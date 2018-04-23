Helios And Matheson: It Doesn't Make Sense To Buy Right Now

Moviepass could become the next Netflix of the movie industry, but it would be less risky to invest in the idea after it has cleared it's major hurdles.

Helios needs to find a way to either break even on the cost or raise funds in a non-dilutive way, in order to avoid further shareholder dilution.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) is an interesting company, with an interesting idea to become the Netflix (NFLX) of the movie industry. Although Helios and Matheson is just a data analytics company, it has a special weapon under it's sleeve which differentiates itself from other data companies. They own a majority stake in Moviepass, a private company which offers a subscription-based movie ticketing service. For only $6.95 a month, users can see an unlimited amount of films in select theaters. There are only a few restrictions in place with using a Moviepass, with some notable ones being that you can only see movies in non-specialty formats and that you cannot purchase tickets in advance; Moviepass is only accepted in roughly 91 percent of theaters too.

Right now, this business model is simply unsustainable from a cash flow perspective. The plan that Helios has is interesting, it wants to harness the data from it's user pool and sell it to movie theaters and producers. Helios thinks that the viewing habits of it's customers is valuable information, and can be used by both production companies and theatres to maximize foot traffic. Not a bad idea, but it doesn't stop there. Concessions are the primary source of profits for a lot of movie theatres, and Helios wants to use it's subscriber base as leverage. If people do not spend money on the ticket then they should, in theory, be more likely to spend money on concessions. Research done by Moviepass itself showed that Moviepass users spent roughly 123 percent more than regular customers on concessions. To make things even better, the same data showed that simply having a Moviepass doubled the foot traffic in theaters.

Since August, the number of Moviepass users has increased at an exponential rate. Currently, we know that over two million people have signed up for Moviepass as of the start of February. The true number of users currently is unknown, but it is almost certain that Moviepass has only added users since January. By the end of the year, Moviepass has estimated that it's total subscribers will surpass 5 million. If this target is hit, then it is estimated that roughly 1 in 5 tickets in the country will be paid for by a Moviepass.

With over 5 million people having a Moviepass, Helios and Matheson will have an immense amount of bargaining power over advertising agencies, movie production companies, and the theaters themselves. However, this massive level of growth at all costs does not always correlate with shareholder value.

The Concerns

There are a lot of concerns over the sustainability of Moviepass, mainly due to it's very low cost. For only a 20 dollar activation fee and $6.95 a month, someone can see as many films as they want as Moviepass picks up the tab. The cost of a ticket in the United States varies wildly depending on where you live, but the average cost per ticket sat at $8.97 for the year of 2017. It'll certainly be difficult for Moviepass to run a profit when they are selling a dollar for roughly 77 cents. In many places such as cities, this margin is even worse with the cost of normal tickets often exceeding ten dollars. Ironically, the more people Moviepass can drive to theaters, the more money it will lose. Every single time someone uses their Moviepass, Helios loses money.

To improve margins and cut down on expenses, Moviepass have been cutting deals and partnering with theatres left and right. These partnerships are mutually beneficial and apart of the long-term plan for dominance. Theatres get the increased foot traffic while Moviepass gets a cut of the concessions and discounted ticket prices. Movie production companies can use the information which Moviepass collects to improve their movies, advertising etc. Last Feburary, Moviepass claimed that they had struck deals with several movie theaters and production companies. According to them, roughly 1,000 partnerships are in place with different theaters. Landmark theatres, which is partly owned by Mark Cuban, recently announced in March that they reached a deal with Moviepass. Down the road, Moviepass could very well partner with the majority of movie theatres in the country. However, not everything is as rosy as it may seem.

Although Moviepass covers all AMC Entertainment's theatres (AMC), AMC has been vehemently opposed to the concept of Moviepass since day one. AMC is worried about the precedent which Moviepass can set, and are doubting whether or not Moviepass can financially survive by offering such a cheap service. So far, AMC has not been willing to negotiate an explicit deal with Moviepass.

At the end of the day, Moviepass can partner with as many theatres as it wants to but unless it can actually make a profit it means nothing. Even if Moviepass gets a cut of the concessions, the math is unproven on how much money that will actually bring in. Mitch Lowe, the CEO of Moviepass, has touted to investors over and over again about the data they collect from subscribers. It is his belief that this information is the weapon which will make Moviepass the next tech behemoth.

However, there are two questions which every investor needs to ask themselves. The most important one is the most obvious one. How much is this information actually worth? Sure it sounds good, but the reliability of this data should be examined thoroughly. Of course, one could speculate whether or not the data is extremely valuable or worth nothing, but no one can really determine the value of this information.

