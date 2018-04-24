Photronics: The Bull Case Should Finally Play Out

Photomask manufacturer Photronics (PLAB) is one of those stocks where it's relatively easy to pound the table in both directions. The bull case is rather simple. For one, PLAB is cheap on any reasonable adjusted measure. For instance, EV/EBITDA is ~2.4x on a trailing twelve-month basis. While huge amounts of D&A (and capex) affect that multiple, even normalized/average P/E and P/FCF multiples make a sub-$8 handle look rather cheap.

Meanwhile, Photronics has some opportunities ahead of it. Moves to 28nm and other advanced nodes should help high-end demand for photomasks in the company's two product categories. The company is opening two facilities in China over the next 12 months, targeting a rich market with limited high-end competition. The semiconductor space as a whole is performing rather well now, and the near-term expectations for that space would suggest tailwinds for suppliers such as PLAB.

But there's a very real bear case here, too. The short version of that case is that the photomask business itself is difficult, and potentially not even worth investing in. 'Captive' (ie, in-house) manufacturers, among them divisions of Intel (INTC) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), the latter of whom remains a key Photronics customer, have been taking share for years. The business itself is cyclical, but still low-growth. Capex spend is enormous and highly technical - yet even industry insiders admit the product is largely commoditized, despite decreasing competition. There simply seem a lot easier ways to make money, as PLAB's own performance shows:

PLAB data by YCharts

I've been intrigued by PLAB over the past year-plus, but never to the extent of really embracing the bull case. But with the stock back toward the lows - and not far off support levels that have held for a good five years - I think the company's opportunities offset the industry's problems. Performance is improving of late, with guidance for Q2 suggesting strong growth in that quarter (which should be reported about a month from now). Near-term comparisons are beneficial in the second half of FY19 (ending January). Looking to CY19 and beyond, the opportunity in China looks exceedingly attractive, and should have a materially positive impact on Photronics' financials. And even disregarding the sub-3x EV/EBITDA multiple, PLAB looks plenty cheap - if it can meet its targets, or get close.

Background

Photronics manufactures photomasks, which in turn are used in the production of integrated circuits (ICs - 78% of FY17 revenue) and flat-panel displays (FPDs - 22% of sales). A customer - the two largest are Samsung in FPD and United Microelectronics (UMC) in IC, each at 16% of FY17 revenue, per the 10-K - delivers the design to Photronics, who then creates a set of photomasks, each patterned for each layer of a chip wafer or FPD substrate. Photronics delivers the masks to the customers, who then 'print' the IC/FPD product by running light through the masks onto the wafer or substrate.

Photomasks are a highly technical product and obviously an important part of the chip manufacturing business. As such, it would seem that photomask manufacturing would be a successful business model, and one itself in demand, given the optimism toward the semiconductor space as a whole and increasing flat-panel display production. That hasn't been the case, however:

PLAB data by YCharts

And there are some good reasons why independent (also known as 'merchant') photomask producers like Photronics, Toppan Printing (OTCPK:TOPPY), and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPLY) have been left out of the chip space rally, while some suppliers have boomed.

Most notably, merchant mask manufacturers have steadily lost market share: captive manufacturers had 65% of the market in 2018, more than double the 31% seen just five years earlier. That trend has been driven at least in part by "die shrink". As manufacturers look to increase density and move to 14nm and 10nm nodes, complexity rises. That higher complexity leads to more layers and higher mask costs - and makes it more cost-effective for manufacturers to bring those efforts in-house. Even a Toppan executive admitted in 2016 that "if you're making wafers at 14nm, it's almost imperative that you have mask making capabilities now."

The market itself isn't growing all that quickly, either, even including captive sales. Growth is expected to accelerate to 4-5% the next two years, after low-single-digit growth the past few. One reason is that photomask sales are correlated not to chip production volume, but to design changes. A new mask can cost as much as ten times a replacement set, so it's the ability of photomask producers to create those new masks essentially on-demand (sometimes within 24 hours, per the the PLAB 10-K) that drives big chunks of revenue (Photronics' new FPD mask set will cost over $10 million, per the Q4 call) and, more broadly, their value in the chip manufacturing process. But the need for those efforts is diminishing as captive share grows.

Photomask manufacturing also is a hugely capital-intensive business, which means the EV/EBITDA multiples aren't quite as attractive as a 2.3x multiple suggests. (Note that my calculation of EV assumes the convertible debt due next April will be paid off; that debt converts at $10.37 per share.) Photronics, which has a market cap of $534 million, is investing $320 million just into two new ventures in China, with total capex guided to $250 million in 2018. While the 2018 (and likely 2019) figures represent a one-time spike, it's not as if capex is going to return to minimal levels: that spend has averaged $83 million this past six years, about two-thirds of the company's Adjusted EBITDA over that period. More to the point, capex spend has averaged about 18% of revenue over those six years - and that's before what is likely to be a ~50% figure in FY18.

