Adidas Has Finally Reached My Price Target

Adidas and other athleisure companies like Lululemon continue to outshine the rest of the sportswear industry.

It’s been nearly four months since I’ve written an article about Adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY), which has been my top pick in the sportswear industry ever since I first started writing about the company on Seeking Alpha in 2016.

Adidas continues to grow at a rapid clip, both in terms of earnings and share price. I’ll give an overview of recent developments relevant to the company, and also explain why I believe Adidas has done so well relative to its peers in recent years. I'll also explain why I believe Adidas remains a long-term buy despite large increases in share price over the past couple of years.

Overview of 2017

Adidas performed very well in 2017, an impressive feat given that 2016 was a solid year and therefore presented a tough base for year/year comps. Revenues increased by 16% on a currency-neutral basis, while operating margins increased by 120 basis points and are now at 9.8%.

This uptick in profitability is especially important to note since the bottom-line has always been a weak spot for Adidas. This is likely attributable to Adidas’s continued outperformance in North America. Some credit may also be due to Kasper Rorsted, Adidas’s relatively-new CEO who has a solid reputation for maximizing bottom-line growth.

Adidas’s market capitalization is now over $50 billion, which makes it roughly eight times the size of Under Armour and about half the size of Nike. Management has forecasted 10% revenue growth for 2018, and an increase in operating margins to anywhere between 10.3 and 10.5%.

Athleisure Continues to Hum

Remember the articles that predicted the end of athleisure? For those who may be unfamiliar with the term, athleisure refers a fashion trend that has seen consumers don athletic-inspired apparel and footwear for everyday purposes. This article by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is informative and particularly useful given that Wilson is widely considered to be the creator of the athleisure trend.

In a nutshell, consumers have taken a liking to fashion-oriented, casual apparel and footwear as opposed to performance-oriented gear that is meant primarily for use in the gym. This trend has boosted the performance of Adidas and Lululemon (LULU), which can both be loosely referred to as "athleisure" companies, since they produce athletic apparel that is both fashion-oriented and used for everyday wear as opposed to just athletic use.

The athleisure trend has been one of the driving forces behind Adidas's outperformance, which I believe presents a couple of important lessons for investors. The first may sound obvious: keeping tabs on fashion trends is critical and can lead to the identification of highly profitable long/short opportunities, particularly in industries like sportswear that are strongly affected by trends and other shifts in consumer preference.

These fashion trends can also lead to large, volatile swings in share prices and company performance. For example, Under Armour was Wall Street's favorite sportswear company for several years as the company grew at a breakneck pace.

UA's share price is now nearly a third of what it was two years ago, which signifies the importance of keeping up to date with fashion trends and general trends in the sportswear industry as a whole.

North American Turnaround

Another crucial reason for Adidas's strength has been due to a turnaround in North America, which is the world's largest market for sportswear and athletic apparel. Adidas had traditionally struggled in this region due to Nike's dominance, and experienced stagnant growth and muted profitability.

However, Adidas was able to successfully launch an aggressive, coordinated effort to improve brand perception, product quality, and athletic endorsements over the past several years. The company partnered with stars like James Harden and Kanye West, utilizing the star power of celebrities and other "influencers" to enhance its reputation.

Product quality also improved, as the company reintroduced the Stan Smith and Superstar, two retro-style shoes that have contributed to the company's resurgence. New models like the Ultra Boost have also won rave reviews from publications like Sports Illustrated for their comfort and style.

These factors have helped contribute to a sharp resurgence in North America, one that has seen Adidas's revenue in the region accelerate:

North America Revenues YoY Growth Q3 2016 $1.1 billion 20% Q4 2016 $1.2 billion 29% Q1 2017 $1.2 billion 31% Q2 2017 $1.2 billion 26% Q3 2017 $1.4 billion 23% Q4 2017 $1.4 billion 31%

(Source: Data taken from Adidas's quarterly filings)

Google Trends data also provides evidence of Adidas's resurgence, which I believe is a valuable resource to monitor and gauge consumer interest and preferences:

Popularity with Teenagers

Piper Jaffray, an investment bank and asset management firm, conducts an annual survey of teenagers in order to gather data about their preferences and analyze the preferences of this group, a large demographic whose preferences fluctuate due to various fads and fashion trends.

The results of its latest survey indicate that Adidas is continuing to take mindshare and market share from Nike. The following infographic is quite informative and provides further evidence of Adidas's momentum and that of the athleisure trend as a whole:

Despite sharp increases in share price over the past several years, Adidas appears to be reasonably valued, as per the below industry comparison chart:

Adidas has a PE ratio of 31.6 and a PS ratio of 2.0. Its price-sales ratio is lower than that of Nike due to its lower levels of profitability. However, if Adidas is able to continue increasing operating margins, then this gap should continue to narrow. Note that Adidas makes 74% as much as Nike in terms of total sales, while its market cap is half that of Nike. This indicates that Adidas has room to run in the future provided that it is able to continue increasing profitability.

The following excerpt is from my first article on Seeking Alpha, which I wrote in August 2016:

Due to adidas's continued rapid growth pace, the gap between their (Nike and Adidas) revenues should narrow and market cap should follow suit. A market cap of $50B seems entirely reasonable for adidas, which would represent about a 2.5x price-sales ratio given that 2016 FY revenues are projected to be around $20B. (Yearly revenue for 2016 is reported in prior link as projected to increase in "high teens"; revenue for FY 2015 was $18.05 billion). This is still a low number in comparison to Nike's price-sales ratio, which is currently hovering around 2.9. (Market cap of 97.32B divided by 2015 FY revenue of 30.9B times 1.1 to account for YoY growth). A market cap of $50B would represent a share price of $124, a 40% increase from its current valuation.

Adidas has finally broken that price target and continues to eat away at Nike's dominant position in the sportswear industry. However, Nike is and always has been a formidable, well-managed company and I don't expect it to rest on its laurels as North America has traditionally been its largest and most profitable market.

I recently read "The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing" by Al Ries and Jack Trout, a book in which the authors argue that in the long-run, two companies generally tend to dominate in any given industry.

We may be witnessing a manifestation of this principle in the athletic apparel industry: together, Adidas and Nike are 6.5x larger than the other three companies in the above chart, which may indicate that these two companies have reached a position from which they'll be able to comfortably co-dominate the global sportswear industry.

Conclusion

Adidas continues to produce excellent results and has been a bright spot in a sportswear industry that has experienced numerous shifts and sea changes over the past several years. Despite large share price increases in recent years, I still remain bullish as the company continues to execute well in North America and other regions like China.

I will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Also, I plan to begin writing articles more frequently on the site and would appreciate any suggestions as far as tickers or interesting companies to research (I've written quite exhaustively about the sportswear industry and am looking to branch out a little).

Please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns either via the comments section or via email (my email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.