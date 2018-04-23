Bullish Takeaways From Vericel's Analyst And Investor Day

On April 11, 2018, Vericel (VCEL) hosted an Analyst and Investor Day in New York City. The overall tone was very bullish, and after listening to the 2.5-hour webcast and reviewing all 132 slides in the slide deck, I feel highly confident about the company's immediate and long-term prospects. While no updated guidance numbers on the first quarter were given, quite a few exciting new details were unveiled. Without further ado, let's get to the action!

Brief Company Overview: (Skip this section if you are a Vericel veteran.)

Before presenting some key takeaways, let me provide a brief company overview for readers new to this company. Vericel is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn markets. They currently offer two commercial products, MACI, the leading autologous cartilage repair product for knee repair, and Epicel, the only permanent skin replacement product in the severe burn care field. Each product is autologous; a small sample of donor tissue is taken from a patient, grown significantly in a laboratory, and then returned to the patient and inserted into the knee or over a severe burn area. New management took over this company in 2014, transitioned from Carticel (a less-effective cartilage repair procedure) to MACI, and has since rejuvenated the company's sales growth and brought it to profitability. This article focuses exclusively on Vericel's Investor Day; for a more comprehensive overview of Vericel's products and commercial viability, I encourage readers to read my previous article on Vericel, located here: Vericel: Breakthrough Cell Therapy, and to peruse the Vericel website, available here: Vericel Website.

Bullish Opening and Closing Statements by Nick Colangelo, President and CEO:

During conference calls and presentations, management are traditionally very cautious when it comes to forward-looking statements. (Except, of course, for Elon Musk, who perpetually effuses with enthusiasm and hyperbolic timelines, caution be damned.) They paint their companies' past performance in the best possible light but are generally conservative regarding the future; lest they risk underperforming their pronouncements and underwhelming investors. Opening and closing remarks are generally carefully prepared, and if examined carefully, can provide important clues to the future prospects of a company. This being said, let's take a look at CEO Nick Colangelo's opening statement:

It's a really exciting time for our company right now. we've entered a very significant period of growth which we believe is sustainable - both revenue growth and margin expansion, driven by the strong commercial performance of both of our marketed products...

This statement, to borrow Colangelo's word, is "exciting." Instead of highlighting last quarter's impressive performance, patting his company on the back, and being coy about the future, as many CEOs do in such remarks, Colangelo focuses on "right now." The present is an "exciting time" of "significant" and "sustainable" growth for Vericel. His closing remarks are equally promising, this time about the future:

[We] certainly have an exciting portfolio of products that have propelled the company to a top-tier growth profile... [We are] well on our way to becoming a company in 2020 with 100 mil in revenue and gross margins north of 60%... a really attractive profile for investors...

This future revenue and gross margin growth are depicted in the slide below:

Vericel Analyst and Investor Day

Colangelo noted that manufacturing is essentially a fixed cost; they can take on considerably more production volume without significantly increasing manufacturing expenses.

Answers to Important Questions During the Q&A:

Although the question-and-answer session took place at the end of the Investor Day, I am addressing it early in my article, as it expresses some revealing answers to questions about Vericel that I know are on many Vericel investors' minds. Here are the most noteworthy questions and answers, fielded by CEO Nick Colangelo and paraphrased by me unless in quotation marks:

Q: Are you planning to, at some time, "expand beyond the knee" with MACI? A: In short, yes. Publications outside US have covered this, and there are future market opportunities; ankles are the largest opportunity, then shoulders, then hips. They are not at a point where they can provide a timeline for this, and they are currently developing complimentary items: "instrument sets and delivery methods." (In the MACI Q&A., Chief Operating Officer Dan Orlando said that some physicians are already doing MACI procedures on these other joints but stressed that these procedures are "off label."

Q: Are you worried about competitors? A: "Fortunately, there is nothing else out there that we're chasing." MACI clearly has a first mover advantage.

Q: What about international expansion? A: For unspecified reasons, their European manufacturing facility failed, and they had to shut it down "right after they carried the assets." They have tried to enable manufacturing "here and ship there," but it has not been possible so far. They are still considering expanding into Japan.

