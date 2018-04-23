2 Attractive Biotechs Under $5

We go into the investment case for both these small-cap concerns in the pages below.

Both look undervalued on a longer term basis and appear to be prudent investments within a well-diversified portfolio.

Today we cover two attractive healthcare plays whose stocks happen to be currently selling under $5 a share.

To kick off the new trading week, today we cover two attractive healthcare names whose shares are selling for south of $5 a share. Both names seem attractive at current trading levels from a longer term perspective. Let's take a look at each company below.

Company Overview:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) is an Arizona-based firm focused on a growing niche of the market. The company provides instruments, reagents, and services for molecular profiling applications. The company has an approximate market cap of right at $100 million and the shares trade right at the $3.50 level. As can be seen from the chart below, HTGM is currently a 'Busted IPO'.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics started out by commercializing its HTG Edge instrument platform and associated portfolio of multiplexed profiling panels. Since then the company has launched its HTG EdgeSeq system, introduced VERI/O Laboratory Services to serve biopharma clients and most recently in 2017 presented their new DNA mutations chemistry.

HTGM is focused on trying to overcome some of the biggest obstacles in the molecular profiling industry. These include insufficient sample availability, slow turnaround times and workflow inefficiencies.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

Above is a good snapshot of how HTG Molecular Diagnostics believes the company's product line will evolve over the next few years. Revenue in FY2017 was $14.8 million which was up almost 190% from FY2016. Important to note was that $7.9 million of this overall revenue hit in the fourth quarter.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended 2017 with approximately $10 million in cash on the balance sheet. In January, HTGM executed a secondary offering that brought in almost $38 million to fill its coffers. The company posted a loss of $19 million in FY2017. The recent capital raise should address the firm's near and medium term funding needs.

There is sparse analyst coverage on the stock which is not unusual given the company's niche and market size. Canaccord Genuity reissued a Buy rating and a $7 price target (up from $5 previously) on HTGM on March 23rd. Here is what its analyst had to say as part of the reason for his bullishness on this stock:

HTG delivered strong Q4 results that exceeded its pre-announcement, and fresh off a $40M+ secondary offering, looks well positioned to add resources to its business and execute against its growth initiatives. HTG reiterated its 2018 revenue outlook of $20-25M, and indicated that it’s in dialogue with pharma collaboration partners new to HTG, which could mark upside to our estimates upon completion of new deals. Net, net, we believe HTG offers a compelling platform well-positioned to enable pharma companies to develop novel therapies, and upon FDA clearance of its first panel (we expect by the end of Q4/18), transition to a clinical company.

H.C.Wainwright reiterated its own Buy rating with a similar $7 price target on the stock earlier this week.

Verdict:

Management has guided that revenue will jump to $20 million to $25 million in FY2018 from under $15 million last year. Leadership has tended to provided conservative guidance in the past so this might be a 'floor' for sales in 2018. The expected approval of its first panel later this year could be another catalyst for the stock. With its funding needs addressed and years of growth ahead of it, current trading levels would appear to be providing a solid entry point for this 'off the radar' Busted IPO.

Company Overview:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is a San Francisco based biotech company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company has a current market cap of approximately $600 million and the shares trades right around $4.00.

FDA Approval & Capital Raise:

This firm violates my 'Ten Year Rule' but last Tuesday the FDA approved fostamatinib also known by its brand name Tavalisse for the treatment of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura . This compound is also in mid-stage development for autoimmune hemolytic anemia or AIHA. A phase 2 trial against IgA nephropathy did not meet is primary endpoint earlier in April.

The company then quickly announced a secondary offering that raised ~$60 million with an offering price of $3.90 a share.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Five analyst firms have reiterated Buy rating with several raising price targets since this news broke. Price targets proffered this week have ranged from $6 to $8 a share. Jefferies reissued its Buy rating on Wednesday and raised its price target to $7 from $5 previously. Its analyst believe peak sales for the approved indication could reach $190 million and that eventual approval for AIHA will be another 'value driver'. On the last conference call the company stated 'AIHA is a rare, serious blood disorder in which the immune system produces antibodies that result in the destruction of the body's own red blood cells. This condition affects approximately 40,000 adult patients in the US and can be a severe, debilitating anemia'.

The company ended 2017 with just over $115 million on cash on hand. Management stated at the time, this was sufficient to fund the next 12 months of planned activities.

Outlook:

Approval obviously derisked the investment case on Rigel significantly as it now will transition to a 'Tier 3' stock. With the secondary offering, the company has addressed its foreseeable funding needs and enjoys strong analyst support currently. Accumulating a position around the secondary offering price seems a prudent way to establish a small holding in this name within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGM,RIGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.