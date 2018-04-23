Identifying Low Risk In BDCs: The Carlyle Group BDC

Including the special dividend, the yield to NAV ratio is 10.7%. Given that the current price is close to NAV - that is a potential indication of the adjusted annual return forecast.

CGBD has a Q2-18 dividend to net asset value ratio of 8.2% while the sector average is 9.0%. CGBD has a regular dividend payout ratio that should sustain its NAV.

CGBD has a last three-year net asset value trend of -3.92% while the sector average is a loss of 11.12%. CGBD merits a premium valuation based on that superior trend.

CGBD currently sells at a yield of 8.32% in a sector where the average yield is 10.55%. One needs to find very attractive attributes that justify that much lower yield.

I am a retired retail investor that predominantly invests in large-cap growth companies in the S&P 500. To generate the income, I invest in some high-yield alternative investments. I live off the income my portfolio generates - never touching capital. In theory, I can live forever in retirement without running out of funds.

The purpose of this series on business development companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend-declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Carlyle Group BDC (CGBD). This BDC sells at a 93 bps lower than average yield. BDCs with lower than average yields should have superior metrics when it comes to safety BDCs. CGBD does have a slightly better than average last twelve-month NAV (net asset value) trend. CGBD does not have a last twelve-month net investment income amount that covers the current dividend. The dividend has superior coverage based on the 2018 and 2019 consensus analysts' earnings projection. Are these mostly positive safety attributes correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 23-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of CGBD's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of CGBD.

I will start the display of CGBD's metrics with the key stat of realized and unrealized gains. These are the metrics that often determine NAV direction. As NAV goes, income almost always follows.

CGBD has had portfolio losses in 3 out of the last 6 quarters. Two of those losses were at or under 7 cents per quarter. Compared to other BDCs, that is a superior record.

The following spreadsheet shows the key income lines:

The NII/TII ratio has been well above 50%. This is important because that attribute has a major impact on valuations and performance. (Towards the end of this article, I provide a sector year to date spreadsheet. Those who need some assistance matching a ticker to a company name should use that as a tool to get the needed information.)

Valuations - The Correlation Between NII/TII Ratios and Price/NAV + Price/NII Ratios and weeding out FULL, KCAP, OHAI, SAR, and TICC

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios over 60%: ACSF and MAIN. Their mean price to NAV [where par = 100] is 121.47%. Their mean Price/NII or P/E is 12.70.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 53% and 60%: BKCC, CGBD, GLAD, GSBD, PFLT, TCAP, TCPC, and TSLX. Their mean price to NAV ratio is 97.51%. Their mean P/E is 10.30.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 50% and 53%: ABDC, AINV, CCT, GBDC, MRCC, NMFC, TCRD, and TPVG. Their mean price to NAV ratio is 86.96%. Their mean P/E is 9.16.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 46% and 50%: CMFN, FDUS, FSIC, GARS, HRZN, SLRC, and WHF. Their mean price to NAV ratio is 81.65%. Their mean P/E is 8.98.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios under 46%: ARCC, CPTA, OCSL, GAIN, HCAP, KCAP, MCC, OHAI, PSEC, SAR, and SCM. Their mean price to NAV ratio is 76.35%. Their mean P/E is 9.85.

Performance - The Correlation Between NII/TII Ratios and Price/NAV + Price/NII Ratios and weeding out FULL, KCAP, OHAI, SAR, and TICC.

The following had LTM (or last twelve months) NII/TII Ratios over 60%: ACSF and MAIN. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.08%, mean 2018 NII projection change is -1.33%, mean 2018 YTD price change is -0.54, mean 2018 YTD target change is -0.40%.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 52.5% and 60%: BKCC, CCT, CGBD, GLAD, GSBD, PFLT, TCAP, TCPC, and TSLX. Their mean NAV change is -2.36%, mean NII projection change is -2.81%, mean price change is -1.88, mean target change is -1.52%.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 50% and 52.5%: ABDC, AINV, GBDC, MRCC, NMFC, TCRD, and TPVG. Their mean NAV change is -5.42%, mean NII projection change is 0.95%, mean price change is -13.84, mean target change is -5.44%.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 46% and 50%: CMFN, FDUS, FSIC, GARS, HRZN, SLRC, and WHF. Their mean NAV change is -0.39%, mean NII projection change is 1.77%, mean price change is -9.47%, mean target change is -2.56%.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios under 46%: ARCC, CPTA, OCSL, GAIN, HCAP, KCAP, MCC, OHAI, PSEC, SAR, and SCM. Their mean NAV change is -9.16%, mean NII projection change is -3.57%, mean price change is -14.98%, mean target change is -4.12%.