Q: What about "ICT"? (I believe this question is addressing Vericel's Ixmyelocel-T product-under-development: a patient-specific multicellular therapy using cells from the donor patient's bone marrow and then injected into the donor's failing heart tissue. [Readers, please correct me if I am wrong on this]) A: Short and disappointingly non-revealing: "Just assume nothing is coming this year and in the near term."

Key Takeaways about Both Products From the Corporate Overview:

In addition to discussing past performance (which I reviewed in my previous Vericel article), Colangelo provided three enlightening points to consider:

MACI and Epicel are the only FDA approved products in their respective classes. There are currently no "like" competitors on the market.

As autologous therapies, they are not subject to generic competition. No ANDA process, no biosimilar pathways for other biologics. They represent potentially "long-lived assets" for the company.

Both products are highly efficacious: MACI has a 90% significant improvement rate for knee cartilage repair and Epicel has a 90% survival rate for catastrophic burn patients.

Insights From the MACI Product Overview, Commercial Update, and Case Studies:

Dr. David Recker provided a detailed description of the procedure and discussed his transition from using Carticel to exclusively using MACI. He touted MACI as a vastly superior product due to MACI surgery being much easier, shorter, and less invasive. Dr. Eric Strauss, a second surgeon, also transitioned from Carticel to MACI over the last year and elaborated on these advantages, saying the following:

I am extremely pleased with the results i've seen so far... I really need to tell you it's a dramatic and really impressive evolution in this technique... it's a much easier and faster procedure... better for the surgeon and the patient... this is going to open the doors to those surgeons who previously were unwilling or unable to do the Carticel procedure.

Dr. Strauss added that, compared to Carticel, MACI provides significantly less post-op pain, range of motion returns much much faster, and rehab is accelerated - 9 months versus 16 months on average. In addition, MACI can treat defects in locations impossible with Carticel. He also expressed that reimbursement has gotten much easier. "Vericel has a team that takes care of just about everything," he said.

After discussing his transition to MACI, Dr. Strauss reviewed a MACI surgery case involving an eighteen-year-old collegiate rower, whom he says is doing "extraordinarily well."

A third surgeon, Dr. Sabrina Strickland, also presented a successful case study and said that she is doing 1 MACI biopsy per week. She mentioned that she trains 7 fellows per year and that MACI is "extremely easy" to teach to new surgeons.

Dan Orlando, Chief Operating Officer, reiterated that "physicians have a very positive perception of MACI" and stated that the 5-year data is very convincing to doctors and patients. Regarding sales representative expansion, he said that 40 reps (up from 28 in 2017) are in the field now as of April 1 and should be able to reach 90% of the sports medicine physicians.

MACI versus Microfracture and DeNovo:

Both Dr. Recker and Dr. Strauss emphasized MACI as being far superior to Microfracture. MACI shows significantly better results in both pain and function: 90% of patients had statistically significant improvement versus 70% for Microfracture, and the significantly better results continued over the course of the voluntary trial of 5+ years.

In fact, Dr. Strauss refuses to do Microfracture surgery. He said that Microfracture has a "very short-term benefit" and a "detrimental effect on any secondary procedure."

Dr. Strickland discussed MACI versus DeNovo knee surgery. She explained that DeNovo's tissue comes from a baby's cartilage or a donor under age 13, and that is "much less appealing to patients than being a self-donor." Also, she said that DeNovo tissue packets costs $5500 each, the procedure uses 2-3, and insurance generally does not cover it.

Olympic Athlete Dara Torres Celebrity Sales Campaign:

Vericel has a MACI patient, Dara Torres, who just happens to be a 12-time Olympic medalist, a former world record-holder in three swimming events, and who at age 41 was the oldest swimmer to ever compete in the Olympics. (I think a "wow" is in order!) On March 5, 2018, it was announced that Torres will be teaming up with Vericel in an advertising campaign called "It's Your Move." Here are a few snippets from her presentation at the Investors Day:

"[Before the surgery] I couldn't go down stairs or pick up my daughter."

