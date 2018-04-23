CGW: Please Invesco. Don't Screw It Up!

A look at the fund's performance since our initial article and fund's inception.

A look at the changes in the portfolio since our initial article.

An update on the PowerShares S&P Global Water ETF, a daily dollar trading value based passive ETF.

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers on April 20, 2018, with additional analysis and implementation ideas.

"When the well's dry, we know the worth of water."

- Benjamin Franklin

We are now more than halfway through our water series and now come to the 2nd of two global water ETFs, the newly acquired PowerShares S&P Global Water Index Portfolio (CGW).

CGW was until recently known as the Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index Portfolio and until it was acquired by Invesco as part of their purchase of Guggenheim ETFs last year.

Today the fund is one of the two global water ETFs under the PowerShares ETF umbrella, together with the (PHO) which we discussed in "PowerShares Global Water ETF: Still Mediocre?"

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my initial article about (CGW) for the complete methodology and sales pitch. "The Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF For Global Water Investing."

Fund Updates

At the time of our previous article on 2/15/2017, (PHO) had $436 million in net assets and distributed a 1.57% dividend. Today the ETF manages $604 million and distributes 1.75%.

One immediate change which I have seen since our last article is that the fund's expense ratio declined to .61% from .64%.

The portfolio is now comprised of 50 securities and is fairly concentrated as the top 10 holdings make up just over 50% of the fund. While the fund is concentrated, it is the least concentrated of the three PowerShares water ETFs.

Source: YCharts

Sine our initial article the top 10 names are largely unchanged. They were however rebalanced since then.

Looking further into the portfolio we can find that unlike PHO and PIO, this fund has a far larger focus on utilities as part of its indexing methodology. The fund is made up of close to 45% utilities providers.

Source: PowerShares CGW Website

As such, the fund distributes a higher dividend rate as utilities companies most often pay a dividend.

If you are looking for a global water utilities investment which uses a traditional market capitalization methodology, this is your investment.

With its methodology, the fund is largely a mid cap focused fund. It does have 20% or so exposure to large caps. Far less than (PIO).

Source: YCharts

As a global fund, the fund is about 50/50 split between North America vs the world.

Source: YCharts

Breaking it down by country gives us about 43% exposure to the United States. The United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and China round out the top 5.

Source: PowerShares CGW Website

Looking next at the risk data shows us a far better fund than the legacy PowerShares global water fund, (PIO).

Over the previous 5 years the fund has experienced a beta of .9121, implying the fund is about 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. PIO On the other hand has a beta of 1.11.

Source: YCharts

The fund also has a lower maximum draw-down over its lifetime, of 57.3% versus 64.92% for PIO.

The fund's strategy has managed much better risk adjusted numbers than PIO as well. CGW earned a 10 year Sharpe ratio of .415 and a Sortino of .3817. PIO on the other hand earned a 10 year Sharpe of .231 and a Sortino of .185.

The funds good numbers have also been responsible for maintaining its fund flows over the previous year.

Source: YCharts

What we do have to keep in mind is whether or not PowerShares will keep both PIO and CGW.

One one hand, the two employ completely different strategies and goals. PIO is focused on bringing additional trading and liquidity to the fund constituents. CGW on the other hand is a traditional market cap weight ETF.

On the other hand, most investors are not sophisticated enough look at the underlying index methodologies and realize the two funds are exceptionally different.

Performance wise however investors noticed and the total fund flows and assets under management have shown.

CGW Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

As such, with CGW being more than 3 times larger, it is possible PowerShares will shut down PIO and roll it into CGW.

IF however for some reason CGW is shut down and rolled into PHO, it would be a loss and a travesty.

Performance Update

Year to date, the fund is down 2.73% for the year. There have not been any distributions paid out yet.

CGW data by YCharts

Over the previous year, the fund is up 12.75% on a total return basis and up 10.84% on its price per share.

CGW data by YCharts Since our last article on February 15th, 2017, the fund has achieved a 17.18% total return while the price per share increased 15.19%.

CGW data by YCharts

If we go back 3 years we can find CGW has done quite well, achieving a 24.38% total return while the price per share increased 18.31%.

CGW data by YCharts

So how did the fund's unique index strategy perform against its peers?

The PowerShares/Guggenheim S&P Global Water ETF (CGW) now has only one competing global water ETF, the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO). The only remaining global water investments available are the two open end mutual funds, the AllianzGI Global Water Fund (AWTAX) (AWTIX) (AWTCX) and Calvert Global Water Index Fund (CFWAX) (CFWIX).

On the domestic side, the fund competes with the PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (PHO) and the only two non-PowerShares ETFs, the First Trust Water ETF (FIW) and the Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU).

Year to date, the fund has not had the best performance being down 2.73% for the year.

CGW Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year, the fund comes in in the middle of the pack, behind the three domestic focused ETFs, but ahead of the two actively managed mutual funds.

CGW Total Return Price data by YCharts To get a 3 year number we have to take out the Tortoise Water Fund (

TBLU

).

Taking it out we can find that CGW has been a terrific investment. While it comes in behind the two domestic ETFs, it has been the best globally themed water fund.

CGW Total Return Price data by YCharts

The further out we go the better the numbers look.

Over the previous five years the fund has done exceptionally well being the best performing global water investment.

CGW Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over the previous 10 years CGW has performed well, nearly doubling the performance of the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO). Versus its open end mutual funds however it has been a more mixed bag. While CGW outperformed the Allianz Global Water fund, it lagged the Calvert Global Water fund.

CGW Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

While CGW would not be my first choice for investing in water, it is certainly the best performing global water ETF and the choice for traditionalist indexers due to the fund's methodology.

The index methodology tries to combine a focus on water with traditional market capitalization weighting methodology. If you haven't yet, you can read the details of the methodology in my original article, "The Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF For Global Water Investing."

What investors of both CGW and PIO will have to keep an eye out for is whether PowerShares will end up keeping both of the funds. As stated previously, while the funds are marketed to the exact same group of investors, the two index methodologies are completely different and it is critical to understand the difference.

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous articles on this space.

Investing in Water Series

Income Idea subscribers do have full access to all of my previous work as part of their subscription along with the additional Distribution Quality and Implementation Ideas sections. Test Drive Income Idea for Free in a 14-Day Trial!

If you liked this article, please follow me and click "Like This Article" below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.