All told, it's important to remember the bull case for Photronics isn't as simple as assuming the tailwinds behind recent chip space optimism - IoT and automotive demand, for instance - will echo down the supply chain to photomask manufacturers. But that alone doesn't negate the bull case. A shrinking merchant market is a concern - but the number of suppliers has fallen sharply, from ~120 to 15, by one estimate. Photronics actually has outperformed its two public rivals in terms of revenue (both Dai Nippon and Toppan have seen revenue fall over the past five years, while PLAB's has ticked up). It took substantial market share in the first half of the decade, as David Zanoni pointed out on this site back in 2016. And it now has the #1 market share in the merchant category, according to a presentation in January.

Even with the challenges in the industry, there are organic and inorganic opportunities on the way. And so while it's too optimistic to assume Photronics will grow in lockstep with its customers, it's too conservative to assume essentially leave Photronics for dead - which is what the market is doing at the moment.

The Swing Trade Case

Perhaps unsurprisingly given market challenges, Photronics' performance has been frustrating of late. Revenue declined in both FY16 and FY17 (ending October), falling 14% in total. That in turn pressured margins, due largely to a heavily fixed-cost model: gross margin dropped from 27.3% in FY15 to just 20.3% in FY17.

The weakness has been rather broad-based. IC revenue fell almost 4% in FY17 despite a -13% comparison, with declines in both high-end (defined as under 45nm last year, though in a signal of the pace of change in the industry it's been redefined to under 28nm as of Q1 FY18) and mainstream photomask sales. Flat-panel sales reversed in FY17 as well, with a 15.6% decline against a 15% increase the year before. Most of the weakness came on the high end - with over half of the pressure from pricing, per the 10-K.

Certainly, the two-year trend looks concerning. But this is a cyclical business, and it's important to remember that Photronics benefits from design activity, not unit sales. So the general strength in the semiconductor space over the past few years (until a recent speed bump) doesn't necessarily suggest that PLAB's recent numbers should have been better. Indeed, for a while, investors seemed to understand that fact: I wrote last January, with PLAB above $11, that "it seems like the market is basically forgiving Photronics for the fundamental weakness in FY16." Clearly, that patience has run out: Photronics sold off after the next two earnings reports and is retesting multi-year support below $8 for a third time in the last eight months.

The irony is that as PLAB stock has tanked, performance actually has improved of late. In both Q4 and Q1, Photronics posted double-digit growth - and handily beat analyst estimates. Q2 guidance suggests 11-18% revenue growth Y/Y, with EPS rising from $0.03 to a range of $0.04-$0.09. There's some fundamental evidence that the cycle is turning back in Photronics' favor.

To be fair, it might be a bit too aggressive to call an inflection point just yet. Margins were a bit disappointing in Q1, which the company chalked up in the Q1 release to slightly higher opex Q/Q, along with mix pressure from FPD products on COGS, per the Q1 conference call. Comparisons have been particularly easy the last two quarters (on the top line, -24% in Q4 and -15.5% in Q1); two-year revenue stacks still suggest negative growth. But Photronics is moving in the right direction at least - and after the last three earnings releases, PLAB shares rose, only to give back the gains:

source: finviz.com

Indeed, in early February, PLAB touched its lowest level in more than three years. But the performance of late simply doesn't seem to merit that much pessimism. Growth should continue in coming quarters (though it's possible Q3/Q4 will show some deceleration, in part due to not-quite-as-easy comparisons). It does seem at least possible that a cyclical stock already has hit at least some sort of inflection point - and it's now valued at below 2x FY15 Adjusted EBITDA. Considering that PLAB also is trading near support levels that have held multiple times in the past twelve months and (pretty much) the past four-plus years, there's an intriguing case for a short- to mid-term swing trade year. If Photronics can put together a couple more solid quarters, there's reason to see a nice bounce in PLAB shares.

Admittedly, one concern might be the health of the semiconductor space as a whole. A recent miss from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has added to concerns that have sent chip stocks stumbling: the SOX index is down 13% just since March 12th, and it sure looks like PLAB has been a victim of the same pressures:

PLAB data by YCharts

But the correlation shouldn't be one to one on the way down much more than it was one the way up. And, again, forecasting lower chip growth doesn't necessarily mean Photronics revenue will decline in tandem. In fact, it shouldn't. The concerns in memory are largely about pricing, not volume - not really a problem for PLAB. In logic, the example of United Microelectronics is instructive, as Photronics CEO Peter Kirlin specifically addressed that company's results on PLAB's Q1 conference call:

And I would point you to UMC's quarterly release, where for the year, even though their 28-nanometer revenues are down, the way they are building their 28-nanometer business back is with small not large customers. So Jason predicted double the 28-nanometer tapeouts this year versus last year and we are seeing the benefit of that.

