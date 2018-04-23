NEWTEK Business Service's Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes 2018-2019 Annual Dividend Projection)

Summarized results from the three tests performed, including a projection of NEWT’s annual dividend per share rate for 2018-2019, are stated within the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This article is a detailed analysis of NEWTEK Business Service's (NEWT) dividend sustainability. I have performed this analysis due to the continued number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on NEWT (since I have not written a "focus" article on this company since 2016).

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via three tests) on the dividend sustainability of NEWT. This analysis will be provided after a brief overview of NEWT's regulated investment company ("RIC") classification per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). The first two tests will focus on NEWT's net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") and the company's undistributed taxable income ("UTI"). These two tests will be termed "TEST 1" and "TEST 2". The third test will focus on NEWT's investment pipeline (which directly lead to realized/capital gains) and be termed "TEST 3". At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion based on the results obtained from TEST 1, TEST 2, and TEST 3 about the dividend sustainability of NEWT. I will also provide my personal projection regarding NEWT's annual dividend per share rate for 2018-2019 (2018's projection slightly "de-couples" from management's current guidance).

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of NEWT will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the business development company ("BDC") sector as a whole. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a RIC per the IRC comes up with the company's current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease should occur. In the future, I will cover other sector peers' IRC metrics via similar articles. This includes thirteen other BDC peers I currently cover (ultimately based on reader requests and my professional workload).

Discussion of NEWT's RIC Classification per the IRC:

As a BDC, NEWT elects to be treated as a RIC under Subchapter M of the IRC. To continue to qualify annually as a RIC, the IRC requires NEWT to meet certain "source-of-income" and "asset diversification" requirements. These requirements are beyond the scope of this article and will not be mentioned again. There is one specific provision which pertains to NEWT's dividend sustainability that should be discussed. As a RIC, NEWT is required to distribute to shareholders at least 90% of the company's ICTI and net capital gains (in excess of any capital loss carryforward balance; if applicable) in any given tax year in order to be eligible for the tax benefits allowed in regards to this type of entity. This is a very similar taxation treatment when compared to a real estate investment trust ("REIT") entity. If NEWT qualifies to be taxed as a RIC, the company avoids double taxation by being allowed to take a dividends paid deduction at the corporate level.

Several book to tax adjustments need to be determined to properly convert NEWT's earnings per share ("EPS") figure to the company's ICTI. Next, one would need to determine NEWT's net capital gains for the specified time period. Net capital gains consist of realized short-term net capital gains in excess of realized long-term net capital losses for each tax year. While most sector peers continue to have a material capital loss carryforward balance from prior years, NEWT currently is one of the few BDC exceptions. The other BDC peer that I currently cover that did not have a capital loss carryforward balance as of 12/31/2017 was Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN). In fact, NEWT has never had a capital loss carryforward balance dating all the way back to the company's conversion to a BDC back in 2014. This is an important (and positive) trend for readers to understand. When NEWT's ICTI and net capital gains are combined, this comprises the company's net ICTI which is also known as its annual distribution requirement ("ADR").

Regarding NEWT's ADR, the company has an additional option available if it fails to distribute 90% of its net ICTI within a given year. NEWT is allowed to carryover its net ICTI into the following year. However, NEWT must distribute the company's remaining net ICTI through declared dividends prior to the filing of its tax return from the previous year. This is also known as the spillback provision. If NEWT fails to comply with this provision, the company will be declassified as a RIC per the IRC. If this were to occur, all of NEWT's net ICTI would be subject to taxation at regular corporate tax rates at the company level.

NEWT's Primary Factor Regarding Setting an Appropriate Dividend Per Share Rate - Intend to Cover the Company's ADR with Net ICTI:

To fully understand and accurately project a BDC's dividend sustainability, readers must understand the subtle (yet notable when it comes to NEWT) differences between a company's net investment income ("NII") and net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances. As stated earlier, due to the fact NEWT continues to not have a capital loss carryforward balance, this is an extremely important concept to understand.

In addition, since NEWT's conversion to a BDC back in 2014, the company has consistently generated a quarterly/annual net investment loss. However, due to the consistent generation of realized/capital gains, NEWT has not "needed" to generate NII to have net ICTI. This is due to NEWT's very unique business model which I have discussed, at length, in prior articles. Many readers and even a few "seasoned" contributors who write articles within the BDC sector did not understand this extremely important distinction in the past (which ultimately led to an inaccurate assessment of NEWT at the time). Simply put, these distinctions continue to de-couple NEWT's NII and net ICTI and notably widen the gap between the company's cumulative undistributed NII and cumulative UTI balances. As such, readers/contributors not considering IRC methodologies greatly lower the probability of providing accurate projections over a prolonged period of time. Since this is such an important concept to understand, let us briefly discuss this distinction.

