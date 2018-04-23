109 Wall Street U.S. Index Dividend Sweethearts: WallStars USA For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April US Index WallStars showed 3.09% less gains than from $5k invested in all ten. High-price large cap stocks led the US Index WallStar top ten in April.x.

Wall Street picks probable prices for many equities. Most of my articles include Broker 1yr. Targets. WallStar top target articles suggested by reader, Minnesota72. Sources: NASDAQ, Russell, & S&P Indices.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 36.69% To 60.68% Net Gains For Ten US Index Wall St. Favored Stocks To April 2019

Three of ten top Wall St. Favorites by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing below). So, the yield-based forecast for Wall St. Target International Favorites, as graded by Wall St., was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades by yield for April 2018-19 were:

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $297.77, based on a single target estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 113% more than the market as a whole.

Senior Housing Properties (SNH) netted $268.74 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% below the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) was projected to net $268.66, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1400% opposite the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) was projected to net $264.63, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Government Properties Investment Trusr (GOV) was projected to net $244.78, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% over the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $238.01, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) was projected to net $224.32 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $221.26 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) was projected to net $214.72, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

CYS Investments (CYS) was projected to net $206.10, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this 66% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 24.49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 81% opposite the market as a whole (thanks to GMRE's skew).

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

109 US Index Top Wall St. Favored Stocks By Price Target Upsides

109 US Index Top Wall St. Favored Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top International WallStar Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Wall St. Favored US Index Dividends selected 4/20/18 by yield represented two of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Pzena Investment Management (PZN) [1] was the lone financial services representative.

Nine REITs made the top ten high yield April US Indexed WallStars list by yield in second through ninth places. They were,

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2], Government Properties Investment Trust (GOV) [3]; Ellington Residential (EARN) [4],CYS Investments (CYS) [5], Global Net Lease (GNL) [6], New Residential Investment (NRZ) [7], Two Harbors Investment (TWO) [8], Annaly Capital Management (NLY) [9], and Chimera Investment (CIM) [10], US Indices International WallStar Dividend top ten by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten USA WallStars Showed 12.42% To 22.35% Upsides To April, 2019; (31) No Downsides Were Found.

These analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became a reliable tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Determined A 3.03% Disdvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced USA WallStar Dividend Stocks To April 2019

Ten top US Index WallStars were culled by yield for this monthly update. YCharts dividend/price results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten WallStar USA stocks selected 4/20/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield International WallStar Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 16.79% Vs. (33) 17.32% Net Gains by All Ten By April, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten US Index WallStar Dividend collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 3.03% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced WallStar USA top yielder, Government Properties Investment Trust (NYSE:GOV), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 24.48%.

The five lowest-priced top yield USA WallStars April 20 were: CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital (ORC);Pzena Investment Mgmt (PZN); Annaly Capital Management (NLY); Ellington Residential (EARN), with prices ranging from $6.59 to $10.90.

Five higher-priced USA WallStar Dividend stocks for April 20 were: Government Properties IT (GOV); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); New Residential Inv (NRZ); Chimera Investment (CIM); Global Net Lease (GNL), whose prices ranged from $12.35 to $17.58.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend equities and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your WallStar Dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dogs photo: youtube.com

Two of these top Wall St. Favored Dividend stocks qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating, or in the Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks of the week contending for a slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM most trading days and watch, comment and share the live video or sleuth the archives anytime. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.