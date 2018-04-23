CNX Resources: Underperformance Is Now A Choice

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Search For Value as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Before I go any further in this article, I would like to say that CNX Resources Corporation's (CNX) management has done a great job in the past considering their situation and especially if you compare them to their peers. That said, my view is that CNX is now in a unique position and as a long-term shareholder I would like to see some urgency in terms of finally unlocking the intrinsic value of the company. Although the stock has performed better than its peers, if we go back over the three to five years when the stock was in the $30-plus range it has underperformed the general market pretty significantly, and this has been difficult to watch.

What concerns me is a shareholder is that this underperformance can continue indefinitely. I am also concerned that the strategy (post spin-off) of emphasizing growth will not close the gap between price and fair market value.

But what really sticks out to me as a shareholder is that it doesn't have to be this way. CNX is in such a unique position that they could unlock value pretty significantly and pretty quickly. I am going to use a very simple example to show how this can be done and I will touch on this more in the body of the article. How to unlock value (note that all the information and references in this article can be found in the company's recent analyst day presentation):

In its analyst day presentation CNX noted it has $4 Billion of dry powder (non-core assets) that could be used for buybacks.

They have roughly $300 Million remaining in their current year buyback plan.

If CNX monetized one-third of the $4 Billion that would generate roughly $1.3B.

This $1.3 Billion plus the $300 Million adds up to $1.6 Billion. $1.6 Billion is half of CNX's current market cap assuming the stock remains at $15.

The company can use these funds to buyback half the company's outstanding shares (220 million current shares outstanding), which would leave 110 million stocks outstanding.

In the same analyst day presentation management stated that their full cycle IRR on invested capital is 38%. If we assume yearly costs of $1 Billion going forward, that would provide an ongoing return of roughly $380 Million.

CNX could then initiate and comfortably pay a $1.50 dividend per share (110M shares X $1.50 = $165 Million paid yearly in dividends, which is well below $380 Million).

A $1.50 dividend on a $15 stock is a 10% yield and probably makes the stock double in price, and for the sake of argument even in an unlikely scenario where the stock doesn't move, at $15 you are receiving a 10% yield as you wait and I doubt any shareholder would complain about that. Also, the $4 Billion in excess capital and the 38% IRRs are conservative estimates (you can refer to their analyst day presentation slides and webcast for more information). In addition, even after using $1.3 of the $4 Billion, that would leave $2.7 Billion of capital, which would still be more than the company's total debt.

The above can be executed while still retaining their core assets, maintaining their growth plan, and holding onto a significant portion of their excess capital. Although the example above is simplistic, from a big picture perspective implementing these actions are well within the company's reach. For these reasons, I believe that CNX has a lot of control over how the shares perform going forward. A sense of urgency and a more aggressive response would, in my view, unlock value fairly quickly.

Since the separation last November, CNX Resources has clearly outlined its strategy going forward and their presentations have put a lot of emphasis on ramping up production and growing. Yet the market has just not responded. Although anecdotal, I have noticed that (post separation) the stock has reacted poorly whenever CNX reports results and highlights their growth opportunity. Generally, analyzing day-to-day (or even weeks or months) movements in the stock price does not make much sense. However, even as a long-term shareholder of CNX I do think there is logic to how the stock is reacting, as I have also been disappointed with this focus on growth instead of capital return to shareholders.

I strongly believe that in this current environment returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends is simply the superior choice because energy investors are not willing to pay for growth. Below I will explain why I believe focusing on buybacks in the near term, even at the expense of growth, would be the superior choice (even though they could do both).

I believe the 2015/2016 energy crash destroyed investor appetite for growth. The crash of 2015/2016 for energy companies was comparable to the financial crash of 2008/2009 for banks and financial institutions. It was very severe and a lot of investors got burned very badly. What caused the crash was energy companies' irrational focus on growth. They were drilling for the sake of drilling. All this occurred fairly recently. To make matters worse, the market is not distinguishing the good players (i.e., CNX) from the bad. I just don't see investors paying a fair multiple for growth in the energy sector anytime soon, even in circumstances where it makes sense to grow.

