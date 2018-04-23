Which Big Tobacco Name Do You Prefer?

In my last piece here at Seeking Alpha, I took a look at Philip Morris (PM) after its recent ~16% sell-off. PM is trading at multi-year lows and sports a dividend yield above 5%. These are attractive metrics for income-oriented investors, though as I pointed out in that article, PM has its issues as well from an extremely high dividend payout ratio to slowing growth in the heated tobacco space, which many investors have counted on for future growth. Although I don't own any PM (yet), I do have a full position in its domestic counterpart, Altria (MO). I recently filled out that position with two purchases at $64.60 and $59.82. When it comes to potentially buying shares of PM, I'm not only weighing them against their own historical performance and the broader market but also MO, in a more specific relative sense, as I pick and choose potentially winners and losers within the tobacco industry itself. In this piece, I'll be taking a side by side look at Altria and Philip Morris to decide, which one I'll likely buy assuming that weakness continues and both stocks slump down towards my buy targets.

First and foremost, let's take a look at both companies' valuations. In 2017, Altria reported GAAP EPS of $5.31 and non-GAAP EPS of $3.98. During the last two years, MO's GAAP figure has been well above its reported figure, in large part due to tax ramifications and the sale of its SAB Miller assets. Analysts are expecting EPS of $3.98 in 2018, leading me to believe that the non-GAAP number for 2017 is likely a comparable figure. Using the lower, non-GAAP result for 2017 and analyst estimates for 2018, we see that MO is currently trading for ~16.8x ttm earnings and ~14.4x forward estimates. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, MO is trading at its cheapest level since early 2014.

* It's worth noting that the big drop off in earnings in '08 has to do with the MO/PM split up.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Philip Morris produced $3.88 in GAAP EPS in 2017 and $4.72 in non-GAAP. Typically, PM's GAAP/non-GAAP spread has been very thin (in both 2015 and 2016, they came in equal), yet the $4.72 figure fits better into the recent term trajectory with the previous 3 years' worth of earnings figures and analyst estimates for 2018's results, so I'll go ahead and give PM the benefit of the doubt and stick with the higher non-GAAP figure when thinking about the company's ttm multiple from here on out. With that being said, PM is currently trading for ~17.9x ttm earnings and ~15.9x forward estimates (which are currently $5.27/share). I should also mention that PM's management just upped its 2018 EPS guidance to $5.25-5.40. While this is great for investors, even if PM hits the top end of that range, it doesn't materially affect the forward P/E ratio, which will still land just below 16x. Graph below makes it clear that PM is trading at its cheapest valuation in years, though compared to MO, there is still a significant valuation gap, with MO currently trading with cheaper ttm and more importantly, forward multiples.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Now that we've discussed both companies' EPS, let's move on to payout ratios. MO's current annual dividend is $2.80. This payment equates to a 4.9% yield at today's share price. Using the analysts' average forward-looking estimate, we see that MO's forward payout ratio is ~70%. This is higher than I'd typically like to see from a DGI company, but I also realize that the tobacco industry has relatively low capex involved and MO is a proven cash cow. Not only do analysts expect MO to post 18% EPS growth in 2018 but they're looking for 9% growth in 2019 and 10% growth in 2020, meaning that not only does MO has room to grow the dividend further it can give investors increases in the high single digits sustainably while reducing the payout ratio over time.

MO's dividend-related metrics are pretty attractive, which is why I own shares. Unfortunately, PM's aren't quite as nice. PM's annual dividend is $4.28, which equates to a dividend yield of 5.1%. Using the average forward earnings estimates for 2018, we see that PM's forward payout ratio is ~80%. Like MO, PM operates a low capex business model and throws off a ton of cash, so while I don't like seeing such a high payout ratio, I still feel as though the dividend is likely to be safe. Analysts are expecting to see PM post 11% earnings growth for 2018, 2019, and 2020; this adds to my dividend safety thesis. With that being said, it's hard to imagine that a company's dividend growth prospects are great with a payout ratio so high. What's more, PM likely has higher capex than MO due to its need to expand production and distribution of its innovative heated tobacco technology, which is an expected growth driver for the company. At the end of the day, not only does MO have a lower valuation than PM but in my opinion, it has better dividend-related metrics as well. Yes, PM's dividend yield is slightly higher than MO's, but I think the numbers point towards higher dividend growth from MO (which is what I'm more interested in as a young investor).

Actually, other than a slightly higher dividend yield, it's difficult to find a metric where PM outperforms MO. I know some investors find the growth available from international/emerging markets more attractive than the domestic market dynamics, but I actually don't agree. If anything, I suspect that regulation in the U.S. to be more predictable than in foreign markets. What's more, I like to speculate about MO's ability to continue to expand into other markets, whether they be the alcohol space, or even the burgeoning marijuana industry as the path towards nationwide legalization (or at least, the Federal government officially stepping out of the way when it comes to adult recreational use and putting that decision into the state's hands), in which case, I suspect MO could use its cash to quickly become a power player in this growth industry. Obviously, M&A/diversification into ancillary industries involves quite a bit of speculation and generally, it's probably best to avoid that in an investment thesis; however, I do think this is a kicker that MO has in the head to head match up with PM.

Another advantage that MO has over PM is sales growth. While MO isn't known for outsized top-line growth, it has managed to maintain an upward sales trajectory in the face of falling cigarette volumes. I find this to be a very impressive feat by MO's management team and this is something that PM can't claim.

Both companies have strong free cash flows that jump around a bit on a y/y basis. Both companies have reduced their share counts over the past 5 years, albeit very slightly so. Philip Morris has higher gross margins than Altria, yet MO's have been climbing over the past 5 years and PM's have been falling, so I'll call that a push. And finally, the last metric that I pay a lot of attention to is debt; MO's long-term debt load has fallen over the past 5 years while PM's has increased.

So, you tell me. Which company would you rather buy on recent weakness? PM's yield is higher than MO's, yet MO carries a cheaper valuation, better top and bottom line growth, a similar outlook when it comes to margins, and a stronger balance sheet. Unless you find the international markets to be vastly superior to the U.S. market, to me, the choice is clear.

