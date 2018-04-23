Should You Still Buy This 10.3%-Yielding CRE Company?

The company has assembled a large portfolio of variable-rate assets that is set to produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) is a promising high-yield income vehicle that provides investors with high recurring dividend income and the potential to earn attractive total returns on the back of the company's rate-sensitive balance sheet. The commercial real estate market is still in good shape, and the company's large floating-rate loan portfolio sets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance up for net interest income growth in a rising rate environment. An investment in this CRE company yields 10.3 percent.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's shares have dropped 3.5 percent year-to-date. While the stock price recovered from the dramatic February sell-off, shares are again selling near 52-week lows (latest 52-week low @$17.56).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - Business Overview

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance largely invests into first mortgage and subordinate loans. At the end of the December quarter, the CRE company's loan portfolio was valued at $3.7 billion with a weighted average remaining term of 2.8 years.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

The majority of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's loans are relatively secure first mortgages that accounted for 72 percent of the company's loan investments. Subordinate loans accounted for the remainder, 28 percent.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance provides capital to companies in different real estate sectors including urban retail pre-developments, hotels, offices and residential properties.

The commercial real estate market is in very good shape these days, which shows in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's strong origination growth.

Total originations increased 68 percent from $1.2 billion in 2016 to $2.0 billion in 2017. Originations in the fourth quarter were up more than 100 percent year-over-year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's annual originations have exploded in recent years as the commercial real estate market slowly recovered from the Great Recession.

A Pro-Cyclical Play On Higher Interest Rates

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a rate-sensitive balance sheet since the company aggressively invested into variable-rate loans. 88 percent of Apollo's loan portfolio is linked to floating rates that set the CRE company up for net interest income growth during a rising rate environment.

Dividend Play

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance about covered its dividend with operating earnings from the fourth quarter of 2016 until the third quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of last year, the company sold a commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio at a loss which negatively affected Apollo's dividend coverage. The sale led to a one-time loss of $0.37/share. Without the one-time loss, the company would have covered its quarterly dividend payout of $0.46/share.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much?

Income investors currently pay ~9.1x run-rate (adjusted) operating earnings for Apollo's dividend stream.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a diversified loan portfolio with a strong focus on relatively secure first mortgages. That being said, though, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a pro-cyclical dividend play that heavily depends on the commercial real estate market remaining in good shape.

The company's large rate-sensitive debt investment portfolio could yield higher net interest income going forward IF the Fed continues to raise rates. The dividend is moderately safe in my opinion, but income investors need to continuously monitor Apollo's dividend coverage. Limit position size to not more than three percent of total portfolio assets. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

