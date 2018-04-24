Sugar Dissolves

Sugar can be one of the most volatile soft commodities in the world. Since the early 1970's the price has ranged from 2.29 cents per pound to highs of over 66 cents.

Sugar is a staple commodity that most people take for granted. I will never forget back in 1985 when the price fell to the lows at just under 3 cents per pound I tried to convince my boss at the time to dip a toe in the sugar market on the long side. He dismissed my suggestion, saying, "Why would I ever want to buy something that I can get free in a restaurant?" Meanwhile, over three decades later, restaurants and many other businesses continue to give sugar away for free with their products, and these days the price is over five-time higher than at that 1985 low. Over the past year and a half, we have watched as the price of sugar dropped from almost 24 cents per pound to almost half that value over recent sessions as the price of the commodity that many people on the planet consume each day has dissolved like a sweet lump in a hot cup of coffee.

A big drop from October 2016

In August 2015, nearby ICE sugar futures fell to the lowest level since June 2008 when the price hit 10.13 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price found a bottom in August 2015 and over the next fourteen months the price of the sweet commodity more than doubled in value. Sugar had declined to a level where production slowed, inventories began to drop, and demand increased. In October 2016, sugar futures reached a high of 23.90 cents per pound, which turned out to be a significant top and since then it has been declining in value. Sugar fell to a low of 12.53 cents on June 2017, and it respected that bottom until March 2018. Sugar had been in consolidation mode and each attempt at a rally failed which was a sign that the path of least direction in the sugar futures market was lower.

Consolidation period gives way

In March, silver broke its short-term technical support level at 12.53 cents per pound, and it has been pressing the downside over the past six weeks.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the sugar futures market became a falling knife over recent weeks, falling to its most recent low on the May futures contract at 11.18 cents per pound on Monday, April 23. The attempt at a consolidation failed, and sugar has been making lower lows over recent weeks. Technical validation of the downward trajectory of the price comes from rising open interest. The total number of open long and short positions in the ICE sugar futures market has increased to the 1.015 million contract level, its highest in history. While rising open interest and falling price is typically a bearish signal for the futures market, it is likely that speculative trend-following shorts have hopped on board the bearish price trend which increases the potential of a recovery rally in the sweet commodity. Moreover, the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, on the monthly and weekly charts has declined into oversold territory which also increases the potential for a recovery rally over coming days and weeks when sugar eventually finds a bottom.

Large production from India take sugar below 12 cents per pound

Many governments around the world subsidize the price of sugar to make sure that production is sufficient to meet demand. Sugar comes from two sources when it comes to the agricultural commodities. Cane sugar grows in tropical climates, while beet sugar can grow and thrive in cooler regions of the world.

Cane sugar output in Brazil and India is often largely responsible for the path of least resistance of the world sugar futures market that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. A bumper crop and oversupply in India is currently pushing the price of sugar futures lower, and Brazil has also seen an increase in output over recent months. When it comes to Brazil, the world's leading sugar producer and exporter, sugar is the primary ingredient in ethanol. Brazilian ethanol production has increased over past months because of the rise in the price of oil. Crude oil futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME rallied from lows of $42.05 per barrel on June 21 to its most recent high at $69.55 on April 19 on the active month June contract.

On Monday, April 23, the price of oil was trading at the $68.50 level which was close to the recent peak. Brent crude oil is comfortably above $70 per barrel trading at around $74.25 on April 23. The higher price of crude oil and gasoline has likely increased Brazilian demand for biofuels and sugar-based ethanol. More domestic consumption of ethanol means that there will be less available for export. Meanwhile, the rise in oil and gasoline prices have done little to stem the fall in the price of sugar futures which have had bearish winds behind its sail over recent weeks.

The August 2015 low is the target and line in the sand

On Monday, April 13, the price of sugar fell to its lowest price since August 2015 when the May futures contract hit 11.18 cents per pound and settled the session just a few ticks off that low. Technical support is at the 2015 bottom at 10.13, which stands as a line in the sand for the price of the sweet commodity. Not only is the price level at just over 10 cents the lowest price in a decade since 2008, but it also represents a bullish trading pattern that has been in place for more than three decades.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, sugar has been making higher lows since the 1985 bottom at 2.29 cents per pound. In April 1999 it found a higher low at 4.99 cents, in 2007 the low was at 8.36 cents, and in August 2015 it found a nadir at 10.13. Therefore, the technical importance of the August 2015 bottom has significant ramifications for the path of least resistance of sugar prices in the coming months and years. There is currently a glut of sugar supplies weighing on the price of the agricultural commodity, but I see three reasons why sugar is likely to hold above the August 2015 low and stage a recovery rally, sooner rather than later.

Three reasons why 10.13 cents will hold as a significant bottom

The first reason is the technical pattern itself. Sugar is not the only agricultural product where the price has been making higher lows for decades. Many other grains and soft commodities prices show a similar pattern that is present in the corn, soybeans, wheat, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and even the meet markets since at least the turn of this century. The technical pattern in sugar and many other essential food commodities leads to the second and perhaps the most compelling reason why sugar is close to a significant bottom when it comes to the price of the sweet commodity.

In 2000, there were six billion people on the earth and today that number stands at 7.468 billion. In 1985, global population was at 4.85 billion, the number of people has increased by almost 54% in 33 years. In Q1 2018, the world added another 19 million mouths to feed around the globe. The bottom line is that more people, with more money each day means that an ever-increasing population around the world is competing for finite commodities like sugar and other agricultural commodities. I believe that demographics account for the pattern of higher lows in the sugar and other essential food markets over the past decades which is supportive of the prices of these commodities.

Finally, the current level of open interest has risen to a level that could be unsustainable given an increasing number of speculative shorts in the ICE futures market. Moreover, the cyclical nature of the production cycle could mean that production will slow now that the price is approaching the lowest level in three years and decade lows. When output slows, inventories tend to decline, demand increases, and the price of a commodity finds a bottom. My bet is that sugar will find its next bottom somewhere around the August 2015 low.

It is virtually impossible to project a bottom in a falling commodity or a top in a rising one. There are too many exogenous factors involved when it comes to the final number on a bottom or top in a market. However, when it comes to sugar, I continue to be a scale-down buyer leaving room to add on further declines to improve the ultimate average purchase price of my long positions. For those who do not dip a toe in the volatile futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange, SGGB is the ETN product that recently took over for SGG. CANE is a sugar ETF product that has limited liquidity but should do a reasonable job replicating price action in the ICE sugar futures market.

Source: Barchart

CANE was trading at the $7.56 per share level on April 13. The lows since 2011 were at $7.39 in August 2015. CANE is a small ETF product with only $8.5 million in net assets, but it trades over 30,000 on average each day.

The price of sugar has been dissolving over recent weeks, but I believe it will find a bottom sooner rather than later, and there are some compelling reasons to consider adding the sweet commodity to your investment portfolio on a scale-down basis.

