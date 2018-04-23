Will Anyone Come To The Biglari Holdings Annual Meeting?

I plan to go for the fourth year in a row, as I still believe that the stock is significantly undervalued at the moment, and I enjoy being able to here about all the facets of the company directly from the source.

Given the stagnant stock price and poor operating performance over the past couple years, it seems that most investors aren't even going to show up.

Biglari Holdings will have their annual meeting this week in New York City, giving investors their annual chance to ask CEO Sardar Biglari any question.

Once again, Biglari Holdings (BH) is holding its annual meeting at the St. Regis in downtown New York City. This year the meeting will occur Thursday, April 26. CEO Sardar Biglari conducts the meeting in a similar way as Warren Buffett, spending five to six hours answering any questions shareholders may have about the business. This will be the fourth meeting in a row I'm able to attend, and I look forward to being able to ask more questions than ever, given that there probably won't be a lot of competition from other investors this year.

As I highlighted in a piece in early 2017, Biglari has an impressive 18-year record of generating market-beating returns for investors. However, after a poor 2017, he has significantly under performed the S&P 500 over the last eight years.

CAGR Biglari Vehicle S&P500 2000-2017 (entire 18 year Biglari career) 15.2% 5.4% 2010-2017 (last 8 years) 5.0% 13.9%

This underperformance, especially 2017's poor year (-13% return vs. 21%+ for the S&P 500), has caused many previous fans to throw in the towel.

While being a Biglari investor has certainly required extreme patience, I for one continue to strongly believe that patience will be well rewarded in the long term. This is particularly true when you consider the fact that BH is currently trading at a price/book ratio of around 0.9, while the S&P 500 is over 3.2. I added more shares last fall when the stock dropped down to the $300 range, and Biglari remains my largest position.

My questions for Biglari

Over the past six months, Biglari Holdings has canceled a planned insurance company acquisition and announced plans to implement a new dual share-class corporate structure.

Canceled Insurance Deal:

I'm curious to find out if Biglari can/will share with us any details on why the insurance deal was canceled. I wrote about it when it first was announced last May, and was personally very excited about the deal, so it was disappointing to see it fall through.

More Details on Plans With New Structure

While many investors are not happy about the new dual class share structure, I always assumed that we would see that occur at some point, and see it as a positive. John Malone has generated outsized returns for investors for decades through the use of dual share structures which allowed him to maintain control while still being able to use shares to fund acquisitions.

Steak N Shake Updates:

SNS had another poor year, so I expect there to be multiple questions asked about how Biglari expects to turn around operations. I'm particularly concerned about the loss in traffic, in spite of the fact that prices have not been raised since Biglari took over.

Additional Questions

I'm looking forward to getting additional questions from readers, which I will try to ask myself if they aren't asked by others at the meeting. Not all investors/readers have the same continuing respect I do for Mr. Biglari. I'm happy to ask probing questions, but I will not be involved in asking any rude questions. You'll have to go yourself if you want to make one of those.

Getting Together Before the Meeting

I will be arriving in NYC on Wednesday early evening and have plans to meet with other investors for dinner. I've set up a Facebook group, Biglari Holdings Investors, for anyone interested in connecting with other investors, and have set up an event there with details on Wednesday dinner. Everyone is invited, so if you are interested, simply join the group or reach out to me via PM for more info.

Annual Meeting Notes

In the past, I always planned to put together my notes after the annual meeting and share them here. Over the past year I've taken on a new full-time job in the solar industry, which has left me with very little time to write. My family will be expanding again this summer, so I can't promise anything, but hope to be able to post my annual meeting highlights over the next couple weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.