NII is a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") figure which is based on the accrual method of accounting. ICTI and net ICTI are IRC figures which are "generally" based on the cash method of accounting (some exceptions to this notion [for instance payment-in-kind income and differing depreciation/amortization time tables] but I am keeping it simple for this discussion). Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments). A majority of NEWT's book to tax differences (either temporary or permanent in nature) consist of the following: 1) deferred financing fees on loans and deferred offering costs in relation to equity offerings; 2) pre-tax book income (losses) related to certain control investments not consolidated; 3) share-based compensation expense; and 4) income tax (provisions) benefits. There are several additional book to tax adjustments that NEWT periodically recognizes. However, for purposes of this article, further discussion of these additional adjustments is unwarranted. Let us now move on to NEWT's dividend sustainability analysis.

To test NEWT's primary factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss the company's historical annual net ICTI figures to see if the company's annual dividend distributions were being covered. This will lead to a better understanding of the overall trends regarding this particular metric and possible pitfalls that may arise in the future. This includes NEWT using the company's cumulative UTI balance on any annual net ICTI overpayments. By using this methodology, I have consistently provided highly accurate projections over multiple years within the BDC sector. Table 1 below shows NEWT's annual net ICTI for 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Table 1 - NEWT Net ICTI and Cumulative UTI Analysis (IRC Methodologies Based on Annual Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using NEWT data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

All figures within Table 1 above are checked and verified, either directly or through reconciliations, to various spreadsheets and data from NEWT's supporting documentation (excludes all ratios). Table 1 will be the main source of information as TEST 1 and TEST 2 are analyzed below.

TEST 1 - Annual Net ICTI Versus Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References "A, B, C, (B / A)" in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2017 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take NEWT's annual "net ICTI" figure (see red reference "A") and subtract this amount by the annual "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "B"). If red reference "A" is greater than red reference "B", then NEWT technically had enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for that particular period of time. Any excess net ICTI left over, after accounting for NEWT's dividend distributions, is added to the company's cumulative UTI balance. This particular balance will be analyzed within TEST 2 later in the article. If red reference "A" is less than red reference "B", then NEWT technically did not have enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular year and must use a portion of the cumulative UTI balance to help with the overpayment.

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, NEWT had annual net ICTI of $22.1, $23.5, and $30.3 million for 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. In comparison, NEWT had annual dividend distributions of ($20.9), ($22.2), and ($28.9) million, respectively. Regarding NEWT's 2015 dividend distributions, this excludes the company's special periodic dividend of $2.69 per share. This particular dividend was retroactive taxable income that was accumulated since inception through the date of NEWT's conversion to a BDC back in 2014. As such, including this special periodic dividend would improperly "skew" NEWT's recent/current/projected dividend sustainability metrics. When calculated, NEWT had an annual underpayment of net ICTI of $1.2, $1.3, and $1.4 million for 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference "(A - B) = C"). This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 95%, 94%, and 95%, respectively (see red reference "(B / A)"). When combined, NEWT had an underpayment of net ICTI of $3.9 million during 2015-2017 which calculates to a three-year dividend distributions payout ratio of 95%. In my opinion, most readers would view this as a consistent, minor underpayment of net ICTI.

In my opinion, when looking at TEST 1 on a standalone basis, I believe readers should view NEWT's minor underpayment of net ICTI for 2015-2017 as an encouraging sign for a steady-slightly increasing annual dividend per share rate. To take this dividend sustainability analysis a step further, let us now perform TEST 2.

TEST 2 - Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio Analysis:

See Red References "E, G, (E / G)" in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2017 Column

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, I take NEWT's "cumulative UTI" figure (see red reference "E") and divide this amount by the company's "outstanding shares of common stock" figure (see red reference "G"). From this calculation, NEWT's "cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio" is obtained (see red reference "(E / G)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding NEWT's future dividend sustainability. Simply put, this ratio shows the amount of cumulative UTI covering the number of outstanding shares of common stock for that specified point in time. Since NEWT has continued to gradually increase the company's investment portfolio, recently through periodic "at-the-market" ("ATM") equity offerings, this ratio shows if the company has been able to increase its cumulative UTI balance by a similar proportion.

