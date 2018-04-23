Get Swiggy With It - A Play On Food Delivery In India

Heavy traffic in India’s major cities along with a busier work schedule has resulted in fast growth in the food delivery business in India. While the market for this service is still in its infancy stage, Swiggy has emerged as a leader in this market. While investors cannot invest in Swiggy directly, they can invest in South African internet company Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) which holds a stake in the company via funding completed in February 2018 and May 2017.

Alternatively, they can invest in funds that seek to invest in internet and ecommerce companies in emerging markets. One such fund is EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF. Naspers is held in the EMQQ portfolio.

Company Description

Swiggy is one of India’s leading on-line food delivery services. According to the urban dictionary, the word swiggy is defined as real and amazing as can be; something that is swiggy is unbelievably legit and real and awesome.

According to the company’s website, Swiggy was inspired by the thought of providing a complete food ordering and delivery solution from the best neighborhood restaurants to the urban foodie. The company was launched in 2014. Swiggy has its own fleet of delivery personnel equipped with smartphones with an app powered by routing algorithms, who pick-up orders from restaurants and deliver them to customers. This ensures that Swiggy provides customers with timely deliveries and real-time tracking of their order status. Because they have their own fleet, Swiggy does not have a minimum order policy and accepts online payments for all restaurants with whom they work. Reliable and fast deliveries are ensured as the delivery Swiggy person only carries one order at a time. Swiggy earns a commission from each delivery.

Swiggy is now present in eight cities – Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai. The platform has close to 20,000 partner restaurants in eight cities. On average Swiggy fulfills approximately 4 million orders per month, according to an article in the Times of India.

Impressive Backers

Naspers, along with privately held ecommerce company Meituan-Dainping, provided $100 million funding for Swiggy in February 2018. Naspers invested an initial $80 million in Swiggy in May 2017. Food is one of many online industries targeted by Naspers. The company is currently in talks for additional funding from venture capital firm DST Capital and hedge fund Coatue Management.

Challenges Present Opportunities

Indian Tier-1 cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have been witnessing traffic jams caused by an increase in the number of vehicles on the road and a heavy population density. This has amplified the travel time within these cities. And these city dwellers are too busy to cook. As a result, more and more Indians have started ordering from online food delivery services. Sharing an overview on this trend, Euromonitor International wrote, “Last year the number of households eating at home every day witnessed a visible decline. This decline resulted in a large proportion of the household/consumer base ordering food in, thereby helping to drive the growth of 100% home delivery.”

Size of the Market

The population of India currently stands near 1.3 billion according to the CIA World Factbook. According to an article in Business Standard, in 2016 the value of the online food delivery market amounted to about 300 million U.S. dollars, registering a 150 percent growth rate from the previous year.

According to Swiggy’s co-founder, “The size of the Indian restaurant industry will be worth $30 billion in 2020 and is growing at a very fast pace. The percentage of deliveries in this market is also witnessing a steep increase so the opportunity is really massive.” Just 2% of all restaurant delivery orders in India are made online, compared to 11% in China, 13% in the US, and 32% in the UK, according to Your Story. The Indian online food delivery is still in its infancy.

New Initiatives

In November 2017, according to a report by LiveMint, Swiggy launched Swiggy Access, a program which allows its restaurant partners to set up kitchen spaces in neighborhoods where they don’t currently operate. As part of the initial launch, Swiggy has set up a 3,200 sq.ft “Access” kitchen in the Marathahalli suburb of Bengaluru. The company plans to set up more Swiggy Access kitchens in Bengaluru and other metro cities in the next six months. It has already short-listed close to 40 restaurant partners for the expansion. The program is designed to cut food delivery time for customers since these kitchen spaces are “delivery-only” branches and do not have a dine-in option, the company said in a statement.

Swiggy announced in December 2017 that it has acqui-hired Bengaluru-based gourmet Asian food start-up 48East, according to a report by LiveMint. Acqui-hiring is the practice of acquiring a company to recruit its employees. With this, Swiggy plans to further strengthen its new supply business line, which was unveiled in November. Swiggy’s new vertical supply chain, which was launched in November, will look at collaborating with restaurant partners to plug gaps on the supply side of Swiggy’s marketplace.

Swiggy Experience Rapid Growth

The company’s co-founder noted “We've almost been doubling every month since the launch. After raising our first round of funding, we’ve expanded our coverage and our partnerships and tripled our order numbers over the last month. Our repeat percentages and engagement levels are off the charts."

The company is using money raised in recent funding rounds to hire aggressively and to increase its coverage.

Summary

The food delivery service industry in India is growing rapidly in India. Heavy traffic in India’s major cities along with busier work schedules has led to more people ordering food online. The market for this service is still in its infancy stage. Swiggy is a market leader in this industry. Although Swiggy is not a public company, Naspers holds a large stake in the company. Naspers is held in EMQQ.

Purchasing EMQQ provides exposure to Swiggy through Naspers and the rapidly growing food delivery industry in India.