Again, it's not volume growth but design changes that drive revenue for Photronics. And so industry weakness that seems to center around smartphones is no reason to send PLAB's share price down 15% and its enterprise value down closer to 20%, even pro forma for this year's capital spend. With the stock at long-term support and a good chance of better earnings coming next month and in August, I think PLAB has a good chance to bounce nicely at some point in 2018 if the correlation between it and the industry breaks. That should be the case - as the correlation actually hasn't been that strong over time (and shouldn't be).

And from a long-term standpoint, there's a reason to see years of growth ahead.

The Long-Term Case

From a broad standpoint, photomask demand should increase for the same reasons driving the optimism toward Photronics' customers. IoT, automotive applications, and higher-tech industrial content all need chips - which all need masks. Again, it's not a one-to-one relationship between chip growth and mask sales in terms of either timing or volume, but generally speaking positive trends in the chip space should be positive for Photronics, even if they're not quite as positive as they are for manufacturers. That's particularly true in IoT and automotive chips, which aren't as focused on technology advances and don't require the more complex manufacturing processes that are pushing the trend toward captives.

Looking closer, Photronics itself has a number of specific drivers. The biggest opportunity is in China. Photronics has a joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing on the IC side, which should come online in early 2019. In addition, it's adding a wholly-owned facility in Hefei, China, which should start production in the spring of next year, focusing on high-end and mainstream FPD photomasks.

Fundamentally, the China efforts alone should drive substantial near-term growth. In a January presentation, Photronics said it expected 40%+ organic revenue growth over the next three years on a consolidated basis, which appears to include a bounce-back FY18 followed by contributions from the new Chinese operations the following two years. ~50% operating leverage on that growth suggests a path toward $1 in EPS over the next 3-5 years, as CEO Peter Kirlin detailed on the Q1 call.

Qualitatively, the Chinese efforts seem to represent a real opportunity. As Kirlin detailed on the Q4 call, the central government's "Made in 2025" plan is a boon for chip development in that country. But there simply isn't an adequate supply of photomasks for those producers - nor is there a similar competitive threat from captives manufacturers among Chinese producers. The best-case scenario here is for Photronics, through the IC JV and the wholly-owned FPD operations, to become the key supplier to Chinese chip makers next decade in both categories. And that suggests a growth profile that should extend well beyond the initial benefits in 2H FY19 and full-year FY20 from initial production.

Inorganic opportunities aside, there are some tailwinds coming as well. On the IC side, the move to 28nm and beyond provides new opportunities. UMC should be a growth driver, as noted above, and at 16% of total revenue can alone add a couple of points of growth over the next few quarters. The China JV will offer 14nm photomasks, and overall the move to advanced nodes should help the IC logic business even if captives take up some of the new business. As noted, memory growth should continue, even with investors worried about prices in the industry; that category posted a strong FY17 before a Q1 decline Photronics attributed to order timing.

And on the FPD side, there's a clear tailwind from the move toward AMOLED. Samsung is the key customer on that side, and Photronics already has shipped that company its P-800 photomask, which CTO Christopher Progler said on the Q1 call makes Photronics "one of the only suppliers to be able to service" high-end masks for that product. AMOLED adds more complexity - and thus more masks, and more revenue for Photronics. FPD is only 22% of revenue at the moment, but the AMOLED shift seems to provide a growing market with growing photomask needs and relatively limited competition. The Hefei facility, if all goes well, should open to a very strong market in-country, particularly if Chinese producers decide to move in the same direction.

Further out, there's still the possibility of some contribution from long-awaited EUV technology, where Photronics has positioned itself to be a supplier - and where photomask demand is particularly high. EUV still has a number of obstacles, so it can't be considered much more than optionality at this point - but its development could begin in earnest at some point. In a similar vein, Photronics of late has talked up M&A opportunities, with dry powder on the balance sheet should it decide to make a move.

Overall, the long-term bull case for PLAB echoes the short-term "cyclical swing" argument - but with the addition of significant company-specific tailwinds in China and in AMOLED. While investors seemed willing to wait for the cycle to turn in 2016-2017, they now seem to be focusing on industry weakness which may not directly impact Photronics that much - if at all. And that's coming just as the business seems to be turning upward, and ahead of key opportunities on the way.

Meanwhile, with the stock at the lows - and at multi-year support - PLAB doesn't need all of the opportunities to play out to drive upside. That seems to set up a buying opportunity, particularly ahead of both Q2 earnings next month and an Investor Day on May 23.

