DeleteFacebook And Other Fairy Tales

Facebook (FB) has had a rough month or so since the fallout of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which has rocked the company harder than they ever could have imagined. While there should be some pressure in the short-term for Facebook to continue to make privacy settings easier for users to access, understand, and change, these issues and simple self-regulation should be enough to satisfy consumers and lawmakers for now. Facebook users have no readily available and easy to use alternative options, and upcoming regulations are an issue that could potentially take lawmakers years to figure out and implement. I am expecting Facebook's upcoming earnings report to continue to highlight the company's dominance in the space with an emphasis on the earnings call on what will be happening going forward with the company concerning privacy and data. However, I see nothing fundamental that will change the fact that the stock is a potential screaming buy for long-term holders now and while Facebook remains in market purgatory. I'm of the opinion that investors should buy scandal dips, earnings dips, and any other short-term market based dips until a regular or oversized position is obtained as a long-term core position.

When the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, Facebook executives failed to even classify it as a data "breach", but simply as an abuse of 87 million users data by third party "bad actors". This led to a very slow response by Facebook executives in addressing the issue in a serious manner until CEO Mark Zuckerberg was hauled in for Congressional hearings. Facebook finally took the breach seriously including rapid updates to its privacy policies and even Mark Zuckerberg putting on a suit for Congress. Here's a chart showing how Facebook's stock has been doing before the Congressional hearings and the days after the hearings which started on April 10th after initial meetings with lawmakers on April 9th.

FB data by YCharts

The stock had a very nice rundown from its highs of the year at around $195 a share down to around $155 at the scandal lows before seeing some upward momentum after Zuckerberg started meeting with legislators. Zuckerberg did a fine job at the Congressional Hearings appearing contrite, saying he's sorry, promising quick changes to privacy settings, and even taking a leadership role in potential upcoming regulations by pondering what kind of regulations would be needed instead of whether they should be needed or not.

During this whole ordeal, the #DeleteFacebook movement gained some steam and media attention as it was very interesting to see if users would actually be upset enough over the scandal to delete their Facebook pages. While this movement got a couple of big names to delete their Facebook pages including Playboy, which is part of Coty Inc. (COTY), and Elon Musk's SpaceX and Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) company pages, the movement seems to have failed to gain much momentum outside of people and companies that were wanting to delete their pages anyway for other reasons. Musk and Zuckerberg have had a mild feud going for awhile now while Playboy has always been against Facebook's strict nudity policies. Its not hard to see why players like these potentially used the timing to grab a headline or two doing what they have probably wanted to do now for years.

Barron's did a recent article explaining that the #DeleteUber movement in 2017 was much more meaningful than the current #DeleteFacebook movement even though Facebook has about 50 times the number of users. #DeleteUber mentions on Twitter peaked at approximately 182,000 while #DeleteFacebook mentions look to have peaked at a much lower 126,000 with most of the backlash over as Facebook's earnings will soon be making headlines. It was much easier for users looking to dump Uber to switch over to competing companies like Lyft, based on political considerations, than it ever will be for a Facebook user to switch over to another social platform. On a more personal note, I have not seen one person on my private limited Facebook newsfeed joining the movement, which I would not be surprised is the norm for most run-of-the-mill Facebook users.

Even before this latest scandal, Facebook was already in the works on doubling its security staff to 20,000 ahead of the upcoming mid-term elections. Facebook has been ahead of the curve on many social issues over time, and Zuckerberg even took a lead during the Congressional Hearings on new and upcoming regulations by saying "I think the real question, as the internet becomes more important in people's lives, is what is the right regulation, not whether there should be or not,". Regulations are coming for the internet and social media, but it will be very hard to implement changes without putting up additional barriers to entry for new players and stifling innovation. Hastily made regulations might make Facebook an even more powerful monopolistic entity than it already is, which means meaningful regulations most likely will be a long time in coming with smaller companies potentially having more difficulty in making the changes than Facebook and its billions of users.

What Zuckerberg should fear concerning regulations though is the EU's new privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect on May 25th. This heavy handed regulation will be closely monitored by legislators, regulators, and social media companies like Facebook that is currently trying to shift 1.5 billion of its users out of the new laws zone of influence. This law and its enforcement might be a base case for future regulations as Europe will be the guinea pig in its implementation. This though, will take time as I don't see U.S. legislators forming meetings to enact similar legislation any time soon. In the end, regulation is coming, but it is potentially years away, with a likelihood of hurting competition and growth in the industry as much as hurting Facebook's future revenue streams.

