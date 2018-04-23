Stanley Black & Decker Looks Undervalued, But Growth And Margins Are Decelerating

If Stanley Black & Decker can push its FCF margins into the double-digits and keep them there, the shares look undervalued on a long-term basis.

I've said it many times before and I'll say it again - "buying the dip" sounds like great advice, but it can be tough to follow in practice. Outside of market-wide freak-outs (which still require a certain amount of long-term confidence and patience), those dips often come because of issues that don't necessarily look temporary or quickly solvable at the time. And so it is with Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), as the shares are off about 20% from their January high, but there has been a noticeable slowdown in the business and that second-half recovery is not assured.

I'm a little nervous that I'm expecting too much long-term FCF leverage, and there's definitely meaningful downside risk if Stanley Black & Decker can't improve FCF generation from recent levels, but I don't believe my underlying assumptions are all that aggressive and I believe growth in the Tools and Industrial segments can support a higher fair value than today's price offers.

Margin Worries Mar First Quarter Results

SWK managed a decent beat on revenue, with reported revenue up 12% and organic revenue up about 4%. The Tools and Storage business was basically on target with 6% growth, though the business has slowed in North America (up 3%). Flat performance from Industrial was actually better than expected, as the company continues to gain share with auto fasteners. Security was down 1% and there really weren't any notable strong (or weak) spots.

Margins were softer than expected, as SWK absorbed higher than expected material costs and particularly in the Tools business (tool steel and so on). Gross margin fell 120bp from last year, and there really hasn't been any sustainable upward leverage here in a decade. Operating income was up 1% on an adjusted basis, with Tools income up 5% and margin down 160bp on that material cost inflation. Margins were also weaker in Industrial and Security, though, by 130bp and 100bp respectively.

Management lowered guidance for the second quarter but talked up the prospects for recapturing margin leverage later in the year as price increases and new product launches find traction.

A Pause, Or Past The Peak?

Investors have been nervous about industrial stocks for a few months now, with growing worries that former leading markets like autos and non-resi construction will weaken noticeably from here and that the best part of the "general industrial" recovery is already in the books.

SWK generates about 60% of its revenue from various construction markets, with the largest component (close to a quarter recently) coming from residential repair and DIY. Although I don't see the residential new construction and remodel/repair markets getting substantially stronger from here, I think there's still some room to run there before the markets roll over.

With that, I think SWK can still do well with its Tools and Storage business. SWK is far and away the market share leader, with almost double the share of #2 Bosch and #3 Techtronic (OTCPK:TTNDY). Adding Newell's (NWL) Irwin and Lenox brands gives SWK what I believe to be a relatively risk-free opportunity to grow the business and gain additional operating leverage. The Craftsman acquisition has a little more operating risk to it, but the brand is still widely known and selling through Amazon (AMZN) should provide a spark. I'd also note that SWK has extensive product launches scheduled for the second quarter and into the second half of 2018, with over 1,000 new Craftsman products coming out. I'd also note the ongoing opportunity to grow its FlexVolt business and augment its industrial tool business with additional acquisitions - Emerson (EMR) just bought Textron's (TXT) tools and test equipment business at a reasonable multiple.

I'm less certain what to make of the Industrials segment and the fasteners business in particular. Management said that its auto fasteners business actually grew at a high single-digit rate this quarter and that its auto business grew at a mid-single-digit rate overall, as share gains in fasteners offset slower auto system sales. Given that the auto business is around 60% of that business, the flat overall performance suggests a high single-digit drop in the industrial and electronics fastening businesses (and management did mention lower electronics volume). With that, I'm very curious to see what companies like Illinois Tool Works (ITW) report for the auto sector, and what component companies say about the electronics market.

The Opportunity

I'm not really worried about SWK's Tools business. Even across multiple management teams, the company has shown it can run this business well and there is substantial brand value. What's more, the company has done a good job of "filling the gaps" and building multiple brands across various price points and target markets. Add in increased localized management and a commitment to reinvesting in product development that many of its peers can't afford to match, and I'm not all that concerned. I'd also note that improving construction markets in Asia and Europe could at least partly offset any slowing momentum in the U.S.

Looking at the fastener business, I expect more M&A down the road. SWK has built up a good presence in fasteners, stud welding systems, riveting systems, and so on, but the company is under-exposed to the construction and aerospace markets.

The sum total of my modeling assumptions is a long-term revenue growth rate of 5%, which includes some assumed M&A activity. I'm looking for FCF margins to expand from the high single-digits into the low double-digits, supporting double-digit revenue growth over the next 10 years. This is where I'm a little worried that I'm too bullish as the FCF margin in six of the last 10 years has been in the 7-9% range. I'm looking for modest gross margin and SG&A leverage from 2017, but I'm also expecting tighter working capital management and fairly flat capex growth needs.

The Bottom Line

If my long-term modeling assumptions are in the ballpark, SWK looks at least 10% undervalued and with possibly substantially more upside than that. I'm not really concerned about the tool business, and I think the company will see improving results there in the second half of the year and on into 2019. The fasteners business is less certain to me in the near term, but I think the long-term outlook is sound and I'm not worried about the security business (I don't think it will help much, but it won't hinder the company either). Even though the market really doesn't seem to agree, and there could be downside if that FCF leverage is unattainable, I think this is a beaten-down name worth a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.