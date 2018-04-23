Ball Corporation Not Quite On The Ball Yet

Ball Corporation’s (BLL) revenue growth over the past two years has been erratic, with much of the gains coming from its acquisition of Rexam in 2016. Debt levels are still considerably high and the cash flow forecast for 2018 leaves something to be desired. With a goal is to take free cash flow up to $1 billion by 2019 (up from $920 million in 2017), Ball has its work cut out over fiscal 2018. If synergies from the acquisition are not realized over the next few quarters in the form of improved margins, Ball’s valuation may move lower before the company regains traction in its biggest market: North and Central America. That eventuality will then open up a window of opportunity for investors to buy in or add to their position in a market leader with a slow but sustainable growth trajectory.

The Positives

Although more than 50% of sales come from outside the United States, North and Central America accounted for 38% of the company’s net sales reported for FY-17. In these markets, Ball has the advantage of having built strong relationships with key clients like The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and its affiliated bottlers, Anheuser-Busch InBev n.v./s.a. (ABI), Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Unilever N.V. (UN)

Moreover, the metal container market is showing overall growth despite recent declines in carbonated beverage cans, as mentioned in this excerpt from the 2017 annual report:

“The overall metal container industry is growing globally and is expected to continue to grow in the medium to long term despite the North American industry having seen recent declines in standard-sized aluminum beverage packaging for the carbonated soft drink market.”

Another plus is the fact that the overall metal packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the next three years, with gains mainly coming from China, India, and Brazil.

“The global metal packaging market is projected to reach $135.69 Billion by 2020, with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2015 to 2020. This is because strong growth of end-use industries in developing countries including India, China, and Brazil is further anticipated to propel the market growth over the projected period. The North American region accounted for around 34.4% of the total market share in terms of value, followed by the European and Asia-Pacific regions. However, as the urbanization is rising in developing countries such as China and India, are estimated to grow at a higher rate from 2015 to 2020.”

Over 90% of Ball’s revenue comes from packaging, and with the majority share coming from overseas markets, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of that global growth.

Moreover, Ball owns large chunks of market share in key markets like the United States (40%), Europe including Russia (42%), and South America (55%), which is impressive considering the number of competitors in the segment, which include Ardagh Group (ARD), Crown Holdings (CCK), Silgan Containers and Metal Container Corporation (SLGN), a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch. The scale of these companies presents a formidable barrier to entry for newer players, who must resort to innovative means to gain any traction in almost any market around the world.

Naturally, we’ll also need to look at the flip side while building an investment thesis.

The Negatives

At the end of fiscal 2017, which ended on December 31, 2017, Ball Corporation was carrying $6.518 billion in long-term debt and $488 million in cash. The company paid $285 million towards interest expense and $129 million as cash dividends. With earnings before interest and taxes for the year at $802 million.

While the balance sheet has enough room and strength to help the company to keep paying its dividends and do more acquisitions if needed, the biggest concern is Ball Corporation’s recent performance.

Though net sales grew from $8.4 billion in 2013 to $10.98 billion by 2017, it was not a steady and stable increase that you normally associate with companies that have market-leading positions. Sales increased by $1.9 billion in 2017 and $1.06 billion in 2016 compared to the year before, but a bulk of that growth was due to the Rexam acquisition.

As I mentioned before, 2018 will be a very crucial year for Ball Corporation’s beverage packaging business as the company exploits synergies, improves margins and takes advantage of the increased scale.

Investment Case

If the fourth quarter 2017 numbers are anything to go by, things are indeed looking good for Ball Corporation. Global beverage can volumes grew nearly 2% in 2017 and almost 2.5% in the fourth quarter.

The company is planning to hit $2 billion in comparable EBITDA and in excess of $1 billion in cash flow by 2019. It must be noted that free cash flow was 920 million in 2017, with a forecast of 900 million for 2018. Though not exactly a highly inspiring forecast, it is not a very bad one either.

Much of the investment case rests on the company’s ability to deliver on these goals, realize the synergies from the Rexam purchase and take advantage of the global growth in this market to bolster its organic numbers.

The company is currently trading at a PE of 17 times forward earnings, and when you compare that to its peers it's clear that the market expects strong growth from Ball Corporation. If the synergies do materialize as planned and margins improve, the expansion at the bottom line could bring valuation closer to those of its industry peers.

But until that happens, I can only recommend a wait-and-watch approach. This is no doubt a solid long-term investment, but not at the current valuation.