In addition, natural gas prices have gone nowhere in years. Even if CNX executes perfectly on their growth plan, and say natural gas prices rise, the stock price might very well still underperform. The sector is known for being full of irrational players that are quick to start drilling after every short-term bump in oil or gas prices and, in turn, pushing the prices of commodities lower again. Prospective investors, and the market in general does not trust the sector, they are reluctant to pay for growth plans with the perception that the next drop in prices is around the corner.

The two points above relate to perception. Perception dictates prices. The market does not seem to care that CNX's management has been very rational in their approach over the last few years. They are tainted by association even though their past actions have put them in a very strong position. But unlike its peers in the energy space, CNX is in a position where they can actually wipe out a huge chunk of their shares through buybacks.

Because of the above, CNX's decision to put so much emphasis on growth (especially this early after separation) surprised me as a shareholder. I assumed incorrectly that the first priority after the separation would be to take advantage of the large market price discount and retire as many shares as possible (and delay growth plans). Although I understand the rationale for emphasizing growth, I don't agree that it is the best choice at this time.

Below I'll explain why I believe share buybacks are currently the most superior choice.

$4 Billion in Capital

As noted and seen below, the company has $4 Billion in dry powder.

This is excess capital that is not included or needed for their growth plans and outside of their core drilling acres. Based on recent transactions (i.e., CNX midstream assets sales and the stock price) and the EBITDA these assets generate (i.e., the Virginia Coalbed Methane and other potential drop down assets), the $4 Billion provided by management is a very reasonable figure and can for the most past be verified. In addition, they expect this value to increase going forward.

What sticks out when you look at this number is that it is worth more than the entire current market cap of the company. How many energy companies have excess capital that is worth more than their market cap? And never mind energy companies, how many companies in any sector in the market are in such a position? The company is more than capable of doing a significant buyback even after implementing their growth strategy, so access to capital is not an issue.

In fact, you could argue that keeping this capital on the sidelines, instead of using it for buybacks, is a huge opportunity cost. Also, for those who have followed CNX you are probably aware that management has shown their ability and willingness to monetize assets in the past averaging $600 Million of assets sales yearly from 2014-17, including about $1 Billion in 2016.

Dividend Payout to Extract Value

Less shares outstanding create the opportunity to reinstate a significant dividend payout. Reducing the share count and initiating a dividend unlocks value by returning capital shareholders and likely boosting the share price by attracting income- and passive-oriented investors. Two well known examples of dividend paying energy companies include Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). These two companies both pay dividends and their shares trade at a significant premium to CNX. Comparing the valuations of CNX to Chevron and Exxon is beyond the scope of this article, but it doesn't take away from the fact that if you compare them based on different metrics (EBITDA, assets to debt, and free cash flows less capex), Chevron and Exxon are valued at a significant premium to CNX. In addition, comparing metrics is somewhat redundant because the point of my argument is that Chevron and Exxon seem to be valued largely based on their dividend yields -- illustrating that paying dividends significantly influences the price of stocks in the energy sector.

Yet you can easily argue they are nowhere near in the same position as CNX is in. I don't know the exact NAV of Chevron or Exxon, but I'm fairly confident they don't have excess capital that is worth more than their market cap. For those who followed the energy sector since 2015, you most likely noticed the significant impact divided cuts had on energy stock prices. If you look at the five-year charts of Chevron and Exxon, the stocks have held very steady, especially in comparison to most of the energy sector (including CNX).

Source: Google Finance

Companies like Chevron and Exxon did not cut their dividends. Their stocks seem to trade, and are significantly influenced by, their respective dividend yields (as opposed to NAV/a future discounted cash flow model). So for those who would argue that issuing a dividend would not unlock value, I would say we have direct evidence that energy companies paying dividends do in fact unlock value for shareholders.

IRR

Management has stated that they will invest capital based on the best IRR (i.e., best returns on drilling vs share buybacks). But I think looking at this as a math problem ignores an intangible factor discussed earlier. That is, investors in the energy space are not paying for future growth and returns from drilling wells. If they were, CNX shares would not be trading where they are today. I believe that investors want energy companies to focus on returning capital to shareholders.