What lessons you should retrieve from this data? As the NII/TII ratios fall, the NAV trend generally gets worse, NII projection tends to fall, share price performance gets worse along with negative changes in price targets. And this fits with the findings in the first data grouping. As the NII/TII ratio falls, the Price/NAV ratios fall and the Price/NII ratios fall.

The performance metric spreadsheet shows that CGBD's NII and TII has a moderate amount of volatility because "other income" has volatility. For most BDCs, fee or other income is churn related. Below are the numbers for quarterly 'originations'.

When originations are high - other income is high. When originations are low - other income is low.

The Red Flag Checklist For CGBD - where a fail is worse than average and a pass is of better than average does not always jump a high threshold.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

Has a well-covered dividend. For CGBD - the LTM (or last twelve months) NII is $1.74; the 2018 projection is $1.62, the 2019 projection is $1.68, compared to the current regular dividend of (4 times 37) $1.48. This is a very strong pass. A dividend to 2018 NII projection ratio of 91.4% stands out in a sector where the average ratio is an unhealthy 100.6%. Has a rising LTM NAV - CGBD's grade is a small fail with a -1.09% LTM NAV change compared to a sector average -4.13%. But I give all BDCs that beat sector average a pass - and this is much better than average. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield. CGBD's PWAY is 8.90% compared to the sector average of 10.74%. Grade = Superior. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. CGBD lacks the history to be graded on this attribute. Grade = incomplete. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility should come from surprises - not disappointments. CGBD has had one TII/share fall (Q3-17) over 18% - which is due to the share jump after its IPO. Grade = Pass. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. CGBD's average rate in Q4-17 was 3.75%. Grade = Superior. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. Grade = Pass. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is lower than the PWAY. The CGBD dividend/NAV ratio is 8.2% while the PWAY is 8.9%. Grade = Strong Pass. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. At the end of Q4-17, CGBD had debt and equity investments in 90 portfolio companies. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. CGBD's ratio in Q4-17 was 74.06%. The ratio has been above 80% in 3 of the last 6 quarters - all of which were pre-IPO. Grade = Pass. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q4-17 ratio was 53.56%. The ratio has been above 50% in 6 out of the last 6 quarters. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a better-than-sector average trend in "portfolio gains". CGBD has had gains in 3 out of the last 6 quarters while the declines were mostly small. The LTM NAV trend is better sector average. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). CGBD had no "structure obligations" in Q4 and less than 1% in prior quarters. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. In Q4-17, CGBD had 0.56% of TII in PIK income. For Q3-17, 1.85%. Prior quarters had none. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. CGBD had 0.78% of its portfolio in Oil and Gas energy loans and 2.15% in Electricity energy loans in Q4-17. Grade = Pass. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. CGBD's market cap is $1.113 billion. The beta was 0.39 from CBS MarketWatch when it was gathered on April 22, 2018. This was a much lower than sector average beta. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY - given the degree of dividend coverage. The group of CGBD, OCSL, GBDC, PFLT, and SUNS had an average yield is 8.78% and most had anemic dividend coverage. CGBD has a yield of 8.32% and superior coverage. CGBD's grade = Strong Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. CGBD fell into the best group where their mean yield is 8.48%. This grouping sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.99x compared to CGBD at 0.982. This grouping had an average Price/NII ratio of 10.78 compared to CGBD at 10.98. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. CGBD fell into the second-best group where their mean yield is 9.83%. This grouping sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.96x compared to CGBD at 0.98x. This grouping had an average Price/NII ratio of 10.27 compared to CGBD at 10.98. Grade = close to average. Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. CGBD fails to report interest coverage - but does report leverage ratios in the quarterly conference calls. Grade = Pass because this level of transparency is better than average. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Fail. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. Too new to grade. The last 10-K stated "We are generally not able to issue and sell our common stock at a price below net asset value ("NAV") per share . . . We may, however, sell our common stock, or warrants, options or rights to acquire our common stock, at a price below the then-current NAV of our common stock if our Board of Directors determines that such sale is in our best interests." Grade = Fail. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

CGBD fails on (21 and 22) 2 of the 23 points while having "incomplete" assessments on 5 points (4, 19). Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid-teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Three red flags (I gave half a flag for an incomplete) is an excellent rating.

