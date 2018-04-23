Grainger's Strategy To Drive Better Volumes Showing Good Results

Grainger's price cuts have definitely reignited volume gains for the company, leading to better than expected results in the first quarter and impressive share recovery in the mid-sized customer segment.

I haven’t been all that impressed with Grainger’s (GWW) strategy in recent years, and I think strategic issues are at least in part responsible for the stock’s underperformance relative to other distributors like MSC Industrial (MSM) and Fastenal (FAST) over the last three to five years. But credit where it is due – management’s most recent initiatives appear to be working out well, and the stock is quickly closing those performance gaps, having outperformed MSC, Fastenal, and HD Supply (HDS) over the last two years and especially in the last 12 months.

It remains to be seen whether Grainger can continue to leverage these improvements into ongoing sales and margin expansion. Amazon (AMZN) looms large as a threat and I think the entire industrial distribution space may find margin expansion to be more challenging than the Street expects.





Even Stripping Out Non-Core Items, This Was A Good Quarter

Grainger announced better than expected first quarter results, as the company’s efforts to drive volume continue to pay off and margins improve.

Revenue rose 9%, with U.S. sales (which make up three-quarters of the business) up 8% on a 9% improvement in volume. Although volume with large customers lagged slightly, 7% volume growth is hardly a bad result and the 30% growth with medium-sized customers certainly suggests the company is winning back some of the market share it lost in this segment over the last three years or so (from around 5% to 2%). Price was down about 2%, as the company continues to see the impact of its price-for-volume strategic shift, while MSC (price/mix up 0.4%) and Fastenal (up 50-100bp) saw some price leverage this quarter. Revenue in the Canada business fell 6% on a double-digit decline in volume, while the “Other” category was up 18%.

Margins remain a big topic of conversation in the MRO distributor space, and Grainger did comparatively okay. Margin declined 60bp, similar to MSC’s 80bp drop, but outperformed more strongly relative to expectations (up 70bp versus consensus versus MSC’s 40bp outperformance). For its part, Fastenal just met expectations with its gross margin (down 75bp).

Grainger continues to see losses in its Canadian business, but the loss shrank yoy by about $7 million. In the U.S. business, which generates over 90% of segment profit, income rose 15% and the margin expanded by a full point. All told, Grainger saw its operating margin improve by 100bp (110bp at the segment level), versus MSC’s 50bp improvement and Fastenal’s 50bp decline.





Management also elected to raise guidance for the year after beating the average sell-side estimate by $0.32 (or close to 10%) on a core basis. Grainger management boosted its sales growth outlook from 3%-7% to 5%-8%, its margin outlook from 10.5%-11.1% to 11.1%-11.5%, and its EPS outlook from $12.95-$14.15 to $14.30-$15.30, which definitely stands out from its peer group.





Can It Continue?

Grainger management realized that their prices had gotten too high, particularly with Amazon’s entrance into the industrial distribution market, and they’ve moved aggressively to shrink that gap. According to a survey by Goldman Sachs, Grainger has cut prices on average at a high teens rate since the summer of 2017, while prices at Amazon are down around 5% and prices at MSC are down around 2% (Fastenal is actually up 1% in pricing over that period).

Although Grainger is still more expensive than Amazon on average, and Amazon is usually the cheapest option across the board, price isn’t the only factor that goes into MRO purchasing decisions. Grainger has made considerable efforts to improve its online sales effort (particularly in terms of providing product information and improved search functions), and online sales have risen from less than 40% of sales a few years ago to over 60%. Grainger has also continued to invest in its assortment in an effort to differentiate itself from other distributors.

Even so, I believe there are valid long-term concerns about the intrinsic profitability of industrial distribution. As more sales have gone online, and since Amazon has entered the market, pricing transparency has improved noticeably and that’s almost never a good thing for distributors. Companies that specialize (like MSC’s focus on metalworking) can still leverage the value in their sales force (helping customers pick exactly the right products for their needs) and other offerings like vendor-managed inventory and industrial vending machines (a big area of focus at Fastenal) can help retain customers to some extent, but I think it’s going to get harder for Grainger to stand out from the crowd and justify/support higher prices.

It’s also likely that competition and transparency are only going to increase from here. There is already a big overlap between Amazon and Grainger in their product offerings, which doesn’t help Grainger, and that is likely to increase in the future, particularly as Grainger’s larger markets like janitorial and material handling supplies don’t really offer much specialty value. Berkshire Hathway (BRK.A) is also an ongoing threat; while it no longer seems that Berkshire is as interested in becoming a strong presence in online industrial distribution, the company’s eSupply business acts as a facilitator for smaller distributors who wish to expand their online presence.

The Opportunity

Grainger should be able to continue growing revenue at a mid-single-digit rate, but I don’t really see how they grow much faster than that on a long-term basis. Grainger is already one of the largest players in the MRO space (with around 5% share in the U.S.) and as has been seen recently with MSC, a lot of the smaller acquireable competitors come with lower margins. Although international markets could offer some theoretical growth potential, Grainger’s ex-U.S. forays have generally performed poorly and I don’t see this as a credible path to growth. There are still some opportunities to add particular business/market “silos”, but not enough to really move the needle.

I’m actually more concerned about margin leverage. Gross margin peaked in the mid-40%’s about five years ago and I have a hard time seeing how the company will drive significant long-term improvement given the increased price transparency in the market and the increasing “online-ification” of MRO sales. Simply put, customers know who charges what, they know when suppliers offer rebates, and they are wiling to take their business elsewhere, particularly for more routine supplies. Grainger has been improving its SG&A efficiency, and likely can squeeze a little more out of this line-item, but I think mid-teens operating margins are probably out of reach. I do see a few things Grainger can do in terms of working capital management and other cash flow items, but I don’t really see FCF margins breaking out of the 7%-9% range on a long-term basis.

The Bottom Line

Although Grainger has done a little better over the last two years than I’d expected, investors still would have done better with an S&P 500 index fund and I think MSC has an incrementally better outlook from here. While I’m not excited about the long-term outlook for Grainger, I happily acknowledge the reality that the company is doing well in the here and now and could have another few good quarters left, even as the volume comps will get more challenging later in 2018. For longer-term investors, though, I think you need a pretty bullish outlook on margins to see substantial upside from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.