Lululemon Continues To Exceed Expectations

The company has maintained high levels of profitability despite steep competition from other companies in the sportswear industry.

Lululemon continues to produce excellent results, which is due in part to the strength of athleisure.

I wrote my first article about Lululemon (LULU) in March 2017, titled "Lululemon Is A Long-Term Buy". I argued that the stock presented a buying opportunity on the basis of international growth potential and the strength of the athleisure trend.

Lululemon has sharply exceeded my expectations as its shares have increased by over 50% since the publication of that article and are now trading at all-time highs. In this article, I'll provide a few updates on recent developments pertinent to the company and also comment on its future prospects.

Q4 2017 Earnings Report

Lululemon posted impressive numbers for Q4 2017, which sent shares spiking to all-time highs. Net revenues increased by 16% on a currency-neutral basis, while gross margins increased by 210 basis points to 56.3%.

Operating margins also increased to 27.6%, an increase of 270 basis points compared to the previous year. This uptick in profitability is especially impressive for a number of reasons: the sportswear industry that Lululemon operates in is fiercely competitive, as it has to contend with larger companies like Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) for market share.

Secondly, Lululemon boasts the highest levels of profitability in its industry by a wide margin and has maintained operating margins that are far superior to those of any of its peers. The fact that the company continues to increase profitability in the face of strong competition indicates operational excellence on the part of management and the company as a whole.

I've expressed concern in the past about Lululemon's ability to sustain such high levels of profitability; I wrote in my last article on the company that:

It is possible that competition from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and other brands will prevent Lululemon from maintaining the same steep level of pricing, leading to decreases in profitability and operating margins.

Lululemon has continued to disprove these concerns, an impressive sign of the company's brand power and ability to charge premium prices for its apparel.

Company management also attributed its strong Q4 results in part to a website redesign that focused on higher-quality images of product and faster load times. E-commerce sales increased by 42% in Q4 relative to the quarter prior, which demonstrates the company's increased focus on direct-to-consumer sales.

International Expansion

Lululemon has done an excellent job of infiltrating international markets: sales outside of the United States and Canada increased by 43% from $171 million to $246 million for fiscal year 2017:

(Source: Image taken from Lululemon's 2017 10K report)

Growth in Asia has been a particularly bright spot for the company: sales in this region increased by 52% in Q4, compared to the same fiscal quarter a year prior. Sales in Europe also increased by 42% in Q4, and management noted on its conference call that it plans to increase its retail and DTC footprint in both of these regions:

Switching now to international. We continue to see a strong guest response as we expand our footprint and drive in that. In Asia for instance our combined comps were 52% in Q4, in particular we saw strength in digital where comps grew in the triple digits. We continue to go after local e-commerce experiences which in China will soon include a reach out store to augment our very successful team all e-commerce business in the region. We ended the year with 23 stores in Asia with our comping stores generating higher sales per foot than our overall corporate average. Looking toward 2018 we plan to open 15 to 20 new locations in this region. In Europe our total market growth was 42% in Q4. In 2018 we plan to open five to 10 stores in the UK, Germany and France, with four planned for Q1. We are encouraged by recent trends in Europe and continue to see this as a major opportunity for us although likely a slower build versus Asia.

It's instructive to note that international revenues only make up 9.3% of Lululemon's total sales, which should make this segment a driver of continued growth for the foreseeable future.

Increased Emphasis on Menswear

One of the big questions Lululemon has faced was whether or not the company would be able to successfully market to men. The company had traditionally marketed its yoga-inspired apparel to women, but has recently increased its focus on menswear.

It appears that Lululemon's efforts to market to men are working reasonably well thus far. Company management reported that sales of menswear increased by the double digits for Q4 2017, and spoke about the company's goals for 2020, which clearly indicate that menswear is a large part of its future objectives:

This vision supports the financial and operational goals we have previously offered for 2020. $4 billion in total revenue and $1 billion men's business, 25% ecommerce penetration and a $1 billion international business. We are on track-to achieve our goals and we're excited by the momentum we are currently seeing across the business.

The following quote is taken from the company's 2017 10K annual filing, and provides a glimpse into how Lululemon's management is planning to continue growing the company:

We look forward to continuing this strong momentum into fiscal 2018, focusing on our four key strategic growth pillars: Digital, Men's, North America, and International, underpinned by innovations in product, our distinctive brand and community approach, and our vertically-integrated model.

Athleisure Continues to Shine

Remember the articles that predicted the end of athleisure? For those who may be unfamiliar with the term, athleisure refers a fashion trend that has seen consumers don athletic-inspired apparel and footwear for everyday purposes. This article by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is informative and particularly useful given that Wilson is widely considered to be the creator of the athleisure trend.

In a nutshell, consumers have taken a liking to fashion-oriented, casual apparel and footwear as opposed to performance-oriented gear that is meant primarily for use in the gym. This trend has bolstered the performance of companies like Adidas and Lululemon that specialize in this type of apparel.

The athleisure trend has contributed to Lululemon's success, and there appears to be little sign that the trend will slow down anytime soon. However, fashion trends are notoriously fickle and investors should keep a close eye on shifts in trends and consumer preferences.

Valuation

Lululemon appears a bit on the expensive side on a fundamental basis, as per the below industry comparison chart:

Its valuation metrics are among the highest among its peer group, although this is attributable in part to its superior profitability. It appears that investors have priced in much of Lululemon's excellent results of late.

While Lululemon may appear to some value-conscious investors to be overvalued, I believe that its high fundamental valuation is warranted to some degree given its solid operational results and international growth prospects.

I do believe that the company is an attractive investment for an investor with a long-term horizon. However, I do agree that the company appears fully valued and that some of the "good news" has been priced in.

Lululemon's future share price performance depends on whether or not the company will be able to maintain its industry-leading operating margins. I remain optimistic about this, given that the company has managed to do this thus far, despite fierce competition and the availability of lower-priced apparel from competitors like Nike and Adidas.

Whether or not its operating margins are sustainable in the long-run rests on whether the company is able to maintain its brand image as a supplier of high-quality sportswear, so as to avoid the over saturation and decline in brand perception experienced to some degree by companies like Ralph Lauren (RL).

Conclusion

Lululemon continues to impress in terms of both sales growth and profitability, which has led to a sharp rally in share price. The company's international growth, focus on e-commerce, and attention to profitability have allowed it to achieve outperformance in a highly competitive sportswear industry.

I will continue to monitor the company's performance and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns either via the comments section or through email (email address is located in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.