CGBD's 2018 price is down 11.23% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is down 3.51% year to date in 2018. CGBD entered 2018 with a very high valuation. After the fall in NII/share in Q3-17, the market may have been disappointed that the bounce back of NII in Q4-17 was not sufficiently strong.

I have used pre-IPO quarters in my data so that I have at least a three-year NAV history - and over four quarters of NII, TII, and PWAY history. CGBD had its Initial Public Offering on 6-14-17 at $18.50 - and entered 2018 at $20.04.

Showing the math for point 7:

Before I provide my final assessment of CGBD, let's look at how CGBD compared to the rest of the BDC universe.

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-18 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; YTD = year to date. The last four columns measure the percentage change in the 2018 EPS projection; the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the change in the Q2-18 dividend from the Q2-17 dividend; and the change in NAV between Q4-17 and Q4-16. Special dividends are not included in this data.

The 10 Treasury began 2018 at 2.405% and sector average yield on Q4 dividends began 2018 at 10.27% - the spread was 786 bps. With the 10 Treasury at 2.96% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 10.55% - the spread is 811 bps. The cap-weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -6.45% year to date - with dividends its total return is -2.45%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is -0.09% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 0.32% year to date.

My assessment of CGBD

CGBD has some dividend volatility. It has a history of paying special dividends. Below is the data on that:

Low PWAY BDCs strongly tend to be the safer BDC stocks - with NAVs that tend to fall less and dividend cuts that happen less often. CGBD does have one of the lower PWAYs.

Allow me to show one last data parsing that should sell you (as it has done to me) one of the positive attributes of low PWAY BDCs:

The Correlation of Weighted Average yield to changes in NAV and weeding out ACSF, KCAP, OCSI, OCSL, OHAI, and SAR.

The following companies had weighted average yields at or under 9%: CGBD, GBDC, PFLT, and SUNS. Their mean LTM NAV change is -0.18% and their mean 3-year NAV change is -1.89%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 9% and 10%: ARCC, CCT, HTGC, and MRCC. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.51% and their mean 3-year NAV change is -4.11%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 10% and 11%: AINV, BKCC, CMFN, FSIC, GARS, MAIN, MCC, NMFC, SCM, SLRC, TCAP, TCPC, TCRD, TPVG, and TSLX. Their mean LTM NAV change is -3.07% and their mean 3-year NAV change is -10.80%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 11% and 12%: ABDC, GLAD, GSBD, HCAP, PNNT, and WHF. Their mean LTM NAV change is -4.19% and their mean 3-year NAV change is -12.43%.

The following companies had weighted average yields over 12%: CPTA, FDUS, GAIN, HRZN, and TICC. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.37% and their mean 3-year NAV change is -5.78%. (FDUS and TICC have skewed the average towards better results.)

In comparison to other low PWAY BDCs, dividend coverage based on projected NII is a very strong point. The dividend to NAV ratio of CGBD is higher than Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), equal to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and lower than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS). None of those three low PWAY BDCs have ever cut their dividend.

CGBD has a Portfolio Company Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.5x compared to 4.1x for PFLT and 4.3x for SUNS. I would much rather own a portfolio with PFLT's or SUNS' credit metric attributes. The higher than average Debt/EBITDA should result in higher portfolio markdowns. That has yet to significantly happen to CGBD. Keep a close eye on this metric and CGBD's markdown history.

I strongly urge my readers to have a portfolio where most of all your BDC investments are in lower PWAY BDCs. I urge conservative investors to only hold lower than average PWAY BDCs. Owning CGBD gets you toward that goal. There is metric justification to grade this BDC as a "strong buy".

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MAIN, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.