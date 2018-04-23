Chicago Bridge & Iron: The Merger-Arbitrage Opportunity Of A Lifetime

McDermott and Chicago Bridge & Iron are likely to still tie the knot though, which creates an attractive opportunity for investors on both sides of the deal.

April 23rd was a heck of a day for shareholders in both Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) and McDermott International (NYSE:MDR). When news broke that a Luxembourg-headquartered firm, Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY), had offered to acquire MDR for a sizable premium to its prior trading price, the market reacted wildly and created a significant degree of uncertainty for both MDR and CBI. While this move may strike fear in investors with a stake in CBI, I believe that this could represent a great merger-arbitrage opportunity for market participants.

A last-minute buyout?

According to a press release issued by Subsea 7, the company approached MDR’s management team on April 17th, offering to acquire the business for $7 per share. The offer in question is for a 100% cash transaction, but Subsea 7 stated that they would be willing to go to 50% cash and 50% stock if MDR so required it. Either way, this represents a 15.7% increase over the $6.05 shares closed at last week. According to Subsea 7’s management team, the move is beneficial for a number of reasons.

Besides allowing both firms to generate significant synergies, the transaction would position the combined firm to capitalize on EPCI projects moving forward and it would create an entity that has a robust balance sheet. As you can see in the image below, the combined firm would have no net debt. This is because of the $1.12 billion in cash and cash equivalents on Subsea 7’s books, combined with the $408 million in debt on MDR’s. Not only that, but with $5.21 billion in backlog (compared to MDR’s $3.90 billion) and nearly $1.04 billion in Adjusted EBITDA (compared to MDR’s $415 million), it’s clear that MDR would become a piece of a larger and healthier enterprise.

*Taken from Subsea 7

The benefits don’t stop at the balance sheet though. If you look at the image below, you will notice that Subsea 7’s Adjusted EBITDA margin has mostly grown over the past five years. In 2017, its 26% margin is nearly double the 13.9% reported for MDR, but it’s worth noting that MDR has been a turnaround story. What matters is not so much MDR’s historical Adjusted EBITDA margin, but the fact that continued improvement suggests upside potential in the years to come.

*Taken from Subsea 7

In response to these developments, Mr. Market sent shares of MDR soaring 14.1% as of the time of this writing to $6.90. However, this move comes at a cost to owners of CBI’s shares. Any transaction, Subsea 7 asserted, was contingent upon MDR abandoning its planned merger with CBI. Upon news of this revelation, shares of CBI tanked, falling 13.2% as of the time of this writing from $14.59 to $12.66. The fact of the matter is that if this transaction were to take place instead of CBI and MDR becoming one, the former would almost certainly be in violation of its debt covenants. In the worst case scenario, this could result in the business being pushed into bankruptcy on technical grounds, but the likely outcome would be that it would get issued a temporary waiver and would then return to its prior plan of selling off its Technology segment for a price of around $2 billion or more.

CBI and MDR are still onboard

In a statement issued on its website, the management team at MDR claimed that it is rejecting Subsea 7’s overture. According to MDR, the proposal “significantly undervalues” the business and is not considered an “attractive alternative” to MDR absorbing CBI. Furthermore, MDR stated that it is “fully committed” to the deal with CBI and that it has received all required regulatory approvals to commence the merger.

To be honest, I have to agree on this. While the transaction does value MDR at around 14.5 times operating cash flow, it represents a multiple of just 4.7 on the company’s Adjusted EBITDA. Not only that, but it values the firm at a paltry 1.1 times its book value of equity. Following MDR’s rejection, Subsea 7 did state that they would be willing to entertain a higher offer, but only upon a “further assessment” of the company and engagement with MDR’s management team. So far, MDR has made no indication that it’s interested in furthering these discussions.

Part of the reason for this might be that the merger between CBI and MDR is just around the corner. On May 2nd, there is supposed to be held a shareholder vote for investors in both companies to solidify the transaction and, if enough votes are garnered, the merger is expected to be completed sometime in the month of May. Both ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services) and Glass Lewis, leading proxy advisory firms, have come out recommending investors vote in favor of the transaction between MDR and CBI. ISS, in particular, believes that the multiple effectively being paid for CBI is “reasonable” and they believe that CBI’s shareholders will benefit from the synergies, as well as upside potential, of the combined entity given the all-stock nature of the deal.

As a further sign of support, MDR and CBI released a joint statement saying that they have decided how to position the company from a brand perspective. Once the transaction closes, CBI’s Lummus brand will still be alive and will operate under the MDR Technology banner. In addition, CBI’s name will survive for the company’s storage tanks business. In its lifetime, the firm is responsible for the construction of more than 46 thousand storage tanks, placing it as the global leader. I cannot imagine MDR worrying about branding if it was interested in exiting the deal.

This creates a great opportunity for CBI’s investors

For a couple of months now, I have been repositioning my portfolio, reducing my holdings in a number of companies in order to capitalize on upside potential in E&P firms like Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP). As part of this, I decreased my stake in CBI from making it my largest holding to my third-largest. Following the news of these developments, though, I decided to sell, in their entirety, my holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) and pile the capital back into CBI.

The reason behind this is that, absent a significant increase in its offering price in what has become a last-minute situation, the upside potential for CBI is huge. You see, according to the terms of the agreement between it and MDR, CBI’s shareholders will receive 2.47221 shares of MDR for each share of CBI they own. Even if MDR’s share price declines back to the $6.05 that it traded at immediately before this development arose, the upside for CBI’s investors would represent 18.1% in a time as short as about a month.

For investors who short, this also creates an opportunity. By going long CBI and shorting MDR, you have a classic arbitrage whereby if the merger between CBI and MDR holds, and if MDR’s share price declines back to the $6.05 it had traded at previously, you could pick up an additional $0.85 per share of MDR, or about 12.3% of its trading price today, before factoring in any fees. That said, it’s worth noting that in the unlikely event that MDR does receive a larger offer that it accepts, the downside potential for investors who are short the stock would be pain. On a personal note, I shy away from shorting, so I personally am okay with leaving some money on the table by only going long CBI at this time.

Takeaway

This is a fascinating time to be involved with CBI and MDR. In prior articles here and here, I made the case that, while I would prefer CBI to sell off the Technology segment and remain independent, the merger between both firms is logical and there’s enough value to go around. Because of this, buying into either firm for the long haul creates potential, but this new merger-arbitrage opportunity sweetens things considerably. For the time being, until I see additional news, I intend to hold my once-again sizable stake in CBI, not only in the hopes of capturing a nice short-term gain, but also with the expectation that the combined entity is fundamentally undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, MCEP, CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was long EEP and AREX, and I may become long those again in the near future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.