The Bear Case and Valuation

The bear case for Photronics, as noted above, is that it's simply not a good business to invest in.

So from the bearish perspective, the core of the argument is that this time really isn't different. Photronics has seemed to be at an inflection point before (indeed, investors clearly were expecting a better FY17). The China ventures could offer some near-term help. But the amount of capital being expended also is a clear risk: the combined $320 million figure is higher than PLAB's current $288 million enterprise value. Long-term market growth in that country and in the business more broadly simply could accrue to the captives. This is a business that basically is running to keep in place, as the multi-year performance of the stock and the sector shows.

Meanwhile, using trailing twelve-month EBITDA of ~$125 million, subtracting ~$5 million in cash taxes and the ~$83 million in average capex, normalized free cash flow is in the $37 million range. Enterprise value normalized for the Chinese investments (which will lead to cash burn; Photronics has said it will have a minimum of $75M in net cash through the process) is closer to $450 million, implying an EV/FCF multiple around 12x.

That's cheap from a relative standpoint. But is it necessarily cheap for a capital-intensive, potentially commoditized, business facing a historically cyclical and steadily-shrinking merchant photomask market?

At the moment, I think the answer is 'yes'. 12x normalized FCF probably isn't cheap for this business on a run-rate basis. But trailing figures still show a business closer to cyclical lows, and there's operating leverage and still-easy comparisons coming from the rest of FY18 at least. The Street is estimating 13% full-year revenue growth this year - and 10%+ in FY19 (based only a single estimate). Even mid-single-digit ROIC in China adds ~$15 million to FCF: about 40% growth, suggesting an EV/FCF multiple closer to 8-9x. The company's $1 EPS target similarly implies an out-year multiple of 7-8x - and 6-7x backing out what should be at least $1 per share in net cash.

I understand the skepticism toward the business; indeed, that skepticism was a major reason why I passed on the stock at $11 back in early 2017. PLAB looks cheap - but perhaps it should look cheap, and always will look cheap. But not this cheap - because below $8, I see a number of ways to win here at what are single-digit multiple to normalized FCF and earnings.

First, the stock is at multi-year and near-term support. It has a headline 2x+ EV/EBITDA multiple. In the near-term, even stabilization of chip space weakness should help. A Q2 report showing double-digit revenue growth and what could be 100%+ EPS increase (admittedly off a small base) probably is going to look attractive to someone given headline valuations. Looking to next year, even modest success in China and no traction elsewhere suggests an attractive multiple to FY20 FCF (which should clear $50 million). Even ahead of that growth opportunity, a continued rebound in Q2-Q4 suggests the normalized FCF multiple should get closer to 10x - even assuming little or no contribution from the Chinese operations (and incorporating the investments there).

Unless the Chinese efforts wind up destroying quite a bit of value, it's tough to model too much in the way of downside here. Looking at PLAB in 2H FY19 (~15 months from now), it should have at least $75 million in cash, and should have just invested ~$320 million in China. Ignoring the rest of the business - which at a low point in the cycle is generating over $100 million in Adjusted EBITDA - still suggests a share price close to $6, unless the China expansion is wasted capital.

I don't think that's the case, particularly with ~half of that spend going into a wholly-owned facility servicing a growing AMOLED market where Photronics has an early technical edge. Nor do I think the rest of the business is worth ~$2 per share (or about $140 million). And I do see a potential path to a double over the next few years. Even a low double-digit P/E multiple to the $1 target plus what should be $1-2 per share in net cash gets the stock in the range of $15. A similar multiple to normalized free cash flow, assuming high single-digit ROIC in China (~$20 million) and organic improvements elsewhere ($10 million, based on lower-than-expected operating leverage) and a 10-12x multiple gets the stock to $11-13, at least.

Even discounted back, PLAB looks like a $10+ stock from here. And I don't see that target as being based on particularly onerous assumptions. The calculation is based on management targets to some degree, but it's not based on the best-case scenario. It simply requires that some of the opportunities in China, IC and FPD, and/or M&A come through to some degree. Modest returns in China, a decent cyclical recovery over the next few quarters, and some benefit from node movements seem more than enough to get the stock over $10. A huge success in China, in particular, offers only upside from $10, not from the current price below $8.

I'd add, too, that the models incorporate the fact that this is a tough, and cyclical, business. I don't think it's wise to start modeling even 6x EV/EBITDA or 15x+ P/FCF or P/E multiples - it's very possible PLAB could never see that type of valuation again. But that's the point here. Even with modest valuation, I see a clear path to double-digit as CY18 plays out, and decent success in China suggests ~100% return to $15 by 2020. Even then, Photronics would be as cheap as skeptics would suggest it should be. And if those skeptics are wrong, and Photronics winds up with substantial opportunities in China and in AMOLED, the upside could be even greater.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.