"When i found out about [MACI], 'i was all in.'"

"i love how it uses my own cells."

"...not just for athletes... for anyone who wants to be their best."

"my knee feels awesome."

Epicel: Saving Lives and Gaining Traction:

Dr. David Recker provided an overview of Epicel. He explained that other options include cadaver allograft, skin xenograft from a pig, and biosynthetic dressing, but these are temporary only. Epicel is the only permanent solution, and it is autologous, so there is "no worry" about rejection. Epicel is a tried and proven product, having FDA approval since 2007.

Two heart-wrenching case studies of severe burn victims - a fire chief and a victim of a boating accident - were presented, vividly showing how Epicel saves peoples' lives. The boating accident victim was given only a 30% chance to live, and she has now recovered and is going about her daily life, as has the fire chief.

Epicel saves lives. Significantly. The graph below shows that 90% of severe burn patients using Epicel survived versus 38% with standard care:

Source: Vericel Investor Day

During the Epicel Q&A, one of the featured doctors (Dr. Jeffrey Litt or William Dominic [not sure which]) said that as his familiarity with Epicel has grown, his threshold for using it has decreased. Previously, he only considered using it on patients with 75%+ burns on their body; now he will consider using it for patients with burns from the mid 50+%. Assuming other doctors share this opinion, this expansion of suitability is a big positive and foretells future Epicel usage growth.

It was emphasized that Epicel is seasonal and sales are volatile from quarter to quarter (it is dependent on severe accidents, which are to a degree random but more common in the summer); but Vericel does expect to see "high single or low double-digit growth on a rolling 4-quarter basis."

Highlights from CFO Gerard Michel's Vericel Financial Overview:

Not giving any guidance on how quarter 1 is going (C'mon Man!)

Most significant statement: "Over this year and in the coming years, we should see strong growth in earnings."

Acquired Vericel in 2014. Revenue was flat to declining. Now, 3 straight quarters of 30+% growth.

Did have first positive GAAP quarter last quarter, but due to seasonality of both products, investors shouldn't expect that to be consistent for a while.

No additional financing necessary.

Vericel has "adequate labor to grow significantly and adequate footprint to grow for many, many years without major capital investments."

Implementing automatic record system should lower costs and goods.

Growth drivers: Increasing number of surgeons, more biopsies per surgeon, and expanding number of burn centers using Epicel.

Revenue will grow significantly faster than operating expenses.

42,658,569 fully diluted shares outstanding. (I own most of those. Just kidding; I wish!)

Long-Term MACI Growth Drivers and Potential Acquisitions:

Michel reiterated future plans to expand the product to other joints (definitely good to hear this!), other delivery methods, and other manufacturing opportunities to "expand the market and improve financial profile of the product." He also vaguely alluded to "accessing [acquiring?] innovative products that make sense for our [product] portfolio." He said that they are "focusing on innovative products that will build either sports medicine or severe burn care franchises... to enter new verticals."

Final Thoughts:

The additional color and commentary provided in Vericel's Analyst and Investor Day has strengthened my belief that VCEL, the stock, has much growth potential over the next few years as Vericel's two commercial products gain momentum. Its biggest weaknesses, in my opinion, are that as a stock it is relatively unknown, and with a stock price of less than $15, shares are not suitable for purchase by some mutual funds. As long as the company performs as expected, these two problems should sort themselves out soon. I purchased more shares after reviewing the Investor Day, and I eagerly await the 1st quarter earnings report.

If you are interested in listening to the webcast and/or viewing the slides yourself, you can access them here: Investor Day Presentation. I do warn you that there are numerous graphic knee surgery and burn victim images.

If any of you would like to share additional information regarding Vericel's financial metrics, future potential, and/or bullish or bearish sentiments, please post your comments below. I would enjoy reading your ideas. Also, if you have knowledge regarding potential competitors and/or other similar companies in the biotech space, I would appreciate your input. Lastly, feel free to click the like button if you are so inclined. Thanks for reading and best of luck with your investments.