As an energy investor myself, I am strongly in favor of returning capital as a first priority and, although this is anecdotal, I have heard the same from many other investors in the sector. This intangible factor does not show up in IRR calculations when comparing drilling to share buybacks in terms of capital allocation decisions. For this reason, I believe that looking at the IRR will not fully consider how share buybacks or the impact of reducing the share count and initiating a dividend will ultimately impact the share price and returns for investors.

Timing

In terms of timing, I don't think there is a better time than now to implement an aggressive buyback plan because, first, the recent coal and gas separation gives the company full and clear control over capital allocation decisions. Second, their excess capital can be used at management's discretion as they will be well below their target leverage ratio based on their growth plans and the hedges they have in place. Finally, and most importantly, the stock is trading well below intrinsic value and it is still at a historical low post the energy crash.

Differentiation

Most energy companies still don't have the ability to buyback shares as many are still repairing their balance sheets. Buybacks and reinstating a dividend would significantly differentiate CNX from its peers -- and very likely bring in a new investor base -- an investor base more focused on capital allocation and capital return to shareholders.

Share Price Stability

Although not as important as the points above, it's also worth noting that the energy space has been a favorite of short sellers for several years now. Buying back shares from indiscriminate short sellers and traders would provide more stability to the stock price. Even if we ignore short sellers or traders, buybacks in general just provide more stability for the stock price simply because there is an additional buyer. Also, paying a sustainable dividend (and as I pointed out earlier, CNX can pay a large dividend that they can sustain for the foreseeable future) significantly impacts share price stability.

The points above explains why I believe capital returns should be the highest priority in the energy sector. Below, I will discuss some final points that are worth mentioning.

Market Disconnect

In the recent analyst day presentation, management included a slide showing the potential share value in a few years.

Considering where the stock is trading today, $110 is pretty optimistic but not unreasonable if we assume the shares are currently undervalued, more than half the shares are bought back, and they continue to execute their growth plans (i.e., if say you assume the shares are currently worth $30+, and more than half the shares are bought back, and the intrinsic value of the shares compound at 10%+ per year per growth plans, getting to $110 is not too difficult). Even though I believe this intrinsic value is reasonable, I don't believe it is reasonable to assume the stock market will price the stock near this value.

Based on where the stock has traded since the separation, the market has not re-rated the stock at all. A stock that will be worth $110 in four years should not be trading at $15 today (7 times the current price). There is a disconnect here. The market is not pricing CNX based on the company's own forecasts under reasonable assumptions. This reinforces my view that CNX needs to take a more aggressive approach to extract value through action (as opposed to just forecasting) by accelerating buybacks and initiating a dividend.

Management

I believe the CNX management team is the best in the energy sector. My concern is not with management, but rather with the market's disconnect on the value of CNX shares. As a shareholder I would just like to see this disconnect resolved sooner rather than later.

Counterarguments

Some might argue that the company only recently separated from CoalCo and you have to give more time for value to be realized. I would agree with this if the stock was not chronically being undervalued by the market. I believe at this point hoping and waiting for the market to come to its senses and recognize the value of CNX will lead to disappointment and, beyond that, it is not a logical approach.

Others might argue that buying back half the company's shares is too aggressive. I would disagree with this as well. I do not see anything aggressive with using only one-third of excess capital to do buybacks and initiate a dividend. If you are able to buyback half your shares with only one-third of excess capital it does not mean you are being aggressive, it means your stock is severely undervalued. Returning capital to shareholders and potentially bringing the share price to a level it should have been trading at based on fair market value is very reasonable and legitimate to request as a shareholder.

Summary

The market does not seem to be willing to pay fair market value for shares of CNX. CNX has now underperformed the general market for several years. We are in an environment where sectors of the market are pricing unprofitable, under-capitalized, and/or speculative companies at sky high multiples. Yet the market is not even willing to value CNX for the amount of their non-core assets. The past performance has for the most part been beyond the company's control. However, this is no longer the case. CNX is in a unique position to play offence and no longer needs to wait for the market to value it correctly. The company now has all the levers to initiate the catalyst that will finally realize the value within for long-term shareholders.

For these reasons, I believe that continued underperformance of the stock is now a choice rather than fate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.