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, NEWT had a cumulative UTI balance of $1.2, $2.4, and $3.8 million at the end of 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. Due to NEWT's three-year minor underpayment of net ICTI (as discussed in TEST 1 earlier), the company's cumulative UTI balance increased from $0 as of 12/31/2014 to $3.8 million as of 12/31/2017. NEWT had 14.5, 14.6, and 18.5 million outstanding shares of common stock, respectively. When calculated, NEWT had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.08, 0.16, and 0.20 at the end of 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. While this ratio continues to be lower when compared to some of NEWT's sector peers like Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) and MAIN, I would point out the fairly steady, gradual increase is encouraging. Remember, NEWT is a fairly new BDC which needs time to build up this particular balance/ratio.

I believe the company's ratio as of 12/31/2017 was a fairly nice "cushion" per se to have. Compared to what recently occurred with some BDC peers like Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), FS Investment Corp. (FSIC), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), and Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) who had material dividend per share reductions during 2016-2017, NEWT has continued to have sufficient net ICTI for the company's annual dividend distributions (with a minor surplus).

In my opinion, considering TEST 2 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support NEWT's slightly increasing annual dividend per share rate during 2017 and projected increase during 2018. This is a good segue in transitioning to a more "forward-looking" dividend sustainability analysis regarding NEWT's annual dividend for 2018-2019.

TEST 3 - Small Business Administration ("SBA") Loan Pipeline Analysis:

As highlighted above, NEWT has a more unique business model when compared to most BDC peers. NEWT derives virtually all of the company's net ICTI from realized/capital gains versus most peers' generation of NII. As such, let us briefly get accustomed with how these realized/capital gains are produced.

One of NEWT's wholly-owned control investments is Small Business Lending ("SBL"), a lender service provider for third parties that primarily services government-guaranteed SBA loans and non-SBA loans. When broken out, SBL includes "Newtek Small Business Finance" ("NSBF") which is a nationally licensed, SBA lender that originates, sells, and services loans to qualifying small businesses which are partially guaranteed by the SBA's federal Section 7(a) loan program. In fact, NSBF is the largest non-bank institution licensed by the SBA under this program. Furthermore, NSBF is only one of fourteen non-banks to have a SBA Government-Guaranteed Lender License which are no longer being issued. Simply put, NSBF has a special "niche" per se regarding providing loans to small business which are partially backed by the SBA/U.S. Government. These government-guaranteed participation certificates trade in their own secondary marketplace which has been around for over half a century. Due to the fact a portion of NSBF's originated loans under the SBA's 7(a) program are backed by the guarantee of the SBA /U.S. Government, NSBF generally sells the government-guaranteed portion of the loan for a modest premium. NEWT then finances the unguaranteed portion of the loan through debt securitizations. When this occurs, NEWT quickly receives back the principle invested in the loan. As such, when compared to a typical BDC, NEWT is able to reinvest capital at a much quicker pace.

More recently, another of NEWT's wholly-owned control investments, Newtek Business Credit Solutions ("NBC") has begun to originate SBA 504 loans. This program is a long-term financing platform where small businesses can purchase land, buildings, and equipment. In direct contrast to NEWT's SBA 7(a) loan program which mainly offers floating-rate loans, the company's SBA 504 loans are fixed-rate in nature. NBC has the first lien collateral on these loans while the U.S. Government has the second lien. NBC typically sells its portion of the loan at a minor premium.

So, one of the key factors in determining if NEWT can continue to produce net realized/capital gains via the company's investment portfolio is to determine how its prospects are regarding future SBA 7(a) and 504 loans. To analyze this factor, Table 3 is presented below.

Table 2 - NEWT 2018 SBA 7(a) and 504 Loan Pipeline

(Source: Table obtained from NEWT's quarterly shareholder presentation for the fourth quarter of 2017)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I believe it is apparent NEWT's SBA 7(a) and 504 loan pipeline remains robust. During 2017, NEWT funded $385.9 and $18.0 million of SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, respectively. For 2018, NEWT has recently projected the company will fund/close approximately $475 and $87.5 million of SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, respectively. When calculated, this is a projected annual SBA 7(a) loan funding increase of 23%. This would also be a projected annual SBA 504 loan closing increase of approximately 300%.

Simply put, it would appear NEWT, through NSBF, anticipates continuing to fund SBA 7(a) and 504 loans in future quarters at higher origination volumes. Due to the guaranteed portion of the SBA 7(a) and 504 loans being sold in the secondary marketplace at a typical weighted average of 11% - 13% gain, I believe it can be determined NEWT should be able to continue generating net realized/capital gains on the company's investment portfolio. To prove this assertion, Table 4 is provided below.

