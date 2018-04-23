ConocoPhillips: Let Profits Run

ConocoPhillips (COP) remains my top rebound bet in the energy sector. The energy company benefits greatly from a rebound in price realizations and has significant rebound potential in 2018. Oil prices recently reached a three-year high, which will be hugely beneficial for ConocoPhillips' free cash flow. On the back of recovering price realizations, I see above-average dividend growth for ConocoPhillips in the next several years. An investment in ConocoPhillips yields 1.7 percent.

ConocoPhillips widely underperformed its U.S. energy peers ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) during the last energy bear market. The reason: ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream operations into a new publicly traded entity, Phillips 66 (PSX), in 2012. The existence of downstream operations helps a diversified energy company to smooth out its results during a downturn because lower energy prices translate into lower input prices in the downstream segment, and thereby improve margins.

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips outperformed its U.S. energy peers during periods of high energy prices. With oil prices trending up in the last several months and reaching for new three-year highs lately, ConocoPhillips could see another period of relative outperformance.

Source: CNBC

Oil prices remain in a bullish recovery setup, supporting an investment in a pure upstream play such as ConocoPhillips. The energy company, essentially, is a directional bet on higher energy prices.

Here's oil's recovery trend.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Remember also that ConocoPhillips was the only major U.S. energy company that slashed its dividend during the last energy bear market. ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp. both increased their dividend payouts during the most recent sector consolidation, which is why I have recommended both energy companies to income investors. ConocoPhillips, on the other hand, is more of a cyclical play on higher energy prices and a higher market valuation.

ConocoPhillips has considerable free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. The higher energy prices climb, the more beneficial it is for ConocoPhillips.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

I Expect Faster-Than-Average Dividend Growth In A Rising Oil Environment

As I said, ConocoPhillips slashed its dividend in 2016, but the dividend has started to grow again in lockstep with rising oil prices. Since ConocoPhillips has the most free cash flow and valuation upside compared to ExxonMobil and Chevron, in my view, due to the company's focused, price-sensitive upstream presence, I'd think that management might grow its dividend at a faster pace, relative to its peers.

For one thing, ConocoPhillips has the most profit and FCF upside in a rising oil environment (lack of a downstream business benefits the company in an oil upswing). Second, the company has some catching up to do.

While its U.S. peers raised their dividend payouts in the last couple of years, investors in ConocoPhillips received a significantly lower dividend today. In a rising oil environment, however, this could change and ConocoPhillips' dividend growth could outpace the growth rates of ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp.

COP Dividend data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

With oil prices continuing on their current trajectory, ConocoPhillips is in an excellent position to reap higher free cash flow throughout the year. The U.S. economy is in good shape and tension in the Middle East works to support oil prices, which means investors should not think about selling just yet.

I think ConocoPhillips will outperform ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp. during an energy bull market (like it did before) as the company has a focused upstream business that essentially works as a directional bet on higher energy prices. With considerable free cash flow upside, I'd also think that the dividend could grow faster than the dividends of ConocoPhillips' peers. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.