Ultimately the main worry I have about regulations is the affect they might have on Facebook's future margins. Here's a quick look at how the company's margins have trended over the last couple of years.

Facebook Margins 2016 2017 Growth Q1 37% 41% 10.8% Q2 42% 47% 11.9% Q3 44% 50% 13.6% Q4 52% 57% 9.6%

Table By Trent Welsh

While I think upcoming potential regulations will ultimately hurt margins in the years ahead, I think that the potential hit to margins could be a much bigger issue for newer entrants that have not had the years of margin growth that Facebook has achieved. Facebook has done a wondrous job of growing its margins over the years as it continues to benefit from its content being user created while it focuses on monetizing that "free" content that it doesn't have to create. Facebook's margins were already expected to undergo some pressure this year no matter what as the company is expanding its security staff to 20,000 for the upcoming mid-term elections along with dealing with the upcoming European privacy law. I expect some margin pressure going forward and growth to drop down from double digit growth, but in no way do I expect margins to fall off a cliff anytime soon.

Finally, various analysts are taking up positions in Facebook before its upcoming earnings report scheduled for this coming Wednesday. Some like Gundlach are setting up for a Facebook short, while many like Monness Crespi's Brian White play a cautious middle ground, along with a few bulls like veteran strategist David Seaburg expecting Facebook to report a fantastic quarter. My belief is that as long as Zuckerberg does a decent job explaining privacy, regulation, and user metrics during the conference call, like he did during his Congressional hearings, there should be no need for the company to distort numbers in any way to try to show additional contrition, or to keep the company from potentially having a fantastic quarter.

Financials are some of the first companies to report earnings and have largely reported stellar quarters so far this earning's season. However, they have found it very hard to gain upward traction from those earnings in respect to their February highs.

XLF data by YCharts

Facebook, though has had a rougher time in the market since its February highs due to the scandal, which might potentially leave some upside for the stock if its numbers impress enough for it to start trading alongside the other key market players again. Facebook should let the numbers speak for themselves and focus their attention on efforts to better the company in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. I think there is a very good chance Facebook reports stellar numbers on Wednesday, and after its recent selloff, the stock might have some nice room to run.

Here are some of the main numbers I will be looking at when Facebook reports its earnings, that I will be far more interested in as a potential long-term holder, than the closure to the latest public scandal that Facebook just happens to be the center of.

Facebook Q4/17 Growth EPS $2.20 19% Y/Y Revenue $12.97B 47.3% Y/Y Average Revenue Per User $6.18 28% Y/Y Daily Active Users 1.4B 2.41% Q/Q Monthly Active Users 2.1B 2.75% Q/Q Operating Margin 57% 9.6%

Table by Trent Welsh

These numbers are what I will be looking at after earnings come out as I see if they beat street expectations for $1.36 in EPS and $11.4 billion in revenue in Q1. As Facebook tries to make its platform more personal and family orientated, it will be interesting to see if the revenue per user continues to grow, or if it will start to flatten out. The media will be heavily focused on user growth numbers and projections as they try to determine if issues like #DeleteFacebook are having a noticeable effect on the company, although the scandal happening in the middle of the quarter might complicate this analysis. Finally, it will be interesting to monitor the company's operating margins, especially as it beefs up its security force to 20,000 employees, along with harder looks at its advertising platform and so called "bad actors".

There looks to be a very probable market overreaction to Facebook's latest scandal, which I think will soon start to fade away after the company's upcoming earnings report. I don't see any long lasting effects from the #DeleteFacebook movement. I don't see any heavy handed regulations or fines coming down on the company in the near future besides what was already coming from the European market. Finally, I don't see too much drama coming from Facebook's upcoming earnings as I doubt the company will sandbag earnings or prop them up on a pedestal. Instead I see the company continuing to grow and mature along with the market, which it has dominated in the past, and looks every bit as likely to do in the future. I bought an average position in Facebook for my portfolio on the scandal dip and will look to potentially add to my position after earnings, especially if the stock dips under $160 again due to market overreactions, or the continued ebb and flow of the market in general. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.