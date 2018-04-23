ONE Gas Rally Heats Up

On April 30th, 2018 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) will issue its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018. The mid-cap natural gas distribution company looks to extend a reversal rally that began in the beginning of March. After trending lower for the entirety of 2018, shares floored at $62.20, found support, and now trade at around $67.50. The 8.6 percent rebound pushed shares above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. A positive earnings report might create enough momentum to turn the rally into a longer-term bullish trend as the 200-day moving average is approached.

From Finviz

With winter finally coming to an end, OGS will look to put up big numbers for the first quarter of 2018. Over the past three years, the gas utility company has either reported higher than expected or inline EPS despite trends in revenue. For example, 2017 Q1 saw a revenue miss of 7.6 percent from expectations, but the bottom line beat by 6.7 percent. OGS proves here it can be flexible if revenue levels aren’t favorable, and it will adjust costs appropriately and successfully.

From Investor Conference

In the fourth quarter of 2017, OGS saw a few different drivers of top line growth. The primary factor was an “increase from new rates primarily in Texas and Kansas” that was valued at $6.7 million according to the earnings press release. Most of these gains were caused by successful requests for “interim rate relief” in those states valued at $3.6 million and $2.9 million respectively. More requests stay pending for the beginning of 2018, but two major successes at the end of 2017 mean the company remains in good regulatory standing. These rate relief programs continue to allow OGS to be flexible with its costs and not be rattled by trends in weather. Kansas and Texas have the two lower average rate bases at 30 percent and 28 percent respectively.

From NOAA

Trends in weather improved over the previous year with fourth quarter 2017 being 12 percent colder than fourth quarter 2016. However, temperatures across the company’s service areas were 8 percent warmer than average. Fortunately, OGS’s major markets, Kansas and Oklahoma, were only 9 percent and 2 percent warmer compared to its smaller market, Texas, which was 19 percent warmer over the previous year.

Weather trends in the first three months of the year began average but became bearish in March. Kansas and Oklahoma were a bit warmer than normal in January and colder than normal in February, and Texas was a bit colder than normal in January and warmer than normal in February. In March, all three states saw significantly warmer temperatures than usual which will most likely lead to lower consumption reported in the first quarter report. This would make posting an earnings beat a bit tougher.

While revenue may ebb and flow with fundamental factors, OGS cost management proved to be very successful in the last quarter of 2017. Natural gas volumes were up 3 percent over the previous year, and total natural gas volumes delivered were up 1 percent. Despite a slight uptick in primary operations, costs only increased 0.25 percent with most of the increase in costs coming from higher labor and compensation costs. Managing costs is essential when outside factors like weather cause slowdowns in revenues and rates.

The last major change that needs to be discussed is the changes in cash flow and capital expenditures that will be expected over the next year. With the passing of the new tax reform in 2017, OGS has the ability to “continue investing in critical infrastructure while at the same time passing the benefit of lower cost to the customer through the reduction of federal taxes collected,” according to the Q4 conference call. The imbalance will reduce the amount of free cash flow the company reports while boosting capital expenditures into system upgrades to improve efficiencies and safety. This plan began moving in the last half of 2017, but 2018 guidance (as shown above) looks to extend capital investment further.

This change will do one of two things.

First, it will restrict the amount of cash OGS has on hand which will force the company to more austere if it plans to maintain its investment grade credit and dividend hikes (a 9 percent hike announced last earnings). OGS has an excellent fundamental position at the moment, but in poor economic moments, less capital can lead to less flexible financial positions that can force vulnerabilities in a company’s operations. Second, the extra money focusing on “system modernization” and “integrity” is not just going into a black hole. Investment in these ventures should result in cost efficiencies across the board in an already compact service area.

The utility industry can be a hard industry to sift through as most companies have similar flat operations in different regions around the country. One way is too look at the dividend payout. The current dividend yield of 2.75 percent is relatively low, but a recent increase shows OGS’s willingness to grow it. Valuation is the next thing to look at in the industry to evaluate. According to NYU Stern, the average P/E multiple for a utility company is around 27x. OGS at 21x is below average in general, but looking at where its share price has been trending, a little overvalued.

OGS is a solid mid-cap utility company with efficient operations in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. On the back of new tax reform and capital structure, OGS will continue to improve its services and solidify its market share in key markets in 2018. However, near-term weather trends will prevent any extreme beats this earnings report. Guidance will be the key to extending the rally. The stock is not a buy before earnings, but upon breaching its 200-day moving average, the shares become a buy on the momentum and good fundamental strength.