The second question should be about the ethics of this data collection. During a presentation to the Entertainment Finance Forum in March, Mitch Lowe touted their data collection practices.

We get an enormous amount of information. Since we mail you the card, we know your home address, of course, we know the makeup of that household, the kids, the age groups, the income. It’s all based on where you live. It’s not that we ask that. You can extrapolate that. Then because you are being tracked in your GPS by the phone, our patent basically turns on and off our payment system by hooking that card to the device ID on your phone, so we watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards, and so we know the movies you watch. We know all about you. Source: Quote From Mitch Lowe, Entertainment Finance Forum

Ever since the Facebook (FB) fiasco with their data collection practices, the possibility over data collection regulation is higher than ever. Although Moviepass is not selling a consumer's information directly, the scope of their data collection could warrant regulatory scrutiny. What right does a film subscription company have in tracking where someone goes after they see a movie?

Regulatory concerns are virtually non-existent at this point since Moviepass' base is too small. However, if Moviepass is to one day achieve it's ambitions of enrolling the majority of people in the country, there should be some concerns. A database of people, filled with information which has the ability to track people's movements will worry people in the future.

So we are in an interesting situation now, we don't know how much Moviepass can make from concessions and we don't know how much the data they are collecting is worth. There's even the possibility that there could be a regulatory backlash against the company in the future. For me, buying shares of Helios and Matheson right now would pure, unfettered speculation. Valuing Helios and Matheson is not possible at the moment, and the capital intensity of the business will only get stronger as Moviepass signs on more people. Until Helios addresses these issues and becomes more transparent, the risk is too high.

Buying shares of Helios right now would be buying a tech startup at it's most risky phase. It would yield the highest potential ROI, but it also conversely yield the highest risk. The best move would be to wait until Helios can prove that it's business model actually works and that it can at least break even. By not pulling the trigger now and buying at a later stage, it would evaporate the excessive risk which currently shrouds the company. The excessive risk being that Helios could collapse under it's own weight in the near future.

Moviefone, A Puzzling Acquisition

On the 5th of April, Helios and Matheson announced that they would be buying Moviefone from Verizon (VZ) in a deal worth about $23 million. Under the terms, Helios would pay Verizon $1 million in upfront cash and pay the rest of the bill with a mixture of shares and stock warrants.

It seems that Helios wants to expand it's clout even more and become a medium between the theatre and the customer. According to Mitch, the acquisition should help grow the subscriber base and improve their marketing platform.

Moviefone is a hollow shell of it's former self. It is a remanent of the old world and has been in a perilous state ever since Verizon acquired it. The services it provides, showtime information, reviews, advance ticketing, and theatre information, has been rendered irrelevant by the rise of the internet. Where Moviefone fits into the Moviepass picture is not clear at all. More could have been said about such a large acquisition.

$23 million is a steep price to pay for a legacy company. Especially when you factor in the precarious financial situation Helios is in. Every single month, Moviepass burns through $20 million dollars! That $23 million should have been used in ways which could have clearly generated shareholder value, or it could have been used to delay the dilutive offering which was recently announced.

Avoid This Offering

Recently, Helios and Matheson announced that it would raise money through an at-the-market offering. This offering is expected to raise $150 million in funds. Helios and Matheson will sell as many shares as they need to sell to raise $150 million, significantly diluting existing shareholders.

HMNY data by YCharts

I am avoiding any temptations to buy this offering for the reasons I outlined above, and because there is a high chance there will be more offerings down the road. Helios needs to find a way to sustain it's business, or else they will be forced to continue diluting shareholders. They can't use debt forever to fuel their expansion, and no private investors/instructions have stepped up to stabilize the situation. Without a source of capital, Helios and Matheson will slowly bleed out. And it'll squeeze every penny from it's shareholders along while they bleed.

HMNY data by YCharts

At this point, the share price of Helios and Matheson is near 52-week lows. The market seems to have lost faith in the business. The prospects don't seem to be getting better, and the financial media has been viciously attacking the company's fundamentals constantly. Combine that with the recent dilutive offering and it is the perfect storm. Due to the extreme negative cashflows, even Helios and Matheson's own auditors have raised substantial doubts over the ability of Helios to continue operations.

Conclusion

Moviepass could be successful one day, but it just doesn't seem very likely. As an investor, the goal is to not only make money but to also reduce your risk as much as possible. Risk is what separates the serious investors from the speculators. If you believe Helios and Matheson will be successful one day, then it would be a lot less risky to simply buy shares after they prove their business model works. For now, all Helios and Matheson has proven is that it knows how to lose money.