Table 3 - NEWT SBA Guaranteed Participation Certificate Pricing (2013-2017)

(Source: Table obtained from NEWT's quarterly shareholder presentation for the fourth quarter of 2017 [link provided below Table 2])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the weighted average sales price of the portion of NSBF's SBA 7(a) and 504 loans guaranteed by the SBA/U.S. Government (participation certificates) was 112.31, 112.49, 111.72, 111.91, and 111.99 for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (100 being par). It should be noted these prices were extremely consistent; even during times of heightened volatility in broader credit markets. Simply put, I believe it is a relatively high probability premiums associated with these types of government-guaranteed loans should continue to occur. I state as such because generally the risks associated with small business loans is higher when compared to higher-grade corporate debt. This is due to the fact most small business do not have material amounts of assets (to treat as collateral) and have an overall lack of available capital (amongst many other factors). However, since the SBA/U.S. Government is guaranteeing all non-performance on these types of loans, the price to pay for such a product results in a modest premium (non-existence of a loss of principle). Therefore, this factor should enable NEWT to continue recording net realized/capital gains within the company's SBA guaranteed investment portfolio. I believe this is a positive trend for NEWT's dividend sustainability.

Side Note: For all SBA 7(a) government-guaranteed participation certificates that are sold in excess of a 10% premium to par (price of 110.00), the remaining premium is "split" between NSBF and the SBA equally (50/50 proportion). For example, for a government-guaranteed participation certificate that is sold at a price of 113.00, NSBF would record a sales price of 111.50 for reporting/accounting purposes.

When all factors are taken into consideration, I am currently projecting NEWT will record net realized/capital gains of $42-$47 and $48-$53 million for 2018 and 2019, respectively. In addition, I am projecting NEWT will lower the company's net investment loss per share for 2018 and 2019 due to the following positive factors at play: 1) continued rise in the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate which directly increases PRIME (positively impacts interest rates associated with the company's unguaranteed portion of 7(a) loans retained); 2) more attractive cost of funds rate obtained via the company's recent/future securitizations; 3) recent redemption of higher cost 7.00% notes due 2021 and issuance of 6.25% notes due 2023 (75 basis points reduction); and 4) continued strong operating performance by most of the company's control investments (which ultimately leads to recurring dividend income streams).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up the information in this article, three dividend sustainability tests were performed on NEWT. The first two tests were based on NEWT's net ICTI and cumulative UTI which are based on IRC methodologies. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to NEWT's annual net ICTI payout ratio for 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively:

NEWT's 2015, 2016, and 2017 Annual Net ICTI Payout Ratio: 95%, 94%, and 95%

I believe readers should view NEWT's minor underpayment of net ICTI during 2015-2017 as an encouraging sign for a slightly increasing annual dividend per share rate through at least 2019.

To gain further clarity, TEST 2 was then performed which analyzed NEWT's cumulative UTI balance. TEST 2 provided the following information in regards to NEWT's cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio at the end of 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively:

NEWT's Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016 and 12/31/2017: 0.08, 0.16, and 0.20

In my opinion, considering TEST 2 on a standalone basis, the evidence provided above helps support NEWT's slightly increasing annual dividend per share rate during 2017 and projected increase during 2018.

Next, TEST 3 provided the following information in regards to NEWT's projected SBA 7(a) and 504 loan funding/closings for 2018:

NEWT's Projected SBA 7(a) Loan Funding for 2018: $475 Million (23% Increase Vs. 2017)

NEWT's Projected SBA 504 Loan Closings for 2018: $87.5 Million (Approx. 300% Increase Vs 2017)

When looking at the results from TEST 1, TEST 2, and TEST 3, I have concluded the probability of NEWT being able to slightly increase the company's annual dividend per share rate for 2018-2019 is high (80%).

As such, I am currently projecting NEWT will declare the following annual dividends to be distributed during 2018 and 2019, respectively:

Projected 2018 Annual Dividend Rate: $1.71-$1.77 per share (Mean = 6% Annual Increase)

Projected 2019 Annual Dividend Rate: $1.79-$1.85 per share (Mean = 5% Annual Increase)

A prior BDC comparison article I wrote provided some recent, more generalized dividend sustainability metrics regarding twelve BDC peers that I cover (including NEWT). For additional analysis related to this topic, I refer readers to the following article:

Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 11 BDC Peers (Post Q4 2017 Earnings) - Part 2

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NEWT as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 25% premium to the mean of NEWT's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range ($15.15 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 12.5% but less than a 25% premium to the mean of NEWT's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 12.5% premium to the mean of NEWT's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range.

As such, I currently rate NEWT as a HOLD. My current price target for NEWT is approximately $19.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.10 per share. Long-term holders of NEWT should gain comfort that I continue to believe the company's dividend sustainability is currently high.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

