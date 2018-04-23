Microsoft: Don't Miss Your Chance To Act Before Earnings

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) continues to grow from strength to strength and reward its shareholders along the way. Microsoft continues to successfully grow its cloud business, Azure, at a strong clip. However, unlike Amazon (AMZN), the rest of Microsoft's operations are highly free cash flow generative. In fact, I argue, that in spite of its size and following, that Microsoft is still undervalued.

Azure's Prospects

In hindsight, Microsoft's stock would have been a terrible stock to own from 2000 to around 2014 (even up to some points in 2015). However, it has recently turned the corner and entered what I believe to be a 'new era'. Generally, as deep value investor, my references to 'new era' companies are said with a sardonic tone. However, in this case, I think that such blank statements would cause investors to miss the opportunity to profit from Microsoft's Azure's potential.

Furthermore, Azure continues to growth at a remarkably strong clip, with revenue increasing +85% YoY. Incidentally, in its last quarter, Q2 2018, its revenue was up a staggering 98% YoY. Some sources now estimate that Microsoft's run rate makes it the number one cloud vendor, above Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS platform.

While Microsoft continues to be highly successful in pivoting more towards a service and subscription business model, the competition is fiercer than ever. While I continue to be dismissive of Amazon, claiming that its stock is super overvalued, Amazon's only strong profitable line comes from its AWS platform – offsetting the losses from its retail segment. Thus, Amazon is steadfast and determined not to lose any market-share in the cloud space. For now, AWS has been more consumers facing and tailored towards start-ups, whereas Microsoft's north start continues to be established enterprises. Thus, although these two giants presently have minimal overlap, it is only a matter of time before their respective markets become saturated and they will have to turn and start encroaching on each other's markets.

Valuation

I concede that Microsoft's present valuation is higher than its 5-year average (highlighted pink). For example, in the above table, we can see its price to sales ratio is 7.8X vs. its 5-year average of 4.7X. I should highlight, that I'm a huge fan of the P/S ratio because I believe that it quite a stable ratio that is nicely reflective of investors’ sentiment towards a stock. Also, I admit that Microsoft's stock has indeed rallied quite significantly by +30% since I started highlighting that there was strong opportunity to profit from Microsoft last May 2017 - including its recent choppy period of the last couple of months.

So on the one hand, its shares are indeed more expensive. But on the other hand, Azure has had a chance to further develop and deepen its moat. Overall, its stock is a little more expensive while, at the same time, slightly less risky and certain that Azure will continue to be a success for Microsoft.

Furthermore, readers can think of Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment, comprising of Windows, Microsoft Surface and its Gaming (such as Xbox), as more of a legacy business segment that makes up roughly 40% of Microsoft's consolidated revenue and is highly profitable to shareholders - although not growing particularly fast, more of the case of just ticking up over time.

Then, shareholders are still exposed to Microsoft's aggressive growth segment, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud which continues to grow from strength to strength. However, the beauty of Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment is that it is very much embryonic, and far from reaching saturation in its end markets, it is already astonishingly profitable, with operating profit margins of +30% for H1 2018.

Risks Of Investing In Microsoft

No matter how nascent the cloud sector is, with Amazon's AWS targeting to young businesses, while Microsoft goes after blue-chips; these two are certainly not battling alone. For example, Alphabet's (GOOGL)(GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai has recently stated,

[...] based on publicly reported data for the 12 months ending December 2017, [Google Cloud Platform] is the fastest growing major public cloud provider in the world.

Alphabet was slow to start its cloud business rolling, but now it is picking up speed and a fast pace.

Furthermore, investor sentiment is notoriously fickle, and while for now, investors are more than happy to pay a premium to participate in Microsoft's long-term growth, this optimism can be interspersed with periods of animosity or despondency, such as if Microsoft misses analysts estimates in its upcoming quarterly earnings.

Takeaway

Microsoft is a household name. Yet, I still believe that the stock remains mispriced and undervalued. The competition in the cloud sector is intense and Microsoft will need to continue to deploy managerial resources, focus and above all, large sums of capital for it to successfully guard against Amazon, Alphabet, IBM (IBM) (article still free) and others, from taking market share. Regardless, of its upcoming earnings results, investors would be much better off investing now and holding its stock for 2-3 years and to fully disregarding any vicissitudes from its upcoming results.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

