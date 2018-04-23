Tesla: Where Exactly Is The Upside?

In a recent article I illustrated the attainable market for the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 was far smaller than most people imagined. Once you can identify the attainable market, an investor can use all types of metrics to try to determine the probabilities of one company attaining a certain percentage of that market share. Although, market share projections are highly suspect as no model can predict how the market will react to new competition. As new technology and designs enter the market leaders do not sit idly as a new competitor eats up their market share. The market leaders will innovate, imitate, restructure and undercut the competition to protect their turf. Due to this fact, a new entrant may have an amazing year, but it is very hard to maintain an extraordinary market share in the automotive industry.

The narrative for those who are long Tesla holds that Tesla is a revolutionary company. As EV sales grow Tesla will revolutionize the auto industry and eventually dominate the industry. The narrative also suggests that Tesla is a technology company. Tesla will employ technology to build cars more efficiently and reap a much higher margin than industry standards. Due to this belief, Tesla has been valued as a technology startup. However, when 90% of Tesla’s revenue comes from automotive sales, there's no denying that they are an automotive manufacturer.

Fortunately, it is easy to see how the market values success in the automotive industry. When you pair the market fundamentals of industry leaders with the attainable Model 3 market, it is also easy to see that there's no rational upside to Tesla at the current valuations.

The table below highlights the market fundamentals of the automotive industry leaders compared to that of Tesla.

Sources: Focus2move| World Car Brands Ranking - 2017 final count, YCharts: The Modern Financial Data Research Platform - Stock Screener, Excel Addin, Stock Charts and More

As you can see, on average, the top manufacturers in the world sell over six million cars a year, have annual revenues over $173 billion, net income of $9 billion, assets of $280 billion and book values over $76 billon. More importantly, the markets value the top manufacturers in the industry with a price to sales ratio on average of .4539 and a valuation of $15,693 per vehicle sold. Compare that to Tesla, which only had sales of 103,000 in 2017 and total revenue of approximately $12 billion. With a current price to sales ratio of 4.08 and an astounding valuation of approximately $475,000 per sale, Tesla’s current valuation already is priced to unrealistic perfection.

The narrative holds that Model 3 sales will grow Tesla revenues significantly and superior margins will justify the current valuation. But if the Model 3 sells to perfection, doesn’t that just bring Tesla a bit closer to the industry leaders? Say EV sales grow exponentially and Tesla can sell over 6 million vehicles a year. Tesla would become an industry leader, but there already are companies creating that type of revenue and the market values those companies at $15,693 per sale. If Tesla becomes an industry leader, why would Tesla’s $9 billion of net income be worth multiples more than Honda’s (NYSE:HMC) or Ford’s (NYSE:F) or GM’s (NYSE:GM)?

By simply applying average market fundamentals of the industry leaders to Tesla we can obtain a clear picture of how unrealistic the Tesla valuation is. Using the average price to sales ratio of the industry leaders how many Model 3 sales would be needed to justify the current valuation?

Assuming an average Model 3 sales price of $50,000 Tesla would need to sell 1,920,925 Models 3s per year. However, even at that level of sales Tesla would still be valued at $53,263 per sale a full $37,570 more than the market leader average and $24,878 more than Mercedes (DDAIY) which holds the highest valuation per sale.

However, this argument is all for naught, as building and selling 1.9 million Model 3s is currently impossible. First, Tesla would need to add tens of billions of dollars in plant and equipment to approach that level of production. The significant dilution required for that type of investment would drive Tesla valuations closer to industry averages. There's a reason the market values the industry leaders at a price to sales of .4539, it is a capital-intensive business with low margins. Indeed, average total assets for industry leaders average $282 billion, compared to Tesla’s $29 billion. That means there's a whole lot of capital investment needed to approach to that level of production.

Second, even if Tesla could build that many Model 3s, they could not sell them. As I showed in my previous article, demand for $50,000 cars is not all that large. Indeed, by looking at worldwide sales leaders we can clearly see that fact.

Focus2move| Best selling cars in the World - Top 100 in 2017

To reach sales of 1.9 million the Model 3 would have to outsell the current world sales leader by approximately 696,000 cars per year. Never mind the fact the Toyota Corolla sells for an average price of around $20,000. The best worldwide seller in the $50,000 car market is the Mercedes C Class with annual sales of 357,000. Obviously, achieving the sales needed to justify Tesla’s current valuation is a theoretical impossibility at $50,000 per vehicle.

So where should Tesla be valued assuming the Model 3 is wildly successful? Let us assume the Model 3 becomes the worldwide top seller in its class with 375,000 sales, beating the Mercedes C Class by a fair margin. Remember, this is annual sales, so the Model 3 would have to maintain this level year after year. This is a generous assumption, as this equates to 210,000 US sales which is 71% of the total US market for mid-size luxury cars or 45% of the small luxury market. Highly improbable on a year after year basis.

In addition to assuming the Model 3 is a best seller, I also assumed energy revenue growth of 300%. With Tesla achieving what most all would consider a smashing success, the indicated share price would be $90.97 and a valuation per sale of $32,147. This would put Tesla in line with Mercedes on a valuation/sale basis. However, this scenario assumes no dilution. Judging from current production issues, it is probably unrealistic to assume Tesla could produce 7,500 Model 3s a week without additional investment and dilution.

What if Tesla is only successful with the Model 3 and energy revenue?

Assuming 80,000 US sales would put the Model 3 at the top of the Small Luxury Market. A 100% increase in energy revenue also could be considered a huge success. Applying an average automotive industry leader price to sales ratio to that revenue that gives us a share price of $57 and a valuation of $39,012 per sale.

So, I ask, why should Tesla be valued at $475,000 per sale when the best in the industry are valued at $15,700 per sale? What's Tesla going to achieve that current industry leaders have not already achieved? I would change my investment thesis on a dime if someone could show me with facts and data how Tesla can even get to 3 million sales a year and earn a net revenue significantly better than competitors.

In the last week we heard that Tesla’s over-automation of the Model 3 line was a mistake. We also heard that Tesla was going to employ significantly more labor to try to get the Model 3 to 6,000 units per week. Elon Musk essentially admitted there will be no material margin difference between Tesla and other efficient builders in the industry. If Tesla has admitted they can’t build cars more efficiently, why should they be valued differently? Does it really matter if they are building EVs Or ICE cars? At some point the market will rationally value a dollar of revenue as a dollar of revenue.

I recently read a long article where they stated their investment thesis was because they thought autonomous ride-hailing was the wave of the future. They also thought Tesla was well positioned to capitalize on that future. While they may be correct, that future is 10-20 years out. In the meantime, Tesla must not only survive, but thrive in the auto industry to make that happen.

Tesla financials show us they cannot survive without significant and ongoing capital infusions. Valuation metrics of industry leaders shows us Tesla is absurdly overvalued in the current market. Automotive market analysis shows us there's no way Tesla can sell enough cars to justify its current valuation. Add all that to the fact that Tesla can build no new products without billions and billions of additional investments in manufacturing capacity.

That tells us Tesla and its valuation are 100% reliant on easy money continuing to flow in the capital markets. In a market that was artificially inflated with fake money from central banks, I venture that now is not the time to be looking 10 years into the future. By September the Fed will be sucking $50 billion a month out of the markets. Throw in the ECB pivoting to Quantitative Tightening and easy money will soon be hard to find.

Rational markets will indeed return and there's no amount of good Model 3 production news that can justify buying Tesla anywhere near its current valuations.

