential tailwinds from trade, after the neutering of Section 232 by the Trump Administration, there is likely to be only incremental impact for AK Steel. Most automotive steel is purchased internally to begin with; General Motors and Ford both took the time to state that the vast majority of their steel (over 90% in the case of General Motors) is sourced from US suppliers. AK Steel was never going to be a prime beneficiary. Within other areas of the company’s sales, like grain oriented electrical steels (“GOES”) used in transformers and hybrid/electric vehicle motors, imports will continue. GOES imports have more than doubled, with most supply coming from South Korea and China. South Korea (primarily through giant POSCO (PKX)) is already exempt and Japan, while spurned from the current exemption list despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spending significant time courting President Trump with golf trips and nice dinners, is likely to get an exemption as well. By and large, AK Steel in 2018 is in the exact same place it was in 2017 regarding the impact of steel imports.

2017 Initiatives, Strategic Plan, Downstream Pivot

AK Steel has been speaking towards its Strategic Plan, having now executed on what it called “Phase I” of that effort. Starting this, the company temporarily idled its Ashland plant in Q4 of 2015, booking $5M/quarter in fixed costs due to not closing the asset down permanently. Management booked a $76M impairment charge related to long-lived assets at this facility in 2017; a charge that was taken in addition to the $22M for unemployment and other costs and the ongoing $5M/quarter run-rate to keep the assets ready to be brought back online. Ashland Works was always the lowest end facility AK Steel operated, an old facility with heavy exposure to lower margin commoditized steel products. It is unlikely that this facility will be economical to restart at any time in the next several years given macroeconomic trends. Why the stubbornness to not permanently idle? The firm would incur substantial cash costs related to labor benefit obligations, environmental remediation, and take-or-pay supply agreements. The labor agreement expires in 2018 and the take-or-pay coke coal deal with SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP), which is currently shipping that coke to nearby Dearborn operations instead, are core examples. Given steel demand has been (relatively) strong since that idling, Dearborn, Middletown, and Butler are all operating at higher utilization rates which helps defer some of these costs.

The balance sheet was significantly restructured over the past several years and is a strong positive. AK Steel managed to convince investors to buy $600M worth of common stock in a secondary offering in 2016 in a significantly dilutive offering to longer-term shareholders. This took place at the same time as most steel companies took advantage of relatively high stock prices to restructure: US Steel (X) and ArcelorMittal (MT), among others, made similar equity offerings. Given that, it is necessary to put a big asterisk by the management team’s willingness to pat itself on the back for a job well done. There was debt reduction of $244M from year-end 2015 to year-end 2017, so once including the purchase of Precision Partners for $360M, no debt at all was paid down by retained cash flow. While annual interest expense has come down $18M, it came at the expense of prior stakeholders that saw their value diluted. CEO Roger Newport has directed investor eyes towards falling underfunded pension/OPEB obligations - $291M since 2015 – but management has only contributed $68M. Most of the gains have been from underlying asset return improvement and stronger expectations of future growth.

Other areas of the turnaround are more favorable. New labor agreements were negotiated at most of the firm’s major facilities (Mansfield, Rockport, Dearborn, Walbridge) which coincided with some decent investment at Middletown (blast furnace/steel shop modernization and expansion) and Mansfield. A $35M investment in the coating line at Dearborn was completed as well, with most of this spending directed towards exposure to advanced high strength steels (“AHSS”). As a side note, for investors looking at the GAAP financial statements, significant caution is warranted. The company purchases all the coke and electrical power generated by SunCoke Middletown under long-term supply agreements (through 2031) so the firm consolidates those financial results with its own even though it has no ownership interest at all. SunCoke Middletown generates $60-70M in net income annually – a figure that is backed out of the firm’s adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share but not from the consolidated income statement or statement of cash flows. Further, SunCoke Middletown is $337M of net property, plant, and equipment on the balance sheet, or 17%, artificially propping up book value. The other variable interest entity (“VIE”), the 50% interest in a joint venture with Vicksmetal, is less impactful.

In the move away from advanced materials production, AK Steel has begun to pivot towards downstream assets (finished products). This was bolstered via the acquisition of Precision Partners, a solutions firm providing tool design and builds, hot and cold-rolled stamping capabilities, and other complex assemblies that move the company more towards the end of the value chain. Rather than providing raw steel, Precision Partners has more finished capability, stamping frame rails, oil pans, roof pillars, and suspension components. Management bills this as furthering its end-to-end solutions for automotive OEs, fostering a stronger relationship. This move goes back to prior points on how AK Steel is feeling pressure from larger steelmakers entering its space; the company is trying to retreat into more niche markets where major players might be less willing to compete. However, it begins to look more like the company overpaid. With initial expectations of $50M in EBITDA in 2018 (7x EBITDA), guidance has fallen to $42M in 2018 in under nine months of ownership. While some of this due to an accounting change in revenue recognition, paying 8.4x 2018 EBITDA in this new vehicle environment was likely an overpayment. Management has said that the order book was strong and that utilization rates in much of the stamping operations was near full capacity as is, pointing towards little room for growth.

Investor Takeaways

In sum total, AK Steel management has set several goals for itself over the next few years:

30% EBITDA contribution from downstream

Reduce leverage (debt/EBITDA) to 4x or less

EBITDA margin of greater than 8% on average throughout the cycle

Point number one seems achievable if management directs business investment there. This is not necessarily a poor strategy and the company has mill capacity to get there organically, but it does appear to be a move being made a little late in the automotive cycle. Precision Partners will add nearly 8% of 2018 EBITDA contribution by itself. Reducing leverage is another story. With $2,110M of debt and $934M of pension liabilities at the end of 2017, true leverage (as determined by ratings agencies) is roughly 5.2x given current consensus expectations in 2018. The company either needs to grow EBITDA at a meaningful rate, reduce its obligations by $932M, or some combination of the two. This makes another equity raise highly likely. While AK Steel will not likely be as aggressive as it was in 2016, raising ~$200M in 2018 looks like an extremely likely. This would represent 14% dilution at $4.50/share.

I’m incredibly skeptical in AK Steel and its ability to grow margins meaningfully. The 8% EBITDA margin target is a clear warning sign that even executives view the current automotive market as frothy: current EBITDA margin estimates from Wall Street are 8.93% for 2018 and 9.62% for 2019. Given the clear topping in new car sales, it’s hard to see where meaningful EBITDA margin expansion comes from to move these margins to the 13-14% range to where 8% EBITDA margin is the norm. The pivot to downstream would aid this if completed today, but margins are likely to contract in that business as utilization levels fall. Sell-side estimates are too high currently for both 2018 and 2019. Q1 estimates to flat year over year in large part due to the Middletown outage. It will take substantial growth and a year free of unplanned issues to hit those kinds of targets. While I can see the value in shares currently on a free cash flow basis if execution is solid, it just isn’t the right time to take a long position given the current pricing is built upon expectations that are too bullish. Heavy short interest – 24% of the float – shows how divisive outlook on AK Steel is. Today, the company functions better as a trading vehicle on steel sentiment than an actual investment in underlying company health. Better risk versus reward opportunities are out there in the steel sub-sector; no reason to put capital at risk here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.